Moody's affirms Germany's Aaa ratings; outlook remains stable

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOMEEVENTS & TRAINING
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE”, you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s information that becomes accessible to you (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates..

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.             Unless you have entered into an express written contract with www.moodys.com to the contrary and/or agreed to the Terms of Use at www.moodys.com or ratings.moodys.com, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.                   

 

2.             CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S MATERIALS FOUND ON WWW.MOODYS.COM OR SITES OTHER THAN RATINGS.MOODYS.COM MAY NOT BE DISPLAYED IN REAL TIME. FOR REAL-TIME DISPLAYS OF CREDIT RATINGS AND OTHER INFORMATION REQUIRED TO BE DISCLOSED BY MIS PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION, PLEASE USE RATINGS.MOODYS.COM.           

 

3.             You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.

 

4.             To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.     

 

5.             You agree to read and be bound by the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.​​​

 

6.             You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Germany's Aaa ratings; outlook remains stable

10 Feb 2023

Frankfurt am Main, February 10, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Germany's local and foreign currency long-term issuer ratings and the local currency senior unsecured rating at Aaa. The outlook remains stable.

The key drivers of today's rating affirmation include Germany's very high strength of institutions and governance, which underpin its capacity to effectively mitigate shocks and adapt to long-term changes. Moreover, the German economy's ability to adjust to the energy shock illustrates the sovereign's economic strength, although higher-for-longer energy prices will weigh on growth potential and exacerbate the effects of an ageing population. These governance and economic strengths together with expected gradual fiscal consolidation also underpin Moody's assessment of Germany's fiscal strength by supporting a decline in its debt burden from 2024.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the German government and economy will continue to effectively address the effects of the energy crisis and design a response that limits social and economic damage of future shocks. Similarly, while the policy response to population ageing has been limited to date, Moody's expects that successive governments will take action to mitigate the associated credit effects.

Germany's local and foreign currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Aaa. For euro-area countries, a six-notch gap between the local-currency ceiling and the local-currency rating (in Germany's case, a zero-notch gap applies, which brings the ceiling to the maximum level of Aaa) as well as a zero-notch gap between the local-currency ceiling and foreign-currency ceiling is typical, reflecting benefits from the euro area's strong common institutional, legal and regulatory framework, as well as liquidity support and other crisis management mechanisms. It is also in line with Moody's view of de minimis exit risk from the euro area.

In a related rating action Moody's has today also affirmed FMS Wertmanagement's (FMS-WM) Aaa local and foreign currency long-term issuer and senior unsecured issuance ratings. Concurrently, the (P)Aaa foreign currency senior unsecured shelf rating and the (P)Aaa local currency senior unsecured medium-term note programme rating have been affirmed as well. The following short-term ratings of FMS-WM have also been affirmed: the local and foreign currency Prime-1 issuer ratings; the local and foreign currency Prime-1 commercial paper ratings; the local currency Prime-1 deposit note/CD programme rating; and the local currency (P)Prime-1 other short-term rating. The outlook remains stable.

FMS-WM is a resolution agency or "bad bank" scheme for 100% state-owned Hypo Real Estate Group, which was created under the Financial Market Stabilisation legislation in Germany. FMS-WM is rated on par with the German sovereign because of an explicit guarantee and a loss compensation obligation from the Financial Market Stabilisation Fund (FMS or SoFFin) vis-à-vis FMS-WM, which is ultimately an obligation of the German sovereign.

Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL472801 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Aaa RATINGS

FIRST DRIVER: STRONG INSTITUTIONS SUPPORT SHOCK ABSORPTION CAPACITY AND ABILITY TO ADAPT TO LONG-TERM CHANGES

The German government acted decisively to the energy crisis through a range of measures like the construction of new import infrastructure for liquified natural gas (LNG) and new legislation to accelerate the build-up of renewable energy sources, all of which demonstrate robust levels of institutional strength and an effective capacity to mitigate shocks.

This institutional capacity to manage shocks was demonstrated during the 2015 refugee crisis and the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Germany has also shown itself capable of reversing debt trends on several occasions like during reunification, the low-growth environment in the early 2000s, and the global financial and euro area debt crises. For example, Germany's debt-to-GDP ratio fell 23.1 percentage points between 2010 and 2019,[1] which was the strongest reduction recorded by a Aaa-rated sovereign.

