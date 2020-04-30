Moody's affirms Getty Images' B3 CFR; outlook revised to negative

Approximately $1.9 billion of existing rated debt impacted
New York, April 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Getty
Images, Inc.'s ("Getty" or the "company")
B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B2
ratings on the first-lien credit facilities (comprising the $80
million revolving credit facility (RCF), €450 million ($504.9
million US dollar equivalent) first-lien euro term loan and $1.03
billion first-lien term loan) and Caa2 rating on the $300
million senior unsecured notes. The outlook was revised to negative
from positive. The full list of affected ratings can be found at
the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The negative outlook reflects the significant impact that the novel coronavirus
(a.k.a. COVID-19) pandemic will have on Getty's
operating and financial performance in 2020. The cancellation or
postponement of major world events, including entertainment,
live concerts and sports, combined with the expected reduction in
global advertising spend and suspension of several film and video production
projects will lead to a substantial, albeit temporary, deterioration
in Getty's profitability and a spike in financial leverage to over
8.5x (Moody's adjusted). As the virus threat is neutralized,
major events are rescheduled and advertising spend gradually rebounds
at the end of 2020 and into 2021, Moody's projects leverage
will decline to the 7.5x-8x area by the end of next year.
The negative outlook also incorporates governance risk, specifically
the likelihood that Getty's already high leverage (7.3x Moody's
adjusted at 31 December 2019) will rise significantly over the next two
years owing to a rapidly accreting payment-in-kind (PIK)
preferred equity instrument in Getty's capital structure.
Moody's estimates the PIK will expand to roughly $700 million
principal balance when the non-call period ends in early 2022,
which if refinanced entirely with debt, could increase leverage
by 2x-2.5x. The negative outlook embeds the numerous
uncertainties related to the social considerations and economic impact
from COVID-19 on Getty's cash flows, leverage and liquidity.
The magnitude of the impact will depend on the depth and duration of the
pandemic and the impact that government restrictions to curb the virus
will have on consumer and corporate behavior.
Getty's B3 CFR reflects the effect of COVID-19 on the company's
financial performance due the inability to create a sizable volume of
new imagery content since many live entertainment and sports events have
been cancelled or postponed, coupled with Moody's expectation
for reduced advertising and media spend from clients as projects are abandoned
or rescheduled. Moody's expects the company will generate
lower revenue and EBITDA this year resulting in higher financial leverage
and weaker free cash flow generation. The rating also acknowledges
Getty's global leadership position with one of the largest and broadest
collection of visual imagery content; long-term relationships
across a diversified customer base comprising news, entertainment,
and sports publishing organizations; increasingly subscription-based
revenue model; and highly variable cost structure that allows the
company to reduce operating costs by up to 60% in the short-run.
Getty's Editorial Stills segment (30.7% of 2019 revenue)
creates, licenses and distributes news, entertainment and
sports imagery content on an exclusive basis. Given that many live
concerts, festivals and sports events have been cancelled for 2020
(e.g., Montreux Jazz Festival, iHeartRadio Music
Awards, Wimbledon, NBA, NHL) or rescheduled to the second
half of the year (e.g., Cannes Film Festival,
Kentucky Derby, Boston Marathon) or postponed into next year (e.g.,
2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, Euro 2020 and 2020 FIFA Women's
World Cup), Moody's expects this segment to exhibit significant
revenue declines over the coming quarters. Notably, even
after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, the potential remains
for the virus to remain active in the community until a vaccine is widely
available, possibly forcing rescheduled events to be postponed a
second time. Partially offsetting this is the increased news coverage
and demand for content related to the pandemic, which clients source
from Getty for use in broadcast and cable news, websites,
digital media, online articles and other programming and media formats.
This segment also retains a sizable archive of historic still images,
which Getty's clients can access to meet their changing demands
during the outbreak.
The Creative Stills segment (53.6% of 2019 revenue) offers
non-exclusive, low-priced stock imagery under several
licensing models and various price points to suit every budget and end
market use. Since global advertising spend is a key driver of stock
imagery demand, Moody's expects this segment to decline in
connection with our expectation for global ad spend contraction.
