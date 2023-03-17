Moody's affirms Grab's B2 ratings; outlook stable

Singapore, March 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Grab Holdings Inc's B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2 rating on the company's senior secured term loan. Grab and its wholly owned subsidiary, Grab Technology LLC, are the borrowers. The loan is guaranteed by subsidiaries engaged in transport and delivery services.

The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects Grab's sustained market leadership and our expectation that the company is on track to achieving positive EBITDA, supported by steadily improving profitability in its core operations of mobility and deliveries," says Stephanie Cheong, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"While its push into digital banking entails significant execution risk and will require large capital requirements, Grab's high cash balance of $5 billion provides the company with substantial financial flexibility over the next 2-3 years," adds Cheong. The company aims to take a measured approach towards the expansion of its financial services business.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Grab's B2 rating reflects the company's leading position in key ride-hailing and food delivery markets across Southeast Asia and good long-term growth prospects. In 2022, Grab recorded four consecutive quarters of improving EBITDA, ending the year with an EBITDA loss of $111 million in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022, down from $305 million a year ago. The narrowing EBITDA losses were supported by a post-pandemic recovery in mobility demand, as well as a slowdown in incentives spend and greater focus on efficiency and cost-optimization in deliveries.

Moody's believes that management's focus on reducing operating costs amid a relatively stable competitive environment will support sustained profitability. Nevertheless, Moody's only expects the company to generate meaningful EBITDA in 2024. At the same time, these profitability expectations remain susceptible to changes in the competitive landscape due to the low switching costs for drivers and consumers.

The B2 rating remains constrained by capital requirements and execution risks associated with Grab's push into the digital banking business. Grab's target market of the underserved communities presents a substantial opportunity but is also traditionally a risky segment. In addition, the company's use of nontraditional data sources to supplement credit scoring and underwriting is yet unproven in Moody's view.

These risks are tempered by Grab's high cash balance of around $4.4 billion as of 31 December 2022 (proforma for the repurchase of $600 million of its term loan B in February 2023). This cash balance provides the company with considerable financial flexibility to pursue organic and inorganic growth. Grab's liquidity is also supported by around $1.4 billion of non-current time deposits and investments. Moody's expects Grab to generate negative free cash flow of $600 million in 2023, compared with $1.2 billion in 2022. The agency expects Grab to maintain a prudent approach toward any acquisitions or investments, particularly in the current tight funding environment.

The rating also considers Grab's exposure to social and governance risks, evolving regulatory regimes, and its complex corporate structure.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Grab will maintain a large cash buffer relative to its operating cash needs over at least the next three years, and that improving cash flows from its more mature mobility and delivery segments will offset losses in growing its digital banking business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade in the near term is unlikely, given the business and execution risks associated with Grab's expansion into digital banking. In the longer run, positive momentum could emerge if Grab (1) successfully executes on its growth plans and new business initiatives, such that its business profile strengthens; (2) turns profitable across all business segments and starts generating net cash flow over a multiyear period; and (3) maintains robust liquidity with sufficient cash or alternative liquidity on hand to cover its short- and medium-term debt and commitments.

The rating could be downgraded if Grab's new business initiatives fail to sustain growth; the company has insufficient liquidity to fund its operations and investments over at least the next three years; it will not likely sustain positive EBITDA in the mobility and/or delivery segments; or increased competition or new regulatory standards weaken the company's market position, cash flow or earnings relative to Moody's current expectations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 2012, Grab is the largest ride-hailing and food delivery company in Southeast Asia. Grab also offers digital financial services via a mobile app across Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