Nevertheless, Germany faces sizeable challenges in the future. Absent further reform in areas like public pensions, health and social care, but also in the economy (the labour market, cuts in red tape and acceleration in planning and implementation processes), the total cost of ageing will rise to 27% of GDP by 2070, from around 23% in 2019, which is above the EU average.[2] These costs will widen fiscal deficits and increase general government debt to well above 80% of GDP, according to Moody's projections.

The current government has started to take action, including reforms to the immigration law to attract highly-skilled immigrants from outside the EU, the start of an equity-based pension fund pillar with the aim to stabilize contribution rates from the late 2030s, and new legislation to speed up bureaucratic processes, especially in light of the energy transition.

SECOND DRIVER: VERY HIGH ECONOMIC STRENGTH DESPITE PRESSURES

Germany's economic strength is supported by the economy's large size and the high per-capita income levels. Germany performs well compared to Aaa and Aa1-rated countries in terms of productivity and is among the most competitive economies globally. In addition, Germany shows one of the lowest scores in terms of FDI restrictiveness according to the OECD[3], and generally fares well in international comparisons of spending on research and development (R&D).

Government financial support, greater-than-expected flexibility in large parts of the industrial sector in diversifying energy sources and mild temperatures helped to soften the slowdown in 2022, with real GDP growing 1.8% after 2.6% in 2021.[4] Nevertheless, high price levels and tighter financial conditions will weigh on private consumption and investment in 2023. Moody's forecasts Germany's economy will stagnate this year and recover slowly by 1.2% in 2024.

At the same time, near-term competitiveness pressures have increased, particularly for energy-intensive companies, but the reduction in gas and electricity prices since early December 2022 and the high filling levels of gas storage facilities limit the risk of energy rationing in 2023. Nevertheless, in Moody's view the lingering effects of the energy crisis – reflected in higher energy prices than prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine – and demographic pressures weigh on Germany's growth potential and could weaken Germany's economic strength over the longer term.

Unfavourable demographics are reflected in a tight labour market. Shortages of skilled labour are most pronounced in areas that require ICT skills, but also in healthcare, mechatronics and automation technology. Ageing will lower Germany's potential growth further from a projected 0.8-0.9% in 2023-2026[5], to only 0.7% over the late 2020s and early 2030s according to the European Commission's Ageing Report[6], which is lower than for most Aaa- and Aa1-rated peers. Other competitiveness challenges relate to relatively slow progress with respect to physical and digital infrastructure and slow pace in increasing digitalization in the public sector and industry.

THIRD DRIVER: EXPECTATION OF A RETURN TO GRADUAL FISCAL CONSOLIDATION AND DECLINING DEBT BURDEN FROM 2024

In line with Germany's track record following previous crises, Moody's expects a return to gradual fiscal consolidation from 2024, but also notes that recent developments will lead to structurally higher spending in areas like defence and energy transformation.

A strong starting fiscal position meant Germany was able to announce sizeable support measures during the pandemic and in response to the energy crisis without materially weakening its public finances.

After large deficits in 2020-21 due to the pandemic-induced recession and related fiscal measures, Germany's fiscal deficit eased to 2.6% of GDP in 2022 largely due to an increase in revenue. While coronavirus-related spending is gradually being phased out, government support related to the energy crisis is adding to fiscal spending, which together with a stagnating economy will increase the fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP in 2023. However, the size of the actual deficit is largely dependent on energy support measures, which hinge on the development of gas and electricity prices.

Moody's estimates that general government debt decreased to 66.8% of GDP in 2022 from 68.6% in 2021. After another uptick in 2023 to around 68%, strong nominal GDP growth will gradually reduce Germany's debt ratio to around 66% of GDP by 2026, which is above its 2019 low, and the median of around 45% for Aaa-Aa1 rated peers.

