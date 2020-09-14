Moody's affirms Gilead at A3; outlook revised to negative

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Gilead Sciences, Inc. ("Gilead") including the A3 senior unsecured rating. At the same time, Moody's revised Gilead's outlook to negative.

This action follows the announcement that Gilead will acquire Immunomedics, Inc. for approximately $21 billion.

Ratings affirmed:

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

A3 senior unsecured

Outlook actions:

Outlook revised to negative from stable

"The Immunomedics acquisition is richly priced, and credit negative based on execution risk, substantial depletion of cash, and debt/EBITDA rising by about half a turn to 3.2x," stated Michael Levesque, Moody's Senior Vice President.

"The rating affirmation results because we previously assumed Gilead's cash would be used for acquisitions," continued Levesque, "but the negative outlook reflects pipeline execution risk and reduced flexibility at the current rating level for additional acquisitions or operating setbacks."

Immunomedics' cancer drug, Trodelvy, received accelerated approval in April 2020 for certain types of breast cancer after patients have tried other treatments. Moody's anticipates solid uptake in this indication. However, the success of the acquisition will depend on the outcomes of various other clinical studies including the use of Trodelvy in earlier lines of treatment, broader types of breast cancers, and other types of cancer include urothelial, endometrial and lung.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Gilead's A3 rating reflects its leadership in HIV drugs, its high margins, and its strong free cash flow. Revenues from HIV medications will steadily grow as patients continue migrating onto Gilead's newer product offerings. The recent emergency approval of Veklury (remdesivir) for COVID-19 treatment will enhance revenue by over $2 billion this year. Gilead's pipeline is solid, notwithstanding a recent setback in obtaining approval for filgotinib. The Immunomedics acquisition will substantially bolster Gilead's opportunities in oncology, complementing growth in its CAR-T franchise comprised of Yescarta and the recently approved Tecartus.

Tempering these strengths, diversity is somewhat limited, with about two-thirds of revenue concentrated in HIV over the next 12-18 months. Geographically, Gilead's high sales concentration in the US, including through government payers, exposes the company to rising US pricing pressure. Generic competition in the US for Truvada and Atripla will be a drag on revenue growth over the next 12 months. The Immunomedics acquisition significantly depletes cash levels and raises debt/EBITDA slightly above 3.0x including repatriation tax liabilities, materially reducing flexibility for additional acquisitions.

ESG considerations are material to the rating. Social and governance considerations are material to Gilead's credit profile. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus creates more social opportunities than social risks for Gilead, given its development and recent US approval, under emergency use authorization, of Veklury (remdesivir) for COVID-19 treatment. This improves customer relations with key stakeholders including patients, physicians, hospitals and global health authorities. That said, the responsible pricing and distribution of remdesivir creates some reputational risk for Gilead. Like other pharmaceutical companies, Gilead faces rising exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. Gilead's focus on pharmaceutical areas with a high portion of government payer involvement -- i.e. HIV and hepatitis -- creates above-average exposure to these risks. Among governance considerations, Gilead's capital deployment practices have been less shareholder-friendly than peers, and the company has a good track record of deleveraging following acquisitions.

The outlook is negative, reflecting execution risk of the Immunomedics deal. Moody's expects that Gilead will steadily reduce debt to sustain gross debt/EBITDA at or below 3.0x, but this leaves reduced capacity to perform additional acquisitions or to face any operating setbacks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include significant pipeline setbacks, additional debt-financed acquisitions, or debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.0 times. Factors that could lead to an upgrade include greater product and therapeutic diversity, successful pipeline execution, and debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.0 times.

Headquartered in Foster City, California, Gilead Sciences, Inc. ("Gilead") is a large global pharmaceutical company. Its key therapeutic focus areas include HIV, liver disease, oncology and inflammation. Revenues for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020 totaled approximately $22 billion.

