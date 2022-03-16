Moody's affirms Grainger's A3 senior unsecured rating

New York, March 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed W.W. Grainger, Inc.'s ("Grainger") A3 senior unsecured rating and the short-term Prime-2 (P-2) rating. The ratings outlook is stable.

The following is a summary of today's rating actions:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: W.W. Grainger, Inc.

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: W.W. Grainger, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A3 senior unsecured rating reflects Grainger's superior competitive position within the industrial Maintenance, Repair and Operating (MRO) supply industry. Grainger is the leading MRO distributor in North America and maintains a reputation for superior order fulfillment underpinned by a product offering that well exceeds peers. Moody's expects on-going actions such as product remerchandising, which helps customers better navigate the company's website, as well as investments in the business to support growth rates that exceed the broader MRO market.

Moody's expects Grainger to maintain robust credit metrics, a conservatively capitalized balance sheet, and a prudent allocation of capital. Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to remain around 1.5x and anticipates strong cash generation with FCF-to-debt (after dividends) approaching 20% during 2022. Moody's also considers favorably the company's diverse end-markets, as well as the relatively stable nature of demand for MRO products.

Tempering considerations include a highly competitive operating environment driven in part by an efficient market with good pricing transparency. Moody's also notes exposure to certain cyclical end-markets that are susceptible to economic downturns and changes in commodity prices. Furthermore, Moody's believes Grainger's distribution model has vulnerabilities to disruptions from competitors or changes in technology.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations for top-line and earnings growth in 2022 along with a continuation of a conservative and balanced financial policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Any upward rating action would be driven by operating margins comfortably sustained above 13.5% and debt-to-EBITDA sustained below 1.5x.

The ratings could be downgraded if competitive pressures were expected to weaken Grainger's market leadership and/or lower profit margin. More aggressive financial policies involving debt-funded share repurchases or acquisitions, or expectations of debt-to-EBITDA remaining above 2.25x could also result in a downgrade.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) is a leading distributor of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies and other related products and services. Products offered include safety and security supplies, cleaning and maintenance equipment, material handling equipment, and lighting and electrical supplies. The company generates about 85% of revenues in North America and operates across multiple end markets, including heavy and light manufacturing, commercial, retail, government, and natural resources. Revenues in 2021 were approximately $13 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

