Moody's affirms Grand City's Baa1 rating, outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa1 long term issuer and senior unsecured ratings, the (P)Baa1 senior unsecured EMTN program rating and the Baa3 junior subordinate ratings of Grand City Properties S.A. ("Grand City"). The outlook remains stable.

The rating action reflects the fact that Grand City will remain adequately positioned in the Baa1 rating category, notwithstanding the changed business environment, with rising interest rates weakening the outlook for property values and increasing the marginal cost of debt. We expect debt/assets to remain between 40% and 45%, while net debt/EBITDA will be between 13x and 14x over the next 12 to 18 months. Given the company's limited refinancing exposure, the rising cost of capital together with the future step-up of the coupons under the company's hybrid notes will not yet hurt fixed charge cover materially, we expect this ratio to remain at above 4x over the next 12 to 18 months.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Grand City Properties S.A.'s (GCP) Baa1 issuer rating primarily reflects its focus on stable residential activities, diversified across multiple metropolitan areas in the German regulated market in addition to London; GCP's solid operating performance as reflected in a successful reduction of vacancy in its existing portfolio; the company's good liquidity, additionally supported by a high level of unencumbered assets as well as a long-dated debt maturity profile on the back of a historical good access to a variety of funding sources.

These positives are partly offset by a deteriorating operating environment for real estate companies across Europe with tightening financial conditions increasing funding costs for the real estate sector and adding negative pressure on capital values. The prevailing inflationary pressures and rising energy prices will increase rent affordability concerns and ultimately limit earnings growth. Like its peers, GCP faces increasing investment needs to improve the energy efficiency across its residential properties.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Grand City's rating mainly reflects our expectation of continued robust operating performance and financial metrics commensurate with the current rating guidance over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

- Strong operating performance, with a further reduction in vacancies and high rental growth

- Debt/gross assets sustained below 40%, accompanied by a corresponding trend in net debt/EBITDA, and a corresponding tightened financial policy

- Fixed-charge cover sustained above 4.5x

- Maintenance of solid liquidity, including a high unencumbered asset pool

- Favourable outlook for the German residential property sector as a whole

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

- Debt/gross assets sustained above 45%

- Fixed-charge cover sustained below 3.5x

- Further transitioning of the portfolio towards unregulated markets, with more immediate supply-and-demand responses to rental income and higher market value volatility

- Unfavourable changes in the outlook for the German residential property sector as a whole, either due to property value or regulation concerns

- Weakening operating performance (rental growth or vacancy rates)

LIQUIDITY

GCP's liquidity is good with €276 million cash on hand per end of September 2022 in addition to a €300 million fully undrawn RCF and a high level of unencumbered assets.

An almost clean debt maturity schedule until 2024 and the fact that around 95% of the company's debt is fixed/hedged gives GCP flexibility to manage refinancing activities and cost.

Similar to most German residential companies, Grand City has access to a strong German bank market for secured debt, which we view as a strength that substantially improves its access to funding at times where public capital markets are disrupted.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Grand City Properties S.A.

Affirmations:

.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1

....Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: NO

c.With Access to Management: YES

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

