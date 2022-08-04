Moody's affirms Gilead at A3; revises outlook to stable from negative

New York, August 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of Gilead Sciences, Inc. ("Gilead") including the A3 senior unsecured rating. At the same time, Moody's revised Gilead's outlook to stable from negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Gilead Sciences, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A3

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Gilead Sciences, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

"The outlook revision reflects considerable progress made at deleveraging since the October 2020 Immunomedics acquisition, reducing downward rating pressure," stated Michael Levesque, Moody's Senior Vice President.

"Despite uneven pipeline execution following the acquisition, Moody's believes that Trodelvy will still provide Gilead with long-term earnings and cash flow. Further, Gilead's credit profile remains supported by the strength of its HIV franchise and its generally conservative financial policies," continued Levesque.

ESG considerations are material to the rating action. Gilead's response to the COVID-19 pandemic included the development and commercialization of Veklury (remdesivir), which provided a social opportunity and which continues to generate significant revenue and earnings. Among governance considerations, Gilead's conservative financial policies continue to support the credit profile.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Gilead's A3 rating reflects its leadership in therapies for HIV and other infectious diseases, high margins and strong cash flow. Revenues in the HIV franchise will steadily grow, and overall diversity will improve due to a growth in oncology, including Trodelvy, a drug approved for certain breast cancers and bladder cancers. Trodelvy remains in the pipeline for numerous other tumors. Further, until COVID-19 hospitalizations materially decline, Gilead will derive ongoing revenue from Veklury.

Tempering these strengths, diversity will remain weaker than most industry peers, with about two-thirds of Gilead's revenue concentrated in HIV. Geographically, Gilead's high sales concentration in the US, including through government payers, exposes the company to social risks including legislative actions aimed at drug prices. The company faces execution risk as it aims to significantly expand its footprint in oncology. Despite conservative financial policies, debt/EBITDA will trend upwards as Veklury sales eventually subside.

ESG considerations have a moderately negative credit impact on the company's rating (CIS-3). Credit exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4). This reflects a blend of positive exposures from the development and commercialization of Veklury (remdesivir) for COVID-19 treatment and negative exposures related to drug pricing policy risks. The launch of Veklury has positive implications for customer relations with key stakeholders including patients, physicians, hospitals and global health authorities. However, like other pharmaceutical companies, Gilead faces rising exposure to regulatory and legislative efforts aimed at reducing drug prices. Gilead's focus on pharmaceutical areas with a high portion of government payer involvement – i.e. HIV and hepatitis – creates above-average exposure to these risks. Credit risk exposure to governance considerations is neutral to low (G-2). Gilead's capital deployment practices have been less shareholder-friendly than peers, and the company has successfully deleveraged following acquisitions.

The outlook is stable, reflecting Moody's expectations for steady growth in core products excluding Veklury, and debt/EBITDA sustained below 3.0x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include greater product and therapeutic diversity, successful pipeline execution, and debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.0 times.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include significant pipeline setbacks, large debt-financed acquisitions, or debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.0 times.

Headquartered in Foster City, California, Gilead Sciences, Inc. ("Gilead") is a large global pharmaceutical company. Its key therapeutic focus areas include HIV, liver disease, oncology and inflammation. Revenues for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 totaled approximately $27.5 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356413. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

