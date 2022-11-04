Moody's affirms Globalworth's Baa3 ratings and changes outlook to negative

Frankfurt am Main, November 04, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited ("Globalworth") Baa3 long term issuer rating and the Baa3 senior unsecured ratings on its €550 million-euro medium term notes maturing 2025 and its €400 million-euro medium term notes maturing 2026. At the same time Moody's changed the outlook to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited's (Globalworth) Baa3 long term issuer rating reflects the good quality of the company's office portfolio diversified across Government of Poland – A2 stable – (50.4% of its contracted rent as of 30 June 2022) and Government of Romania – Baa3 stable – (49.6% of its contracted rent) and its leading market position, notably in Bucharest, as well as its good credit-quality tenant base largely comprised by international tenants, combined with a historical high retention rate. The rating also benefits from proactive liquidity management, reflected in a solid cash balance of ca. €185m as of end of June 2022 and adequately sized RCF, which is largely undrawn. A large pool of unencumbered investment properties exceeding €2.3bn in combination with limited committed capital needs and no near-term maturities, provide the company with some flexibility to manage refinance costs. However, debt maturities' concentration in 2025 and 2026 will require refinancing well in advance. We take some comfort from company's demonstrated prudent management of refinancing risks including in 2022.

The company's credit profile is challenged by a weaker than expected fixed charge coverage ("FCC") of 2.4x, a somewhat elevated leverage with Moody's-adjusted debt/assets of 42.7% as of end of June 2022 which requires improvement, so that the company's balance sheet can cope with the expected negative pressure on property values over the next 12 to 18 months. To support that objective, we understand that Globalworth is contemplating selected disposals over the next 12 months, with cash proceeds earmarked to reduce debt so that its debt to assets ratio moves below 40%. We understand Globalworth and its controlling shareholders remain committed to a long-term LTV target of below 40% and the company's investment-grade rating.

The materially weaker operating environment for commercial real estate companies across Europe, on the back of tightening financial conditions, rising cost of capital and stalling investment sentiment poses execution risks to the company's deleveraging plans through disposals. However, these are partly balanced by the granular pool of assets up for sale, so that on a standalone basis, the investments could be well suitable for interested parties that don't largely rely on external debt for funding the purchase. Also, we understand that there is a high likelihood that the company concludes certain ongoing sale processes by year-end 2022 or early 2023 that would help reduce its debt position.

Generally, the company is exposed to higher risks to properties' valuation and access to capital in Romania and Poland than those in core European countries. However, we understand that banking systems in both countries remain functional, making available secured funding at less expensive cost, especially for prime properties, such as those owned by Globalworth.

Against structural changes leading to hybrid workspace models, we expect a more resilient tenant demand and investment appetite for high-quality type of properties with strong energy credentials such as those owned by Globalworth. In the medium-term the strong economic growth potential of its key markets will likely continue fuelling future demand for office space.

OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the weak positioning of the rating in a materially weaker operating environment for commercial real estate companies across Europe because of sharply rising interest rates, strained access to public debt and equity capital markets, and concerns over the stability of property values and in general the sector's ability to reduce debt via property disposals.

While an almost clean debt maturity schedule until 2025 and the fact that around 85% of the company's debt is fixed/hedged, give Globalworth flexibility to manage refinancing activities and cost; we expect that the rising cost of capital weighs on the company's fixed-charge coverage. A strengthening of the ratio towards a level commensurate with its investment grade rating will depend on the company's ability to raise rents and reduce vacancies as well as to deliver on its disposal plan. Failure to get visibility that Globalworth will meet its disposals targets in the next 6-12 months may prompt us to reconsider the feasibility of the company's deleveraging plan and will increase downgrade pressure on the rating.

Our negative outlook also considers a potentially sharper economic slowdown that could also derive in reduced demand for office properties, negative pressure on rents, and weigh on the company's expected improvement of the portfolio occupancy rate.

LIQUIDITY

As of 30 June 2022, Globalworth's liquidity remains solid, supported by available cash and cash equivalents of around €185 million, its adequately sized €215 million RCF (€155 million undrawn) and its unencumbered investment properties, which exceed €2.3 billion in terms of value.

The above-mentioned available sources, together with existing liquidity and incoming cash proceeds from signed disposals, will comfortably cover all expected cash needs in the next 12-18 months.

A large pool of unencumbered investment properties of 76% in combination with very limited capital needs for committed development projects and no near-term maturities provides the company with some flexibility to manage refinance costs, but debt maturities' concentration in 2025 and 2026 will require refinancing well in advance. The company has demonstrated a prudent liquidity management, targeting to address maturities at least 12-18 months in advance.

The company has limited interest rate risk given that the bonds and some loans that carry a fixed interest rate or are hedged represent 84.7% of the total interest-bearing liabilities.

Globalworth relies largely on unsecured funding (around 75% of the debt mix), and while our methodology favours unsecured borrowings in the capital structure, we also recognize that the company's well-established relationships with banks are credit positive. We understand that the company has ongoing discussions with banks to secure additional backstop liquidity at lower costs compared to the current cost of debt in the public markets.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating downgrade will occur if:

» the company fails to execute on its disposal plan and its effective leverage remains above 40% for a prolonged period or Moody's adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remains above 9x

» the company fails to stabilise its operating performance, reduce vacancy rate and ease price pressure on rents or if property market fundamentals weaken further

» if Moody's adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio remains below 2.75x for a prolonged period

» Globalworth fails to address its debt maturities, at least at least 12-18 months in advance, as per their policy

» there is an increase in its development exposure towards 10% of total assets without significant pre-letting ratios

A rating upgrade is unlikely because of the negative outlook but could happen if the company:

» returns to growing its asset base while maintaining solid operating performance characterised by occupancy rates at least in line with historical levels of around 95% and like-for-like (LFL) net rental income growth across its portfolio, in at least stable operating environment

» continues to build a track record in accessing all forms of debt and equity capital

» maintains Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets below 35%, coupled with a declining Moody's adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 8x

» keeps Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage ratio above 3.5x

» maintains strong liquidity and a long-dated well-staggered debt maturity profile while successfully addressing any refinancing needs well ahead of maturity

» maintains a robust unencumbered assets ratio, with a high-quality asset pool in strong jurisdictions

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Globalworth rating benefits from company's track record of achieving business objectives while maintaining balanced financial policies including a long-term LTV target of less than 40%. The company's majority shareholder is a JV between Aroundtown SA and CPI Property Group (CPI, Baa3 stable); both have solid credit profiles and have endorsed their support to the company's existing financial policies and investment-grade rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

As of 30 June 2022, Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited (Globalworth) owned a €2.9 billion standing property portfolio located in Romania (largely within Bucharest's central business district area) and Poland, which had €188.4 million contracted annual rental income. Its total gross asset value amounted to €3.2 billion, including all property assets, land and development projects.

The company is listed on the London AIM market, with a market capitalisation of €0.9 billion as of November 3rd 2022. CPI and Aroundtown SA own, through its joint venture Zakiono Enterprises Ltd., stake to 60.6% Other major shareholders of Globalworth include the real estate company Growthpoint Properties Limited (Ba2 stable) (29.4%) and Oak Hill Advisors (5.3%).

