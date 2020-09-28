Moody's affirms Goldwind's Ba1 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd's Ba1 corporate family rating.

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation of Goldwind's Ba1 corporate family rating reflects its leading market position in the manufacture of wind turbine generators and its vertically integrated business model," says Ivy Poon, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

"The rating affirmation also reflects our view that, despite the slower than expected recovery in profit margin in 2020, the company's leverage will improve moderately in 2021-22 to a level consistent with the current rating," adds Poon.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Goldwind has maintained its solid market position as the largest manufacturer of wind turbine generators in China, as measured by capacity installations. Its integrated business model provides a degree of business stability against the cyclical manufacturing business.

However, the slower than expected recovery in its profit margin from the 2019 trough will weaken Goldwind's cash flow and keep its leverage elevated in 2020. Margin compression is mainly driven by higher procurement costs as well as delayed operation expenses associated with the overseas business resulting from a delay in grid connections as construction works were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody's expects the company's gross margin will weaken to 16%-17% in 2020 before an improvement to above 20% in 2021-22. However, pricing pressure from intensified market competition driven by grid parity in 2021 casts uncertainty over the pace and extent of improvement.

The company has introduced a number of countermeasures, including a shift to higher-margin wind turbine generators, enhanced product efficiency through ongoing technological improvements, as well as refinements of its overseas business strategy.

The financial risks are also partly mitigated by the company's deleveraging through working capital management. Driven by a gradual recovery in its profit margin and ongoing deleveraging efforts, Moody's expect the company's adjusted funds from operation (FFO) to debt will improve to 10%-12% in 2021-22 from 7%-8% in 2020. The company's business strategy to monetize its power projects could also partly alleviate the pressure on leverage.

These projected metrics have also considered the company's sizable RMB7.5 billion -RMB9.5 billion annual capital spending planned during 2020-22.

Goldwind's exposure to environmental risk is low for its wind power generation business, while its manufacturing business does not create material levels of pollution in air, soil and water.

The company faces moderate social risk. However, this risk is mitigated by its track record of stable and safe operations of the wind farm to support steady power supply to grid companies. It has also implemented safety review procedures at various stages of the manufacturing process to ensure staff health and safety.

In terms of governance risk, Moody's has considered the company's ambitious capital spending and high leverage . Nevertheless, as a company listed on the stock exchanges, the company has developed a corporate governance structure with regular disclosures on its operations and finances.

The outlook on the rating is stable, reflecting Moody's expectation that Goldwind will maintain a stable credit profile, with a moderate improvement in its financial metrics after 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

While an upgrade is unlikely in the near term, the rating could be upgraded in the longer term if (1) the manufacturing business shows a stable operating performance; and/or (2) the company establishes a meaningful track record of monetizing its power assets or implementing a material deleveraging plan, and significantly improves its financial profile.

Financial metrics indicative of an upgrade include FFO/debt rising above 20% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) adverse regulatory policies materially jeopardize the power generation business in China; (2) Goldwind's manufacturing business exhibits even greater volatility than historically observed, resulting in a material deterioration in profitability and cash flow; and/or (3) Goldwind engages in more aggressive capacity expansion.

Financial indicators for a downgrade include FFO/debt remaining below 8.0% over a prolonged period.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd is the largest manufacturer of wind turbine generators in China and also engages in wind power generation. At 30 June 2020, the company was 13.76% owned by Xinjiang Wind Power Co, Ltd (which is ultimately owned by the State-owned Asset Supervision and Administration Commission of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and China Three Gorges Corporation (A1 stable)), 13.50% owned by Hexie Health Insurance Co., Ltd. and 10.53% owned by China Three Gorges Corporation.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

