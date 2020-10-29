Moody's affirms Goodman European Partnership's ratings

Frankfurt am Main, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed
the Baa1 Issuer rating of Goodman European Partnership ("GEP"),
the Baa1 ratings of the backed senior unsecured bond and the (P)Baa1 rating
of the backed senior unsecured MTN program issued by GELF Bond Issuer
I S.A. The outlook remains stable.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating affirmation reflects the stable operating performance during
COVID-19 times and the continued low leverage that the partnership
adheres to, helped by an overall increasing trend in values and
despite the special dividend paid after the sale of the Central and Eastern
European (CEE) portfolio. GEP will continue to benefit from a high
quality portfolio with good quality tenants and limited refinancing needs
for the next years, with cash resources covering the bond maturity
in 2022. We also expect the trend of rising net debt/EBITDA observed
over the last two years to moderately revert post deployment of the existing
larger cash balance. At the same time the partnership will continue
to distribute materials amounts related to performance fees and we also
note an further increasing tenant concentration post sale of its CEE business.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that GEP will continue to
generate stable cash flow, maintain good liquidity and solid debt
metrics while retaining high occupancy levels and a balanced growth strategy
when reinvesting existing cash and equity reserves. The outlook
also reflects the favourable and landlord-friendly operating environment
for the European logistics property sector.
LIQUIDITY
After the sale of the CEE business, GEP has a strong liquidity position.
The partnership has sufficient liquidity to repay the remaining 2022 maturities.
GEP also has access to some undrawn equity commitments that will be used
for funding further growth through acquisitions or developments.
Some of the existing cash available will be reserved also for unpaid performance
fees that we expect to further accumulate in H2 2020.
KEY METRICS
We expect Moody's-adjusted debt/gross assets to remain stable around
31% as of H1 2020, with the special dividend outflow balancing
potential new investments / developments, equity commitments,
as well as expected valuation gains and realised gains. Given the
currently large cash balance, we expect the partnership to run its
gearing below or at the lower end of its publicly stated 30%-45%
gearing target. Net debt/EBITDA has increased over the last two
years until reaching 8.6x as of H1 2020. We expect the ratio
to stabilise between 7.5x and 8.5x in 2021, with a
small upward trend possible as GEP invests into lower-yielding
assets. Fixed charge cover trends lower in 2020 because of the
performance fee, but will remain between 6-7x in 2021/2022,
assuming some of the currently existing cash eventually pays down the
2022 bond maturity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the rating could arise as GEP develops greater scale
and tenant diversification, in conjunction with (i) continued solid
execution and prudent financial policies through real estate cycles without
a significant erosion of the current strength in leverage, interest
coverage, debt-maturity profile or liquidity, (ii)
maintaining its leverage (measured as Moody's-adjusted gross debt/total
assets) materially below 35%, with a commensurate strong
improvement in net debt/EBITDA, as well as financial policies that
support the lower leverage, (iii) maintaining its Moody's-adjusted
fixed-charge coverage above 4.5x on a sustained basis and
retaining a largely unencumbered asset base
The ratings could come under downward pressure if (i) financial metrics
deteriorate, such that its fixed-charge coverage ratio falls
below 3.5x or its leverage rises above 40%, (ii) Net
debt/EBITDA was to rise sustainably, unless mitigated by substantial
headroom with respect to the debt/asset ratio, (iii) its business
risk profile weakens, on a sustained basis, as a result of
an increased concentration of tenant income, an enlarged development
programme or increasing vacancies in the portfolio, or (iv) financial
covenants cease to protect unsecured lenders from liquidity reviews.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: GELF Bond Issuer I S.A.
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Goodman European Partnership
Affirmation:
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Oliver Schmitt
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
Anke Rindermann
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454