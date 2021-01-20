Moody's affirms Grab's ratings on upsized term loan, outlook stable

Singapore, January 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Grab Holdings Inc's
(Grab) B3 corporate family rating.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the B3 rating on the
company's proposed senior secured term loan. Grab and its
wholly owned subsidiary, Grab Technology LLC, are the borrowers.
The loan is guaranteed by subsidiaries engaged in transport, food
and delivery services.
The outlook remains stable.
Today's affirmation follows Grab's announcement that it will
upsize its proposed term loan to $1.75 billion from $750
million. The proceeds from the term loan will be used for general
corporate purposes.
"The rating affirmation and stable outlook balances the increase
in debt levels and interest payments against the company's substantial
liquidity position, including a cash balance of $5.3
billion proforma for the transaction," says Stephanie Cheong,
a Moody's Analyst.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The upsizing of the term loan further strengthens Grab's
liquidity profile and increases its financial flexibility during this
period of macroeconomic uncertainty," adds Cheong, who
is also Moody's Lead Analyst for Grab.
Moody's expects Grab's pro-forma cash balance of around
$5.3 billion will be sufficient to cover negative operating
cash flow, capital spending at its transport and food delivery businesses
and scheduled debt service costs over at least the next three years.
"At the same time, Grab's debt levels will increase
materially and higher debt service costs will weigh on free cash flow
generation," says Cheong.
Moody's considers Grab to be highly levered on a revenue/debt basis,
particularly given Moody's expectations that the company will only
break even on a consolidated EBITDA level in 2023, at the earliest.
The B3 ratings are premised on an improvement in leverage from hereon,
as debt levels remain stable, revenues grow and cash flow generation
improves. Absent a consistent improvement in leverage over the
next 12-18 months, the ratings could face negative pressure.
Grab's ratings also reflects its leading position in key ride-hailing
and food delivery markets across Southeast Asia, good long-term
growth prospects, and commitment to exercising cost discipline.
At the same time, the ratings capture uncertainties around Grab's
ability to achieve sustained profitability as low switching costs for
customers, drivers and merchants, as well as higher competitive
intensity from existing and new players, could disrupt the company's
path to profitability.
The ratings remain constrained by investment and execution risks associated
with the company's nascent digital financial services business,
its complex corporate structure and the redemption risk associated with
its convertible redeemable preference shares (CRPS) which can be put back
to the company after June 2023.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Grab will maintain
a large cash buffer relative to its operating cash needs over at least
the three years, that its cash burn will moderate significantly
in 2021 and leverage will decline from current levels. Moody's
also expects Grab to adopt a prudent funding approach toward acquisitions
and investments.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Grab turns profitable and starts
generating net cash flow over a multi-year period, while
simultaneously maintaining robust liquidity with sufficient cash or alternative
liquidity on hand to cover its short-term and medium-term
debt and commitments. In addition, Grab will need to eliminate
the redemption risk associated with its CRPS.
The ratings could be downgraded if (1) Grab has insufficient liquidity
to fund its operations and investments over at least the next three years;
(2) Grab's cash burn does not moderate significantly as expected over
the next 12-18 months; (3) there is meaningful cash drain
to fund new ventures, including its digital financial services business;
(4) leverage does not improve as expected over the next 12-18 months;
(5) increased competition or new regulatory standards weaken the company's
market position, cash flow or earnings relative to Moody's current
expectations; or (6) Grab is unable to extend the redemption date
of its CRPS at least 12-18 months in advance of June 2023.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Founded in 2012, Grab Holdings Inc is one of the largest ride-hailing
companies in Southeast Asia. In addition to transportation,
Grab also offers food delivery, digital payments and other financial
services via a mobile app across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia,
Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar.
