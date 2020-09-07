Moody's affirms Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd's Ba2 CFR; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd's corporate family rating (CFR) of Ba2 and senior unsecured debt rating of Ba3.

The outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation of the ratings reflects Golden Eagle's gradual but solid recovery in its operations and revenues since the second quarter of 2020, in the face of disruptions related to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the company's EBITDA margin has been steady due to its relatively high level of self-ownership of its stores and various cost reduction initiatives implemented by its management in the first half of 2020," says Shawn Xiong, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"The stable outlook reflects Golden Eagle's very good liquidity position and our expectation that the company will continue to improve its operations and revenues over the next 12-18 months," adds Xiong.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Golden Eagle's Ba2 CFR reflects the company's strong market position in the affluent Jiangsu Province, and the benefits of its concessionaire model and its self-owned properties.

On the other hand, the rating is constrained by the company's relatively small scale and high geographic concentration, the intense competition in the retail industry, and the risks and volatility associated with its property development business.

Golden Eagle's Ba3 senior unsecured bond rating is one notch lower than its CFR because of the risk of structural and legal subordination. This risk reflects the fact that most of the outstanding claims are at the operating subsidiaries level and that in a bankruptcy scenario, they rank higher in the priority of claims over Golden Eagle's senior unsecured claims. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigants for structural subordination.

Due to coronavirus-related disruptions, Golden Eagle's revenue and reported EBITDA for the first half of 2020 declined by 15.3% and 12.9%, respectively, to around RMB2.50 billion and RMB1.1 billion, respectively, from the corresponding period a year ago. Nevertheless, its reported EBITDA margin held steady at around 44%. As a result, the company's financial leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, registered at around 2.6x for the last 12 months ended June 2020.

Moody's expects Golden Eagle's revenue growth to decline by 13%-15% in 2020 as sales of properties weaken compared to 2019, before returning to 14%-15% growth in 2021. As a result, its leverage will increase to around 3.0x in 2020 before improving to around 2.7x in 2021. These levels are below the downgrade triggers of 3.5x-4.0x.

Nevertheless, Moody's expects that a gradual improvement in Golden Eagle's concessionaire sales as shoppers return to stores, its improved online sales channels, as well as a move towards more premium merchandise will drive an increase in revenue and EBITDA over the next 12-18 months. At the same time, Moody's expects the company's adjusted EBITDA margin will remain relatively stable at around 42%-44% over the same period.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Golden Eagle's ratings also considers the following.

From a social perspective, Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Moody's ratings also consider the impact on Golden Eagle of the breadth and severity of the shock, although some of the impact has been offset by the company's flexible business model and solid financial buffer.

The ratings also reflects social risk from changes in consumer preference toward online shopping, which has resulted in structural weakness for traditional retail operators like Golden Eagle.

In terms of governance, Golden Eagle's ownership is concentrated in its board chairman and former CEO Roger Wang who owns a 67.01% stake in the company. This risk is partially mitigated by the company's status as a listed and regulated entity and the fact that the company's six-member board consists of three independent directors.

Additionally, the company appointed Mr. Chen Yihang as CEO in August 2020, following Mr. Wang's resignation. Moody's views the separation of the company's chairman and CEO roles as a positive development.

Moreover, Moody's expects the company will limit connected transactions with its property development business.

Golden Eagle's liquidity is very good. The company's cash balance of RMB5.27 billion as of 30 June 2020, combined with an estimated operating cash flow of RMB1.3-1.5 billion over the next 12 months, is sufficient to cover its short-term debt of around RMB4.23 billion and its estimated capital spending of around RMB800-900 million over the next 12 months.

In addition, Golden Eagle had RMB14.8 billion in fixed assets, including property, plants and equipment, land use rights, investment properties, as well as properties under development and completed for sale, which were unencumbered as of 30 June 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectation that Golden Eagle will maintain its very good liquidity position and continue to improve its operations and revenues over the next 12-18 months.

Moreover, Moody's expects the company will remain prudent in its capital spending and debt management, as well as limit connected transactions with its property development business.

Moody's could upgrade Golden Eagle's ratings if the company (1) grows in scale and reduces its regional exposure; (2) remains disciplined in its capital spending and investments; and (3) maintains good liquidity and improves its credit metrics, such that its adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 2.0x-2.5x and adjusted retained cash flow/net debt rises above 30%-35%, all on a sustained basis.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Golden Eagle's ratings if (1) the company's revenue declines materially; (2) its liquidity weakens; (3) its property development business or connected transactions with key shareholders increase; or (4) its credit metrics deteriorate such that adjusted debt/EBITDA rises above 3.5x-4.0x or adjusted RCF/net debt falls below 20%.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Golden Eagle Retail Group Ltd is one of the largest department store operators in China. Based in Nanjing, the company is strategically positioned in second- and third-tier Chinese cities, catering to mid- to high-end customers. As of the end of June 2020, Golden Eagle operated 31 stores, including 16 lifestyle centers, in Jiangsu, Anhui, Shaanxi, Yunnan and Shanghai.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

