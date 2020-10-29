Moody's affirms Goodman European Partnership's ratings

Frankfurt am Main, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Baa1 Issuer rating of Goodman European Partnership ("GEP"), the Baa1 ratings of the backed senior unsecured bond and the (P)Baa1 rating of the backed senior unsecured MTN program issued by GELF Bond Issuer I S.A. The outlook remains stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects the stable operating performance during COVID-19 times and the continued low leverage that the partnership adheres to, helped by an overall increasing trend in values and despite the special dividend paid after the sale of the Central and Eastern European (CEE) portfolio. GEP will continue to benefit from a high quality portfolio with good quality tenants and limited refinancing needs for the next years, with cash resources covering the bond maturity in 2022. We also expect the trend of rising net debt/EBITDA observed over the last two years to moderately revert post deployment of the existing larger cash balance. At the same time the partnership will continue to distribute materials amounts related to performance fees and we also note an further increasing tenant concentration post sale of its CEE business.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that GEP will continue to generate stable cash flow, maintain good liquidity and solid debt metrics while retaining high occupancy levels and a balanced growth strategy when reinvesting existing cash and equity reserves. The outlook also reflects the favourable and landlord-friendly operating environment for the European logistics property sector.

LIQUIDITY

After the sale of the CEE business, GEP has a strong liquidity position. The partnership has sufficient liquidity to repay the remaining 2022 maturities. GEP also has access to some undrawn equity commitments that will be used for funding further growth through acquisitions or developments. Some of the existing cash available will be reserved also for unpaid performance fees that we expect to further accumulate in H2 2020.

KEY METRICS

We expect Moody's-adjusted debt/gross assets to remain stable around 31% as of H1 2020, with the special dividend outflow balancing potential new investments / developments, equity commitments, as well as expected valuation gains and realised gains. Given the currently large cash balance, we expect the partnership to run its gearing below or at the lower end of its publicly stated 30%-45% gearing target. Net debt/EBITDA has increased over the last two years until reaching 8.6x as of H1 2020. We expect the ratio to stabilise between 7.5x and 8.5x in 2021, with a small upward trend possible as GEP invests into lower-yielding assets. Fixed charge cover trends lower in 2020 because of the performance fee, but will remain between 6-7x in 2021/2022, assuming some of the currently existing cash eventually pays down the 2022 bond maturity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the rating could arise as GEP develops greater scale and tenant diversification, in conjunction with (i) continued solid execution and prudent financial policies through real estate cycles without a significant erosion of the current strength in leverage, interest coverage, debt-maturity profile or liquidity, (ii) maintaining its leverage (measured as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total assets) materially below 35%, with a commensurate strong improvement in net debt/EBITDA, as well as financial policies that support the lower leverage, (iii) maintaining its Moody's-adjusted fixed-charge coverage above 4.5x on a sustained basis and retaining a largely unencumbered asset base

The ratings could come under downward pressure if (i) financial metrics deteriorate, such that its fixed-charge coverage ratio falls below 3.5x or its leverage rises above 40%, (ii) Net debt/EBITDA was to rise sustainably, unless mitigated by substantial headroom with respect to the debt/asset ratio, (iii) its business risk profile weakens, on a sustained basis, as a result of an increased concentration of tenant income, an enlarged development programme or increasing vacancies in the portfolio, or (iv) financial covenants cease to protect unsecured lenders from liquidity reviews.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: GELF Bond Issuer I S.A.

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Goodman European Partnership

Affirmation:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

