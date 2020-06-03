Moody's affirms Global Partners' B1 CFR; changes outlook to negative

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Global Partners LP's (GLP) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) at B1-PD and senior unsecured notes ratings at B2. GLP's Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-3. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

"The change in GLP's outlook to negative reflects our expectation that credit metrics will weaken because of decreased volumes in 2020," said Jonathan Teitel, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst. "The outlook considers uncertainties about timing and scope of recovery in gasoline demand but is moderated by steps taken by GLP to improve financial flexibility."

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Global Partners LP

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed B2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Global Partners LP

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

GLP's B1 CFR reflects the company's long operating history and strong market presence in the northeastern US offset by the risks inherent in the master limited partnership business model. As a result of weakened demand for gasoline because of less driving activity, Moody's expects reduced fuel volumes and lower convenience store revenue in 2020, particularly in the near-term. While there are signs decline in demand may have bottomed out with motor gasoline volumes trending higher, there is still a high level of uncertainty in the current operating environment which heightens risks in the context of a leveraged balance sheet. In response to market conditions, GLP has reduced its spending plans for 2020. Further, GLP has reduced its quarterly cash distribution to common unitholders by 25% effective with the payment in May 2020. GLP has preferred units for which the most recent distribution was unchanged.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The energy sector has been affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and commodity prices. More specifically, the weaknesses in GLP's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and GLP remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The change in GLP's outlook to negative reflects the risk to GLP's credit quality of the demand shock to its operations.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that GLP's leverage will rise in 2020 while considering uncertainties about timing and scope of future recovery.

The SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that GLP will maintain adequate liquidity into early 2021. GLP amended its credit facilities in May 2020 to provide increased room under financial covenants through the first half of 2021. The amendment also reduced lender commitments to $770 million for the working capital facility (down from $850 million) and $400 million for the revolver (down from $450 million). The credit facilities expire in April 2022. The working capital facility is governed by a borrowing base. As of March 31, 2020, GLP had $209 million drawn on its working capital facility, $243 million drawn on its revolver, and $42 million in letters of credit outstanding. In late March 2020, GLP borrowed $50 million on its revolver and at the end of March, it had $54 million of cash on its balance sheet.

GLP's $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2023 and $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027 are rated B2, one notch below the CFR. Moody's views the B2 rating as more appropriate than the rating suggested by its loss given default framework. The notes are effectively subordinated to the secured credit facilities, that benefit from security pledge over GLP's assets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to a downgrade include debt/EBITDA approaching 6x, distribution coverage below 1.2x or margin compression.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade include debt/EBITDA sustained below 4x while growing the business and maintaining consistent operating performance.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

GLP, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a publicly-traded master limited partnership. GLP operates an integrated refined products distribution system through its terminal network, wholesale operations and retail gasoline stations. Global GP LLC, controlled by the Slifka family, is GLP's general partner. As of March 31, 2020, affiliates of the general partner owned about 22% of the GLP limited partner interests.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jonathan Teitel, CFA

AVP-Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Steven Wood

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

