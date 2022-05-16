Moody's affirms Georgia Transmission Corporation at A1 for senior secured debt; outlook stable

Approximately $334 million of long term and short term debt affected

New York, May 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service today affirmed the ratings of Georgia Transmission Corporation (GTC), including the A1 senior secured rating of Development Authority of Burke County, GA (the Authority) Pollution Control Revenue Bonds (Georgia Transmission Corporation Vogtle Project), GTC's A2 issuer rating, and its P-1 short-term rating for commercial paper. The rating outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Georgia Transmission Corporation

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Burke County Development Authority, GA

....Senior Secured Revenue Bonds, Affirmed A1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Georgia Transmission Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Today's rating actions reflect our expectations that GTC can sustain its long history of steady financial performance, while conducting operations as an essential electric transmission only service provider under a low business risk cooperative business model, which includes not-for-profit financial objectives", said Vice President-Senior Analyst, Kevin Rose. "The rating actions also incorporate several other credit positive considerations, including rate setting autonomy for both GTC and its electric membership distribution cooperative owners (EMCs), GTC's good liquidity, the healthy financial profile of the EMCs, a large portion of whom are made up of residential end-users, and the economic strength throughout GTC's large service territory in Georgia", Rose added.

These credit strengths provide some balance for GTC's credit challenges, including a sizable capital spending budget to meet service territory growth, comply with FERC reliability standards and reduce large parity payments to other transmission owners. Also, GTC's EMCs are prone to potential financial and competitive challenges owing to indirect exposure to Oglethorpe Power Corporation's investments in the much delayed and over-budget Vogtle new nuclear plant construction project.

On average, GTC's financial metrics fall within the Baa and A rating ranges under the US Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperatives Methodology (the Methodology) and are expected to remain so over the next several years. For example, GTC's fiscal 2021 funds from operations (FFO) to debt and equity to total capitalization of 5.2% and 13.9%, respectively, are near the mid-to-higher end of the Baa ranges under the Methodology. The cooperative's fiscal 2021 times interest earned ratio (TIER), debt service coverage (DSC) and FFO/Interest coverage of 1.2x, 1.3x and 2.5x, respectively, fall within the Methodology's A rating ranges for TIER, DSC, and FFO/Interest coverage. GTC's lower business risk and rate-setting flexibility under its long-term contracts provide for consistent and predictable cash flow which substantially mitigates the narrow margin for some of these credit metrics.

GTC effectively manages its sizable capital expenditure program while maintaining stable credit metrics. For fiscal years 2019-21, GTC's capital expenditures averaged nearly $140 million for various capital projects. Capital spending for 2022-25 is expected to increase considerably and exceed $250 million annually as GTC strives to improve its parity position through a combination of additional investments in new transmission lines and substations, as well as purchases of existing transmission lines from other owners in Georgia, primarily Georgia Power Company (GPC).

GTC's good quality external liquidity to supplement internally generated cash flow includes several bank credit facilities aggregating $735 million. GTC's primary source of external liquidity is its $240 million commercial paper (CP) program which is fully backstopped by a $240 million multi-year syndicated unsecured revolving line of credit led by National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (NRUCFC) and expires on February 28, 2025. The facility has same-day borrowing availability and no ongoing material adverse change clause applies as part of the representations and warranties for each borrowing. GTC had about $77 million of CP outstanding at April 30, 2022.

GTC's additional external sources of liquidity include a committed $425 million unsecured revolving facility with CoBank, which expires in September 2026 and it had full availability as of April 30, 2022. The CoBank facility can also be used as backstop for CP. GTC also has full availability under an additional $20 million uncommitted unsecured annually renewable line of credit with NRUCFC, which expires July 2022. A credit agreement for $50 million with Bank of America, which expires in June 2023, was fully drawn as of April 30, 2022. Proceeds from this draw were primarily used to bridge finance an asset purchase from GPC and GTC expects to term out this amount in the near term with proceeds from a loan provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Utilities Service (RUS) or a private placement. These sources of external bank credit are considered to be more than ample to meet GTC's planned capital spending over the next 12 months as well as the $116.1 million of long-term debt due within one year that was reported as of March 31, 2022.

GTC has a good history of managing periodic bridge funding for various projects before terming out mostly through use of long-term funding from the RUS, and occasionally accessing the private capital market. As of April 30, 2022, GTC had about $114.2 million of approved RUS loans available for draw and another $156 million loan application pending, with RUS approval expected shortly. The cooperative also has about $153.3 million of available capacity under a $230 million shelf loan program with NRUCFC.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects the strong likelihood that GTC can sustain its historically consistent financial performance through the 12-18 month outlook horizon, while effectively managing its capital spending program, which may periodically require incremental debt financing.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

What Could Change the Rating – Up

- GTC's ratings are likely to be constrained over the intermediate term owing to the potential for financial and competitive rate stress that its EMCs face because of indirect exposure to the construction delays and cost overruns at the Vogtle construction project.

- Longer-term, bringing the Vogtle project to commercial operating status, a more manageably-sized capital spending program along with other strategic rate initiatives that allow for improvement in credit metrics beyond our current expectations could lead to a positive rating action.

- In terms of metrics, prospects for a higher rating would improve if GTC can achieve funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 6% and equity to total capitalization closer to 20% on a sustained basis.

What Could Change the Rating – Down

- Absent unforeseen negative developments or a material shift to less conservative business strategies, a rating downgrade is unlikely during the outlook horizon.

- However, significant transmission service disruptions leading to a deterioration of credit metrics, or unexpected weakening of GTC's liquidity as it funds its large capital spending program could lead to a negative rating action.

- In terms of metrics, if GTC's FFO to debt and equity to total capitalization ratios weaken to less than 4% and 9%, respectively, for a sustained period, then downward rating pressure would result.

- Any material weakening of the members' financial profile owing to the indirect exposure to new nuclear plant construction risk at the Vogtle project could also contribute to a negative rating action.

Georgia Transmission Corporation is a transmission only electric cooperative, delivering wholesale bulk electric power to its 38 electric membership distribution cooperatives and Oglethorpe Power Corporation (Baa1 senior secured, stable), which are its owners; headquarters are in Tucker, Georgia.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperatives Methodology published in November 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

