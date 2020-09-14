Moody's affirms Gilead at A3; outlook revised to negative

New York, September 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
the ratings of Gilead Sciences, Inc. ("Gilead")
including the A3 senior unsecured rating. At the same time,
Moody's revised Gilead's outlook to negative.
This action follows the announcement that Gilead will acquire Immunomedics,
Inc. for approximately $21 billion.
Ratings affirmed:
Gilead Sciences, Inc.
A3 senior unsecured
Outlook actions:
Outlook revised to negative from stable
"The Immunomedics acquisition is richly priced, and credit
negative based on execution risk, substantial depletion of cash,
and debt/EBITDA rising by about half a turn to 3.2x,"
stated Michael Levesque, Moody's Senior Vice President.
"The rating affirmation results because we previously assumed Gilead's
cash would be used for acquisitions," continued Levesque,
"but the negative outlook reflects pipeline execution risk and reduced
flexibility at the current rating level for additional acquisitions or
operating setbacks."
Immunomedics' cancer drug, Trodelvy, received accelerated
approval in April 2020 for certain types of breast cancer after patients
have tried other treatments. Moody's anticipates solid uptake
in this indication. However, the success of the acquisition
will depend on the outcomes of various other clinical studies including
the use of Trodelvy in earlier lines of treatment, broader types
of breast cancers, and other types of cancer include urothelial,
endometrial and lung.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Gilead's A3 rating reflects its leadership in HIV drugs, its high
margins, and its strong free cash flow. Revenues from HIV
medications will steadily grow as patients continue migrating onto Gilead's
newer product offerings. The recent emergency approval of Veklury
(remdesivir) for COVID-19 treatment will enhance revenue by over
$2 billion this year. Gilead's pipeline is solid,
notwithstanding a recent setback in obtaining approval for filgotinib.
The Immunomedics acquisition will substantially bolster Gilead's
opportunities in oncology, complementing growth in its CAR-T
franchise comprised of Yescarta and the recently approved Tecartus.
Tempering these strengths, diversity is somewhat limited,
with about two-thirds of revenue concentrated in HIV over the next
12-18 months. Geographically, Gilead's high
sales concentration in the US, including through government payers,
exposes the company to rising US pricing pressure. Generic competition
in the US for Truvada and Atripla will be a drag on revenue growth over
the next 12 months. The Immunomedics acquisition significantly
depletes cash levels and raises debt/EBITDA slightly above 3.0x
including repatriation tax liabilities, materially reducing flexibility
for additional acquisitions.
ESG considerations are material to the rating. Social and governance
considerations are material to Gilead's credit profile. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
The coronavirus creates more social opportunities than social risks for
Gilead, given its development and recent US approval, under
emergency use authorization, of Veklury (remdesivir) for COVID-19
treatment. This improves customer relations with key stakeholders
including patients, physicians, hospitals and global health
authorities. That said, the responsible pricing and distribution
of remdesivir creates some reputational risk for Gilead. Like other
pharmaceutical companies, Gilead faces rising exposure to regulatory
and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. These are
fueled in part by demographic and societal trends that are pressuring
government budgets because of rising healthcare spending. Gilead's
focus on pharmaceutical areas with a high portion of government payer
involvement -- i.e. HIV and hepatitis -- creates
above-average exposure to these risks. Among governance
considerations, Gilead's capital deployment practices have
been less shareholder-friendly than peers, and the company
has a good track record of deleveraging following acquisitions.
The outlook is negative, reflecting execution risk of the Immunomedics
deal. Moody's expects that Gilead will steadily reduce debt
to sustain gross debt/EBITDA at or below 3.0x, but this leaves
reduced capacity to perform additional acquisitions or to face any operating
setbacks.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include significant pipeline setbacks,
additional debt-financed acquisitions, or debt/EBITDA sustained
above 3.0 times. Factors that could lead to an upgrade include
greater product and therapeutic diversity, successful pipeline execution,
and debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.0 times.
Headquartered in Foster City, California, Gilead Sciences,
Inc. ("Gilead") is a large global pharmaceutical company.
Its key therapeutic focus areas include HIV, liver disease,
oncology and inflammation. Revenues for the 12 months ended June
30, 2020 totaled approximately $22 billion.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Pharmaceutical Industry
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062755.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
