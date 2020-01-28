Moody's affirms Givaudan's Baa1 rating and changes outlook to negative

|
|
28 Jan 2020
London, 28 January 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the Baa1 issuer
rating of Givaudan SA (Givaudan) and revised the outlook to negative from
stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The outlook revision to negative from stable reflects Moody's expectation
that the string of bolt-on acquisitions announced by Givaudan since
taking over Naturex in September 2018 will leave its leverage metrics
weakly positioned in the next 12-18 months and delay the deleveraging
required to underpin its rating at the Baa1 level. An outlook stabilisation
would therefore be predicated on Givaudan's ability and willingness
to use future free cash flow after capex and dividends (FCF) to bring
back Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA below 3.0x
and retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt in the high teens in percentage
terms during the course of 2021.
In 2019, although Givaudan generated positive FCF of CHF169 million
driven by a 16% increase in operating cash flow more than offsetting
higher capex, a total acquisition spend of CHF480 million together
with the effect of IFRS 16 and a higher pension-related debt adjustment
owing to lower discount rates, led to an increase in its adjusted
net debt to CHF4.3 billion at year-end. This translated
into adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 3.8x and RCF to net debt
of 12%.
In 2020, Moody's expects Givaudan to further grow EBITDA,
as it benefits from incremental contributions from recent acquisitions
and continue to capitalise on the sound growth fundamentals enjoyed by
the global flavour and fragrance (F&F) sector amid favourable demographic
and economic trends. However, while Moody's forecasts
that Givaudan will generate FCF of around CHF200 million in 2020,
it believes that the group's deleveraging efforts will be constrained
by the acquisition of US based Ungerer & Company (unrated) due to
close in Q1 2020. As a result, leverage metrics are likely
to remain weakly positioned relative to the rating at year-end
2020, with adjusted total debt to EBITDA and RCF to net debt close
to 3.5x and in the low teens in 2020.
The Baa1 rating continues to be underpinned by Givaudan's strong
business profile reflecting its market leadership in the global F&F
sector, significant diversification in terms of geography and customer
base, as well as strong innovation and service capabilities.
Since its flotation in 2000, Givaudan has expanded its revenue base
at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5% through a
mix of organic growth and acquisitions, posting sales of CHF6.2
billion in 2019, as it strove to consolidate its industry leadership
as well as expand in new, higher growth areas such as active cosmetic
and natural ingredients. While not immune to input cost inflation,
Givaudan has generally been able to pass, although with a time lag,
raw material cost increases to customers. Despite the mechanical
dilutive effect of price actions, which fully compensated in absolute
terms for the input cost inflation experienced in 2018-2019,
and Naturex's current lower than average margin, Givaudan
posted an underlying EBITDA margin of 21% in 2019, close
to a 10-year average of around 22%.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental and social considerations are not a material factor in this
rating action. However Moody's notes that Givaudan has been
focusing its innovation efforts on active cosmetic ingredients and natural
solutions in response to the increasing demand from end customers for
natural/organic products. It places much emphasis on sourcing natural
raw materials in a responsible way. The group set itself the goal
to become a climate-positive business before 2050 across scope
1, 2 and 3 and aligned its greenhouse gas (GHG) emission targets
with the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.
Givaudan is a public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
As of the end of December 2019, its three main shareholders were
William H. III Gates and Melinda French Gates, BlackRock,
Inc. (Aa3 Stable) and MFS Investment Management with a 13.86%,
5.06% and 5.04% stake each.
Givaudan is committed to maintaining an investment grade credit profile
and monitors its capital structure on the basis of a leverage ratio defined
as net debt divided by equity plus net debt. However, since
its flotation in 2000, acquisitions have been integral to the group's
growth strategy. Also, its progressive dividend policy is
characterised by a relatively high pay-out ratio, which averaged
just under 80% of free cash flow after capex in the past five years.
LIQUIDITY
Givaudan maintains sound liquidity. At the end of 2019, the
group had cash and cash equivalent of CHF 452 million and short-term
debt of CHF335 million falling due in the next eighteen months.
In addition, the group's liquidity is underpinned by access
to a CHF750 million committed revolving credit facility, which is
currently CHF600 million drawn and matures in June 2023. The terms
and conditions governing the facility do not contain any financial covenants
but include a material adverse change as an event of default.
The group's debt is contracted by Givaudan SA, with the exception
of three private placements undertaken by Givaudan United States Inc.
on a standalone basis — that is, without any guarantee from
Givaudan SA — for a total amount of $250 million.
These private placements contain some financial covenants, which
were complied with by the company as of the end of 2019.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Givaudan's
leverage metrics will remain weakly positioned in the next 12-18
months as recent acquisitions delay balance sheet deleveraging.
A stabilisation of the outlook would require that Givaudan use future
FCF to bring back Moody's-adjusted total debt to EBITDA below
3.0x and RCF to net debt in the high teens in percentage terms.
WHAT COULD TAKE THE RATING UP
While unlikely in the near term given the negative outlook, some
upward pressure on the rating may develop over time should Givaudan use
its FCF to achieve further permanent deleveraging leading to Moody's-adjusted
total debt to EBITDA and retained cash flow (RCF) to net debt being positioned
around 2.0x and above 25%, respectively, on
a sustained basis.
WHAT COULD TAKE THE RATING DOWN
The Baa1 rating could come under downward pressure, should weaker-than-expected
operating results or the pursuit of debt-funded acquisitions result
in insufficient FCF applied towards debt reduction, preventing Moody's-adjusted
total debt to EBITDA from falling below 3.0x and RCF to net debt
rising into the high teens in percentage terms during 2021.
RATING METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, Givaudan SA is the global
leader in the flavour and fragrance industry. In 2019, the
group reported EBITDA of CHF1.3 billion on sales of CHF6.2
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Francois Lauras
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Peter Firth
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