While Moody's expects mid to high-single digit percentage
global ad spend decline in 2020 offset by favorable, albeit subdued,
digital advertising spend growth, Moody's expects a comparatively
sharper decline in Creative Stills. This is due to its sizable
exposure to small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs),
which are more vulnerable in the current downturn and have largely stopped
advertising given the closure of non-essential businesses and reduced
consumption. Getty's budget-friendly iStock (Royalty
Free) sub-segment serves mostly SMBs and will likely experience
greater declines than the broader Creative Stills segment. Online
ad campaigns, which SMBs are more inclined to use to promote products
and services, are more susceptible to cancellation since they are
easier to cut in the short-run. However, Moody's
also expects SMB clients that previously did not have an online presence
to establish new digital ad campaigns and utilize Getty's stock
imagery content.
Total annual subscription revenue (including Editorial subscriptions)
accounts for nearly 50% of Getty's revenue, which Moody's
believes will provide a cushion against client spending pullbacks.
Nonetheless, Moody's expects renewal rates to fall over the
coming year as clients in more challenged sectors such as SMBs and consumer
discretionary businesses that are being hurt more due to the increased
risk of infection (e.g., transportation, travel,
hospitality and tourism) will reduce, cancel or delay their renewals.
Clients with weak liquidity and based in countries or regions more severely
impacted by the coronavirus will likely cancel their subscriptions.
However, Getty's end market exposure to client sectors less
affected by the virus will partially offset softness in more challenged
sectors. They include food and beverage, telecom, healthcare,
financial services, technology software, residential real
estate services, insurance and in-home entertainment and
media. To help offset the pullback from certain clients,
Moody's expects Getty will continually update its deep stock imagery
library to reflect content associated with the pandemic to meet evolving
and shifting client demand.
The Video segment (12.7% of 2019 revenue) maintains a library
of editorial and creative as well as contemporary and archival video offerings
with about 70% of the content exclusive to Getty. Video
content is sourced from professional videographers, Image Partner
collections and crowd-sourcing. Moody's expects this
business to experience double-digit revenue declines over the next
two quarters arising from the numerous production delays of theatrical
films, television advertisements and programming, trade show
and promotional videos, assignment shoots and other filmed entertainment
content. Web-based advertisements will likely experience
an increase in demand due to extended stay-at-home orders
as consumers increasingly engage in online activities such as ad-supported
video streaming, internet and mobile gaming, social media
and e-commerce.
Moody's estimates up to 60% of Getty's operating expenses
are variable enabling the company to quickly reduce operating costs in
the short-run as a result of natural expense reductions from decreased
supplier volumes and event cancellations. Moody's fully expects
the company to implement cost actions to offset revenue declines and minimize
reduction in cash flows. Cost of goods sold is primarily royalties
paid by Getty to its contracted photographers and suppliers. Royalties
are typically 20% - 50% of the total license fee
charged to customers. Getty benefits by having cost of goods as
a variable expense and by keeping the cost of content creation with the
third party supplier. Gross margins are relatively high,
just above 70%, however margins fluctuate depending on product
mix and shift towards a particular license model. SG&A costs
consisting of staff costs, marketing expenses, professional
fees and other operating expenses can also be curtailed with cuts in salaries
and merit pay, furloughs, staff reductions, lower marketing
spend, reduced digital investment and decreased Editorial Stills'
expenses given the large number of event cancellations and postponements.
With the global economy facing recession this year and the prospect of
extended business closures, layoffs and high rates of unemployment,
an erosion of consumer confidence will lead to a reduction in discretionary
consumption. Given these economic realities, even if some
events recommence and media spend rebounds later this year, Moody's
expects demand will be weak. While Getty has relatively good geographic
diversity, with roughly 55% of sales derived from North America,
33% from EMEA and 10% from Asia-Pacific (excludes
indirect revenue), since the coronavirus pandemic is global,
it will affect economic activity in nearly every region where the company
operates. The impact to the company's financial performance
will mirror the timing of the outbreak and economic shutdown in each region.
Asia-Pacific and Europe will mostly impact Getty's performance
in Q1 2020, while Europe and the US will chiefly impact Q2 2020,
offset with Asia-Pacific returning to growth.
Over the next 12-15 months, Moody's expects Getty to
maintain adequate liquidity supported by weakened free cash flow generation,
lower cash balances (unrestricted cash balances totaled $113 million
at 31 December 2019) and access to its $80 million RCF (undrawn
at 31 December 2019). Moody's projects the company will reduce
capital expenditures from the historical range of $45-$50
million to around $40 million to preserve cash. Getty has
$21.4 million of mandatory principal payments due in 2020,
which the company should be able to fund from internal sources despite
diminished free cash flow generation.
