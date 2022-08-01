Moody's affirms Global Payments' Baa3 rating following announcements of EVO acquisition and Netspend divestiture, outlook remains stable

New York, August 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Global Payments Inc.'s ("Global Payments") Baa3 senior unsecured rating following the company's concurrent announcements of two strategic transactions: 1) an agreement to acquire EVO Payments, Inc. ("EVO") for $4.0 billion in cash, to be financed with debt proceeds and 2) an agreement to divest Netspend consumer assets for $1.0 billion, with a portion of consideration consisting of seller financing. The outlook remains stable.

"Global Payments' acquisition of EVO is highly compelling strategically, and the sale of Netspend consumer assets redeploys capital into higher return opportunities" said Peter Krukovsky, Moody's Senior Analyst. "While pro forma total leverage at closing will be elevated at 4.6x, the company is well positioned to reduce leverage back to Moody's 3.5x target less than 18 months after closing."

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Global Payments Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: Total System Services, Inc

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Global Payments Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Global Payments is one of the leading diversified global payment processors, with net revenue scale of $8.3 billion in 2022 pro forma for the announced M&A transactions. Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions have good stability and are supported by secular growth trends such as cash displacement. Technology evolution in the industry is very rapid, the competitive environment is highly intense, and Global Payments will need to continue to make investments to maintain leadership. The acquisition of EVO reinforces strategic positioning in merchant acquiring and B2B payments and creates synergy opportunities. The sale of Netspend consumer assets redeploys capital toward better growth and ROIC opportunities.

On a pro forma basis for the transactions, Moody's projects Global Payments to generate revenue growth in the high single digits in 2022 and 2023. Merchant Solutions' continued mix shift to differentiated software-driven, omnichannel and international platforms will drive solid growth, partially offset by low growth in certain relationship-led revenues. Issuer Solutions growth will increase modestly to mid-single digits as credit accounts and transactions are accelerating, with support from commercial recovery and B2B growth. Global Payments' profitability is strong and EVO cost synergies will provide support, but Moody's does not expect further meaningful margin expansion due to intense competition and substantial investment requirements.

Global Payments is operating at Moody's adjusted total leverage of about 3.5x as it deploys significant amounts of capital toward share repurchases. At closing of the transactions, 2022PF leverage will rise to 4.6x. Global Payments has committed to temporarily suspend share repurchases after the closing and use cash flow to repay debt until leverage reaches 3.5x, which Moody's projects to occur less than 18 months after closing. Netspend seller financing is conservatively not included in these deleveraging calculations, and a refinancing during the deleveraging period would provide incremental flexibility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation of sustained organic growth and profitability with Moody's adjusted total leverage declining to 3.5x in the first half of 2024. The ratings could be upgraded if Global Payments generates solid revenue and profitability growth, reduces leverage below 3.0x on a sustained basis and maintains a consistently balanced financial policy. The ratings could be downgraded if revenues or margins decline, or if Moody's adjusted total leverage is sustained above 3.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

With projected net revenues of $8.3 billion in 2022 pro forma for the acquisition of EVO and sale of Netspend consumer assets, Global Payments is a leading global diversified financial technology company.

