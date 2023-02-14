Moody's affirms Golden Spread Electric Cooperative's A2 issuer rating; outlook stable

New York, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, Inc.'s A2 issuer rating. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, Inc.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, Inc.'s (GSEC) well-capitalized balance sheet, good liquidity, and a history of maintaining financial metrics at around the highest range of Moody's rated generation and transmission (G&T) cooperatives. The affirmation also considers GSEC's projected deleveraging, which we expect will strengthen metrics like funds from operations (FFO) to debt to around 15% over the next couple of years. These credit positive attributes and trends mitigate various challenges including its small to moderate size; relatively small residential load and variability of sales levels because of agricultural load seasonality; attendant market risks operating within Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT: A1 stable) and oil and gas industry cyclicality.

GSEC was able to preserve key financial metrics despite extraordinary Winter Storm Uri costs in 2021. That year, the cooperative booked a $116.8 million regulatory asset to smooth rates and received FERC approval to add a Winter Storm Uri rider to its rate schedule. GSEC has implemented various changes including additional power procurement during winter and summer months and a modification to its natural gas financial hedging strategy. ERCOT reforms to-date including the lower price cap from $9,000/MWh to $5,000 MWh also reduce financial exposure to another Winter Storm Uri-scale event, although grid reliability is still a risk. That said, the cooperative remains exposed to market risks, some of which are untested, given GSEC's reliance on the wholesale power markets in ERCOT and Southwest Power Pool (SPP).

The rating affirmation further reflects a formulary rate structure approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and rolling wholesale power contracts with GSEC members, which provide predictable revenue and cash flow. GSEC owns 1,771 megawatts (MW) of generation and can economically dispatch 550 MW in both the SPP and ERCOT markets depending on pricing and earn more revenue, a unique advantage.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that GSEC will continue generating financial metrics that are among the best in the G&T cooperative sector to mitigate the more challenging elements of GSEC's credit quality like its size, predominantly industrial and irrigation-based usage profile, and reliance on the wholesale power markets for generation resources.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

• Customer base growth and diversification to reduce exposure to agricultural and oil and gas industry cyclicality

• Effectively maximizing the value of economic power supply in the SPP and ERCOT markets, particularly in light of incremental changes

• Debt service coverage in excess of 2.0x for a sustained period

• Implementation of credit-supportive market changes within ERCOT, which lowers the possibility of a reoccurrence of a market event such as that caused by Winter Storm Uri, including having access to incremental owned resources

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

• A downgrade of GSEC's rating is unlikely unless there is an unexpected significant increase in its moderate capital spending plans and issuance of incremental debt beyond the level incurred to term out the funding of incremental storm-related costs.

• Downward rating pressure could arise if GSEC fails to maximize the value of its natural gas-fired generation assets in SPP and ERCOT.

• Negative pressure would increase particularly if liquidity were to diminish substantially or if less conservative financing strategies were introduced that resulted in FFO/debt decreasing to less than 9.0% and equity/total capitalization declining to less than 35% for a sustained period.

• Because GSEC has four members whose power sales represent at least 10% of annual wholesale power sales to members, the loss of a large industrial user would be credit negative.

PROFILE

Headquartered in Amarillo, Texas, Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, Inc. (GSEC) is a not-for-profit electric G&T cooperative. GSEC is owned by 16 distribution cooperative members that serve more than 305,000 meters and operate throughout an extremely large service territory in the Panhandle, South Plains and Edwards Plateau regions of Texas, in the Panhandle of Oklahoma, and in small portions of Southwest Kansas, Southeast Colorado and Northeast New Mexico. GSEC operates in two contiguous, non-interconnected regions: the SPP and ERCOT. Six of GSEC's members operate in SPP, four operate in ERCOT, and six operate in both.

The principal methodology used in this rating was US Electric Generation & Transmission Cooperatives Methodology published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/357105. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

