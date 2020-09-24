Moody's affirms Gibson's Ba2 rating; outlook stable

Toronto, September 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Gibson Energy Inc.'s (Gibson) Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating and Ba2 rating on the existing senior unsecured notes. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was maintained at SGL-3 (adequate). The outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation and stable outlook reflects Gibson's stable cash flow profile which helps sustain strong credit metrics," said Paresh Chari, Moody's analyst.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Gibson Energy Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 to (LGD4) from (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gibson Energy Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Gibson Ba2 rating is supported by 1) stable cash flow from its oil tanks & terminals business, which will represent about 85% of EBITDA in 2020; 2) take-or-pay and fee-based contracts with mostly investment grade counterparties with a 10 year average remaining contract life; and 3) strong adjusted debt/EBITDA of between 3x and 3.5x. Gibson is challenged by 1) its small size compared to other North American midstream rated companies (2020 EBITDA of around US$350 million, less than half the Ba2-rated average and one-fifth the Ba1-rated average); 2) concentration risk because Gibson's tanks and terminals are largely located in Hardisty, Alberta, exposing the company to physical risk and to the economics of Western Canadian oil; 3) a history of negative free cash flow that will continue for at least the next few years as a result of high capital expenditures, largely for new tanks, coupled with a high dividend; 4) the volatility of cash flow from its Wholesale segment, which is exposed to commodity price risk, evident from the roughly C$200 million of segment profit earned in each of 2019 and 2018 compared to just C$30 million in 2017; and 5) merely adequate liquidity.

Gibson's liquidity is adequate (SGL-3) because internal sources (cash, cash flow, debt maturities) will be slightly negative, and Gibson uses its revolver regularly and will increasing do so to fund internal needs, although it has good unused headroom. Sources total about C$680 million compared to uses of about C$300 million. Sources consist of pro forma cash at June 2020 of about C$80 million and C$600 million of unused availability on its C$750 million revolver (due February 2025). Uses consist of expected negative free cash flow of about C$200 million over the next year and the C$100 million debt maturity of its convertible debentures in July, 2021. Alternative sources of liquidity is good, as all assets remain unencumbered.

The senior unsecured notes are rated Ba2, at the CFR, because almost the entire liability structure is senior unsecured, including the revolving credit facility. The unrated C$100 million unsecured subordinated convertible debentures rank below the senior unsecured debt in the capital structure, and both the notes and the convertible at Gibson rank behind the C$450 million trade, pension and lease liabilities of Gibson's operating companies.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that debt to EBITDA will remain under 4x in 2020 and 2021, and distribution coverage will remain above 1x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company diversifies its business, increases EBITDA, reduces negative free cash flow and improves liquidity, while maintaining debt to EBITDA below 3.5x (2.8x at LTM Jun-20) and distribution coverage above 1.3x (2.1x at LTM Jun-20).

The ratings could be downgraded if debt to EBITDA trends towards 4.5x (2.8x LTM Jun-20) or if distribution coverage was below 1x (2.1x LTM Jun-20).

Gibson Energy Inc. (Gibson) is a Canadian midstream energy company based in Calgary, Alberta, engaged largely in the contractual storage of oil in tanks in Alberta, together with related market optimization activities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: NO

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

The ratings of Debt numbers 821255968, 821639261, 825487728 assigned to Gibson Energy Inc. were not initiated or not maintained at the request of the rated entity. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

The ratings of Debt numbers 831044901, 867102270, 867102275 assigned to Gibson Energy Inc. were not initiated or not maintained at the request of the rated entity. These ratings were initiated by Moody's. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Paresh Chari

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Donald S. Carter, CFA

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