Moody's will closely monitor the headroom under Getty's RCF,
which contains a quarterly leverage maintenance covenant that enables
access to the facility as long as the total first-lien debt to
EBITDA (as defined in the bank credit agreement) does not exceed 6.5x
(steps down to 6x on 31 March 2021). While the company was in compliance
with a 24% cushion at 31 December 2019, headroom could decrease
rapidly as a result of a substantial decline in EBITDA and/or if there
is a future need to access liquidity via the insertion of incremental
secured debt in the capital structure. Moody's expects the
company will likely need to obtain waivers from its banks given that the
covenant cushion could tighten materially over the coming quarters.
Moody's estimates that the rapidly accreting payment-in-kind
(PIK) preferred equity instrument in Getty's capital structure will
expand to roughly $700 million principal balance when the non-call
period ends in early 2022. If the PIK instrument is refinanced
entirely with debt, Moody's projects financial leverage could
increase to the 9.5x-10.5x area. There is
sufficient time over the coming two years for the company to decide whether
to use equity, debt or a combination of equity and debt to refinance
the PIK. However, higher-than-expected leverage
and weaker cash flows this year will delay debt reduction, and a
future debt refinancing of the PIK could likely lead to a ratings downgrade.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The stock imagery sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Getty's credit profile, including its exposure
to live events and media, publishing and broadcasting sectors,
as well as to US and European economies, have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and Getty remains vulnerable to the outbreak's continuing spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
Getty of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating outlook could be revised to stable if containment of the coronavirus
results in resumption of major live events, clients' media
spending improves and Moody's expects minimal impact to Getty's
profitability and liquidity, with total debt to EBITDA reverting
to under 7.5x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow to debt
improving to 1.5% - 2.5% on a sustained
basis.
A ratings upgrade is unlikely over the near-term, especially
if the coronavirus outbreak impacts the scheduling of major live events
and reduces clients' consumption of Getty's visual imagery
products. Over time, an upgrade could occur if the company
demonstrates revenue stability in the Creative Stills unit, and
exhibits continued mix shift to higher volume enterprise subscriptions
and higher margin Royalty-Free products. Additionally,
upward rating pressure could occur if free cash flow to debt (Moody's
adjusted) improves to the low to mid-single-digit percentage
range and total debt to EBITDA approaches 5.5x (Moody's adjusted).
The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance tracks below
Moody's expectations or if total debt to EBITDA is sustained above 7.5x
(Moody's adjusted) after the coronavirus outbreak is neutralized
and the global economy returns to growth. Ratings could also experience
downward pressure if liquidity deteriorates such that free cash flow to
debt is sustained below 1% (Moody's adjusted).
SUMMARY OF TODAY'S RATING ACTIONS
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: Getty Images, Inc.
.Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at B3
.Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at B3-PD
.$300 Million Gtd Senior Unsecured Global Notes
due 2027, Affirmed at Caa2 (LGD6) from (LGD5)
..Issuer: Getty Images, Inc. (Co-Borrower:
Abe Investment Holdings, Inc.)
.$ 80 Million Senior Secured First-Lien Revolving
Credit Facility due 2024, Affirmed at B2 (LGD3)
.€450 Million ($504.9 Million US dollar
equivalent) Senior Secured First-Lien Euro Term Loan B due 2026,
Affirmed at B2 (LGD3)
.$1,030 (outstanding amount ) Million Senior
Secured First-Lien Term Loan B due 2026, Affirmed at B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Getty Images, Inc.
Outlook, Changed to Negative from Positive
Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Getty Images, Inc.
is a leading creator and distributor of still imagery, vector,
video and multimedia products, as well as a recognized provider
of other forms of premium digital content, including music.
The company was founded in 1995 and provides stock images, music,
video and other digital content through gettyimages.com and iStock.com.
In September 2018, a trust representing certain Getty family members
bought out The Carlyle Group's 51% majority equity stake
for approximately $250 million at an enterprise value of just under
$3 billion to regain 100% ownership of the company.
Revenue totaled approximately $846 million for the fiscal year
ended 31 December 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
