Moody's affirms Greene County, OH's Aa1 GO rating, assigns Aa1 to new sales tax bonds

New York, April 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa1 to Greene County, OH's $30.2 million Sales Tax Receipts Bonds, Series 2022. Concurrently, Moody's affirms the county's outstanding Aa1 issuer rating along with the Aa1 ratings assigned to previously issued general obligation limited tax (GOLT) bonds. The county currently has a total of $61.5 million in outstanding GOLT debt. The Series 2022 bonds reflect the county's only issuance of debt backed by its pledge of sales tax receipts.

The county's Aa1 issuer rating represents Moody's assessment of debt supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The county does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. The pledge supporting the outstanding GOLT debt is considered limited tax based on the statutorily imposed limit of ten-mills on the ad valorem property taxes pledged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects the county's sizable tax base and stable local economy which is anchored by the presence of the Wright-Patterson Airforce Base, the largest single site employer in the State of Ohio (Aa1 stable). Additionally factored are the county's sustained history of positive operations that have contributed to robust reserves and liquidity. The rating also incorporates the county's solid wealth and income indices, as well as its modest debt but moderate pension burdens.

Outstanding GOLT bonds are rated Aa1, the same as the issuer rating, based on the county's full faith and credit pledge towards the payment of the GOLT bonds, along with its ability to levy ad valorem property taxes subject to the statutory ten-mill limitation defined in Ohio law.

The assignment of the Aa1 special tax sales tax rating reflects the strength of the county's underlying credit, as well as the very high maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage provided by the county's pledge of its broad 1.0% permissive sales tax. Key considerations include county's sustained history of positive sales tax performance, along with its authority to increase its rate up to a total of 1.5% without the need for voter approval. These strengths help to offset the relatively weaker legal provisions on the bonds, including the lack of a debt service reserve.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are typically not assigned to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material strengthening of full value per capita wealth and resident income metrics (issuer)

- Moderation to the county's combined leverage of outstanding debt and retiree benefit liabilities (issuer)- Upgrade of the county's issuer rating combined with maintenance of strong MADS coverage (special tax)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material economic or tax base contraction (issuer)

- Large sustained declines to operating fund balance or liquidity (issuer)- Pronounced increases to the county's combined leverage of outstanding debt and retiree benefit liabilities (issuer)- Downgrade of the county's issuer rating or significant declines to MADS coverage (special tax)

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's outstanding GOLT bonds are backed by its full faith and credit and pledge, along with its ability to levy ad valorem property taxes subject to the statutory ten-mill limitation defined in Ohio law. Debt service on the bonds also carries a first budget obligation.

The Series 2022 sales tax receipts bonds are payable from the county's pledge of collections on its permissive unvoted 1.0% sales tax.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the Series 2022 bonds will be used to finance the construction of a new county jail facility.

PROFILE

Greene County encompasses roughly 420 square miles of southwest Ohio, and is home to the Wright-Patterson Airforce Base. The county is included in the Dayton Metropolitan Statistical Area along with Miami (Aa2), Montgomery (Aa1) and Preble (Aa3) Counties. The county is governed by an elected three-member board of county commissioners and provides county services to a population of approximately 170,000 residents. The City of Xenia serves as the county seat.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the special tax rating was US Public Finance Special Tax Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260087. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

