Moody's affirms Granite REIT's senior unsecured debt rating at Baa2; outlook stable

New York, June 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Granite REIT Holdings Limited Partnership ("Granite") Baa2 senior unsecured debt rating. The rating outlook is stable.

The stable outlook reflects Granite's commitment to a high quality global industrial platform and a prudent capital structure. However, the REIT's elevated leverage metrics as it executes its strategic growth plan and portfolio transformation leave it with minimal cushion on the stable outlook.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

..Issuer: Granite REIT Holdings Limited Partnership

....Backed Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa2

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Backed Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Backed Senior Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Granite REIT Holdings Limited Partnership

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Granite's Baa2 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's consistent track record in the global industrial warehouse and logistics space and proven business model with stable cash flows driven by its long-term net-lease contracts. Moody's ratings also reflect Granite's strong operating performance, with consistently high occupancy levels and positive re-leasing spreads across all regions, buoyed by robust industrial real estate fundamentals. We also note Granite's commitment to maintaining a prudent capital structure and a fully unencumbered asset base, as the REIT executes its strategic growth plan and portfolio transformation.

The REIT has successfully transformed its portfolio and asset quality through an aggressive growth strategy with approximately C$2.3 billion in strategic acquisitions and C$100 million in dispositions of non-core assets over the past 24 months as of March 31, 2022 and including subsequent events. As a result, leverage on a net debt to EBITDA basis has increased to 6.5x (including Moody's global standard adjustments) for the last twelve month period ending March 31, 2022. We expect Granite's leverage to increase above 8.0x to support its additional planned growth, which will weaken its cushion at the current rating level.

Separately, other credit challenges include the company's high concentration to Magna International Inc. (A3/Stable), though declining, and subsequent exposure to the health of the auto industry as well as a development pipeline which lends itself to speculative leasing risk. At the end of the first quarter, the REIT had C$409 million in total future commitment across ten projects under development, construction or expansion, and other property commitments. We note that Granite's access to both debt and equity financing to fund growth will be highly dependent on market conditions over the near-term.

Lastly, the REIT maintains an adequate liquidity profile despite its aggressive growth pipeline, supported by full availability on its amended C$1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2022, limited near-term debt maturities with C$400 million due in 2023 and US$185 million due in 2024, and predictable internally generated cash flows given the portfolio's net lease structure. Granite's financial flexibility is also supported by a portfolio which is almost entirely unencumbered, a credit positive.

The stable outlook reflects Granite's commitment to a high quality global industrial platform and a prudent capital structure. However, the REIT's elevated leverage metrics as it executes its strategic growth plan and portfolio transformation leave it with minimal cushion on the stable outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade would require net debt/EBITDA closer to 5.0x, fixed charge coverage above 5.5x, secured debt to gross assets below 5%, and no single tenant concentration above 10% of revenues, on a sustained basis.

A ratings downgrade would result from any operating challenges or difficulties in leasing its development pipeline, net debt/EBITDA above 8.0x, fixed charge coverage below 4.0x and secured debt levels above 10%, on a sustained basis.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust [TSX: GRT.UN.TO], headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is an industrial REIT engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly warehouse and logistics net lease properties in North America and Europe.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Reed Valutas

Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

