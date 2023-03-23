Moody's affirms Greater Gabbard OFTO PLC's A3 rating; stable outlook

London, March 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed at A3 the rating for the GBP305.1 million 4.137% senior secured bond due 2032 issued by Greater Gabbard OFTO PLC ("ProjectCo"). The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation and stable outlook reflects the strong operating performance by ProjectCo. Outturn availability has been consistently high, above 99.5% in all of the last seven calendar years, earning ProjectCo up to 5% additional revenue annually for exceeding Ofgem's regulatory target of 98%. While Moody's understands reported availability will be lower for Q1 2023 due to two unplanned outages, ProjectCo expects to submit Exceptional Event ("EE") claims to Ofgem. If Ofgem finds that these outages were reasonably outside the control of ProjectCo and its subcontractors, it will disregard the outages when calculating the potential incentive reward for 2023.

Additionally, the affirmation and stable outlook reflects: (1) a long term licence awarded by Ofgem, to operate and maintain offshore transmission assets between the Greater Gabbard offshore wind farm and the onshore grid; (2) a stable and predictable 20-year availability-like revenue stream with no volume risk; and (3) all operating and maintenance activities being sub-contracted to experienced parties.

The A3 bond rating includes one notch of uplift from the stand-alone credit quality of the Project due to the presence of the European Investment Bank ("EIB", Aaa stable) Project Bond Credit Enhancement ("PBCE"). This on-demand letter of credit will provide additional liquidity to the Project if required and may also enhance recovery for senior lenders, as it acts as a prior-loss piece in the financing structure.

Offsetting these benefits, credit risks include: (1) a history of fibre optic failures, which may result in significant repair costs in the future, albeit which have now remained stable for a number of years; (2) sections of cable have become de-buried and are free spanning, in an area of seabed mobility which makes traditional remediation difficult, increasing the vulnerability of the asset; (3) a difficult natural environment within which to manage unplanned maintenance of offshore assets; (4) single asset risk; and (5) high leverage, albeit this is not uncommon for projects of this nature and is somewhat mitigated by the amortising nature of the bonds and the availability of liquidity from the PBCE letter of credit should ProjectCo require it.

Greater Gabbard OFTO PLC is the owner and operator of the Greater Gabbard offshore electricity transmission assets located approximately 40km east of Harwich on the south-eastern coast of England. The Greater Gabbard OFTO connects the Greater Gabbard wind farm, which comprises 140 Siemens 3.6 MW wind turbine generators, to the onshore transmission network.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

An upgrade of the rating is unlikely over the medium term given ProjectCo's high leverage.

Moody's could downgrade the rating following: (1) material operational performance issues or cost increases that aren't passed through or recoverable from other parties; or (2) unfavourable regulatory developments including, for example, ProjectCo being required to remove its subsea cables as part of decommissioning but not receiving adequate additional funding.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Matthew Brown

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Neil Griffiths-Lambeth

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

