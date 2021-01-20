Moody's affirms Grab's ratings on upsized term loan, outlook stable

Singapore, January 20, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Grab Holdings Inc's (Grab) B3 corporate family rating.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the B3 rating on the company's proposed senior secured term loan. Grab and its wholly owned subsidiary, Grab Technology LLC, are the borrowers. The loan is guaranteed by subsidiaries engaged in transport, food and delivery services.

The outlook remains stable.

Today's affirmation follows Grab's announcement that it will upsize its proposed term loan to $1.75 billion from $750 million. The proceeds from the term loan will be used for general corporate purposes.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook balances the increase in debt levels and interest payments against the company's substantial liquidity position, including a cash balance of $5.3 billion proforma for the transaction," says Stephanie Cheong, a Moody's Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The upsizing of the term loan further strengthens Grab's liquidity profile and increases its financial flexibility during this period of macroeconomic uncertainty," adds Cheong, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for Grab.

Moody's expects Grab's pro-forma cash balance of around $5.3 billion will be sufficient to cover negative operating cash flow, capital spending at its transport and food delivery businesses and scheduled debt service costs over at least the next three years.

"At the same time, Grab's debt levels will increase materially and higher debt service costs will weigh on free cash flow generation," says Cheong.

Moody's considers Grab to be highly levered on a revenue/debt basis, particularly given Moody's expectations that the company will only break even on a consolidated EBITDA level in 2023, at the earliest.

The B3 ratings are premised on an improvement in leverage from hereon, as debt levels remain stable, revenues grow and cash flow generation improves. Absent a consistent improvement in leverage over the next 12-18 months, the ratings could face negative pressure.

Grab's ratings also reflects its leading position in key ride-hailing and food delivery markets across Southeast Asia, good long-term growth prospects, and commitment to exercising cost discipline.

At the same time, the ratings capture uncertainties around Grab's ability to achieve sustained profitability as low switching costs for customers, drivers and merchants, as well as higher competitive intensity from existing and new players, could disrupt the company's path to profitability.

The ratings remain constrained by investment and execution risks associated with the company's nascent digital financial services business, its complex corporate structure and the redemption risk associated with its convertible redeemable preference shares (CRPS) which can be put back to the company after June 2023.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Grab will maintain a large cash buffer relative to its operating cash needs over at least the three years, that its cash burn will moderate significantly in 2021 and leverage will decline from current levels. Moody's also expects Grab to adopt a prudent funding approach toward acquisitions and investments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Grab turns profitable and starts generating net cash flow over a multi-year period, while simultaneously maintaining robust liquidity with sufficient cash or alternative liquidity on hand to cover its short-term and medium-term debt and commitments. In addition, Grab will need to eliminate the redemption risk associated with its CRPS.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) Grab has insufficient liquidity to fund its operations and investments over at least the next three years; (2) Grab's cash burn does not moderate significantly as expected over the next 12-18 months; (3) there is meaningful cash drain to fund new ventures, including its digital financial services business; (4) leverage does not improve as expected over the next 12-18 months; (5) increased competition or new regulatory standards weaken the company's market position, cash flow or earnings relative to Moody's current expectations; or (6) Grab is unable to extend the redemption date of its CRPS at least 12-18 months in advance of June 2023.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 2012, Grab Holdings Inc is one of the largest ride-hailing companies in Southeast Asia. In addition to transportation, Grab also offers food delivery, digital payments and other financial services via a mobile app across Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar.