Government debt remains highly affordable, despite the increase in funding costs. Given its safe haven status, Germany is able to fund itself at comparatively favourable conditions. However, Moody's expects a gradual weakening in debt-affordability indicators over the coming two to three years, albeit from exceptionally strong levels. Moody's forecasts interest payments will increase to around 2.9% of revenues and 1.4% of GDP by 2025, which is more rapid than for many other Aaa-Aa1-rated peers given Germany's shorter average term to maturity of around seven years for federal government debt.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

Germany's very high economic resiliency and fiscal capacity provide a strong foundation to manage shocks, address long-term challenges and mitigate downside risks to Germany's strong credit profile.

Consistent with the evolving response to the energy supply shock observed so far, Moody's believes that the German government and economy will continue to address effectively the implications of this shock and, in the face of future shocks, design a response that limits social and economic damage while maintaining sustainable government finances.

While a response to population ageing and the economic and fiscal challenges it presents has been limited to date, Moody's expects successive governments will take action that will mitigate the credit impact of demographic change.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Germany's positive (CIS-1) ESG Credit Impact Score reflects low exposure to environmental and social risks as well as very strong governance. Moreover, Germany's capacity to respond to costly environmental hazards or social demands is very high based on the country's high-income levels, very large fiscal capacity and very high quality of governance.

The E issuer profile score is neutral to low (E-2), reflecting low exposure to environmental risks across all categories. Moody's sees large industrial sectors such as automobile susceptible to carbon transition risks, though headway has been made in pursuit and adoption of green technology.

Germany's S issuer profile score is neutral to low (S-2) reflecting low exposure to social risks across most categories and with particularly strong scorings in health & safety and access to basic service. In line with many advanced economies, Germany faces long-term economic and fiscal pressures from unfavorable demographic trends as highlighted by a decreasing working-age population and a relatively high dependency ratio. However, further labor immigration, an ongoing increase of the pension entry-age and Moody's expectation that the government will implement further measures to improve the long-term sustainability of the pension system in the coming years will soften the negative impact of demographic trends on Germany's credit profile. The gradual increase of the statutory pension entry age to 67 years from 65, which started in 2012, will be completed in 2029.

Germany's G issuer profile score is positive (G-1). This is underpinned by the government's high credibility, transparency and consensus on key fiscal policy goals and macroeconomic policies. It has demonstrated its high shock-absorption capacity and its ability to reverse debt trends in the past: in the context of German reunification, the low-growth environment of the early 2000s, during the global financial crisis and euro area debt crisis. It also reflects the professional and well-staffed public administration and the country's very strong scores in global surveys assessing rule of law, voice and accountability, and the control of corruption. Coupled with its comparatively strong public finances and sound fiscal framework this supports a high degree of resilience.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 58,757 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 2.6% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 5.7% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3.7% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 7.4% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 162.1% (2021)

Economic resiliency: aa2

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 07 February 2023, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Germany, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS UP

An upgrade of Germany's ratings is not possible as its Aaa ratings are at the highest level on Moody's rating scale.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATINGS DOWN

Germany's Aaa ratings would come under downward pressure if Moody's were to observe a material and prolonged deterioration in its economic strength. Such an erosion could result from failure to address rising demographic challenges, as well as from competitive pressures on Germany's manufacturing sector.

Additionally, the rating could come under pressure in the event of a sharp increase in the government debt burden that Moody's deemed to be unlikely to be reversed, coupled with significantly deteriorated funding conditions.

Although not Moody's baseline assumption, an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine military conflict into a war involving NATO members would also exert downward rating pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereigns published in November 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/395819. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are a mix of solicited and unsolicited credit ratings. For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings.  Please click on this link https://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBC_ARFTL472801 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

• EU Endorsement Status

• UK Endorsement Status

• Rating Solicitation

• Issuer Participation

• Participation: Access to Management

• Participation: Access to Internal Documents

• Lead Analyst

• Releasing Office

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Eurostat 02-Feb-2023

[2] European Commission 02-Feb-2023

[3] OECD FDI Restrictiveness Index 02-Feb-2023

[4] DESTATIS 02-Feb-2023

[5] Stabilitaetsrat 02-Feb-2023

[6] European Commission 02-Feb-2023

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Steffen Dyck
Senior Vice President
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Dietmar Hornung
Associate Managing Director
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main, 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2023 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the credit rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Charter Documents - Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com