Moody's affirms Greatbatch's Ba3 CFR, upgrades the senior secured facilities ratings, outlook stable

New York, February 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Greatbatch Ltd.'s ("Greatbatch", a wholly-owned subsidiary of Integer Holdings Corporation) Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") at Ba3 and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") at Ba3-PD. Moody's also upgraded the ratings on the senior secured debt facilities (revolver and term loan A) to Ba2 from Ba3. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity ("SGL") rating is unchanged at SGL-1. The outlook is stable.

The ratings actions follow Greatbatch's issuance of $500 million of new 2.125% senior unsecured convertible notes due in 2028 (unrated). Greatbatch will use the proceeds to paydown the $350 million term loan B ($347 million outstanding at 9/30/22). There is no action on the rating on the term loan B and the rating will be withdrawn at transaction's close. Moody's expects excess proceeds above what is needed to pay down the term loan B and cover transaction expenses will be used to pay down the revolver.

The upgrade of the ratings on the senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and senior secured first lien term loan A, reflect the relatively large proportion of unsecured debt now in the capital structure following the convertible note issuance and term loan B paydown. Moody's affirmation of the CFR reflects the company's solid market position in the highly fragmented medical device outsourcing sector and the stickiness of its business relationships due to very high switching costs.

Moody's estimates that debt/EBITDA was approximately 4.1x at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. While the convertible note issuance will increase leverage slightly, Moody's views the transaction positively as it reduces the percentage of floating rate debt in the company's capital structure and materially reduces interest expense. Moody's expects leverage to decline into the 3.5-4.0x range over the next 12-18 months from approximately 4.3x on a pro forma basis at 12/31/2022 from both EBITDA growth and debt paydown.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Greatbatch Ltd.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Greatbatch Ltd.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan A, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Upgraded to Ba2 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Greatbatch Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Greatbatch's Ba3 CFR reflects its solid market position in the highly fragmented medical device outsourcing sector and the stickiness of its business relationships due to very high switching costs. Leverage is currently moderately high with debt/EBITDA at 4.1x (4.3x pro forma the convertible debt issuance and term loan B and revolver paydowns) at December 31, 2022. We expect that the company will reduce its leverage in the next 12-18 months to the 3.5-4.0x range. The rating is constrained by the company's moderate scale and high dependence on a small group of very large customers (~50% of fiscal 2021 revenues came from the top three customers). This concentration risk is somewhat mitigated by the company's long-standing customer relationships and large number of programs with the company's largest customers. The rating is also constrained by the company's customers cost reduction efforts, which trickles down as price cuts for contract manufacturers.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will reduce leverage as recent acquisitions are fully integrated, through top line growth, margin improvement and debt reduction. Specifically, Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to improve to 3.5x-4.0x over the next 12-18 months.

The company's SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectations that the company will generate $60-80 million of free cash flow over the next year and more than $110 million excluding transaction costs associated with the convertible note issuance. Along with internal cash of approximately $24 million at December 31, 2022, Greatbatch will have ample cushion to cover mandatory debt amortization of approximately $15 million over the next year. The company had $140 million drawn on its $400 million revolver at September 30, 2022. Moody's expects excess proceeds from the convertible note offering, above what's needed to pay down the term loan B and cover transaction expenses, to be used to pay down the revolver.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Greatbatch's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3). The score reflects moderately negative exposure to both social risks (S-3) and governance risk considerations (G-3). The moderately negative exposure to social risks reflects the company's exposure to potential product safety litigation and recalls and risks linked to the fact that its manufacturing processes are subject to regulatory oversight. The moderately negative exposure to governance risk considerations, reflects the company's track record of consistent financial policy, including an opportunistic tuck-in acquisition strategy. Greatbatch sold its orthopedic business a few years ago and used the proceeds to de-lever.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company increases its scale and diversity and enhances the technological sophistication of its product portfolio. In addition, the company would need to sustain its debt/EBITDA below 3.0x and manage customer concentration risk effectively.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's earnings or liquidity deteriorate or its financial policies become more aggressive. A loss of key customer/contract(s) can also lead to a rating downgrade. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 4.0x.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Integer Holdings Corporation (the parent of Greatbatch Ltd.) performs medical device outsourcing and contract manufacturing services, primarily for companies within the medical device industry. The company provides technologies and manufacturing contract services to medical device original equipment manufacturers in cardiac, neuromodulation, and vascular markets. Revenues for the last twelve months were approximately $1.4 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

