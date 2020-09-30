Moody's affirms Greeneden U.S. Holdings II, LLC's B3 CFR following dividend; outlook is stable

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Greeneden U.S. Holdings II, LLC's ("Genesys") B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to the company's proposed first lien credit facility, comprised of a $250 million revolver, a $2.825 billion dollar denominated term loan, and a $525 million euro-denominated term loan. The rating action was driven by Genesys' announced plans to refinance the company's existing debt [1] and partially fund a distribution to a holding company, resulting in an increase in debt leverage of more than 1x. Upon completion of this transaction, Moody's expects Genesys' existing debt to be repaid and ratings on these instruments to be withdrawn. The ratings outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Greeneden U.S. Holdings II, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

Assignments:

..Issuer: Greeneden U.S. Holdings II, LLC

....$2,825M Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....$525M Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....$250M Gtd Senior Secured Multi Currency Revolver, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Greeneden U.S. Holdings II, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Genesys' B3 CFR is principally constrained by the company's elevated debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) of more than 7x (over 8x when expensing capitalized software costs), the competitive nature of the contact center software market in which the company operates, and ongoing, albeit moderating execution challenges as Genesys continues to complete the shift of its revenue model from license sales towards principally subscription-oriented and cloud-based sales. Additionally, the company's concentrated private equity ownership by Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC also constrains its credit profile, particularly with respect to corporate governance concerns and support of aggressive financial policies including the proposed dividend distribution as well as potential debt-financed acquisitions.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, weak global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. The enterprise software sector has been negatively affected by the breadth and severity of this shock given its sensitivity to business demand. Genesys' exposure to uncertain near term technology spending prospects across its end markets have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, weighing on its credit quality. Additionally, Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety.

However, Genesys' credit rating benefits from the company's strong market position, long-standing customer relationships, and sizable base of recurring revenue that contributes to business predictability. In addition, Genesys' healthy profitability margins and annual free cash flow/debt of about 5% contribute to the company's good liquidity and support its credit profile.

The B3 ratings for Genesys' proposed first lien bank debt reflect the borrower's B3-PD PDR and a Loss Given Default ("LGD") assessment of LGD3 for the bank credit facility. The B3 first lien ratings are consistent with the CFR as the bank loans account for the preponderance of Genesys' pro forma debt structure following the completion of the refinancing.

As proposed, the new credit facility is expected to provide covenant flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors including (i) incremental facility capacity not to exceed the greater of $665 million and 100% of adjusted EBITDA, plus additional amounts not to exceed the available capacity under the General Debt Basket (as defined) plus an additional amount such that pro forma first lien net leverage does not exceed 5x for pari passu debt, (ii) collateral leakage permitted through the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries, subject to carve-out capacity; there are no additional blocker protections (iii) requirement that only wholly-owned subsidiaries act as subsidiary guarantors, raising the risk that guarantees may be released following a partial change in ownership. The credit agreement requires 100% of net cash proceeds of non-ordinary course sales or other dispositions of property to be used to repay the credit facility, if not reinvested, with step-downs on the prepayment/reinvestment requirement to 50% and 0%, respectively, based upon the achievement and maintenance of Consolidated First Lien Debt to Consolidated EBITDA Ratios equal to or less than 4.5x and 4x.

Despite a sizable cash outflow associated with the proposed dividend distribution, Genesys' good liquidity is supported by a pro forma cash balance of approximately $75 million following the completion of the refinancing and dividend in conjunction with Moody's expectation of free cash flow generation approximating 5% of debt over the next 12 months. The company's liquidity is also bolstered by an undrawn $250 million revolving credit facility. Genesys' proposed term loans are not expected to be subject to a financial maintenance covenant, but the revolver will be subject to a springing covenant of a 7x maximum first lien secured net leverage ratio that is not expected to be in effect over the next 12-18 months as excess availability should remain comfortably above minimum levels.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Genesys' top line and EBITDA will increase moderately over the next 12 months as the company enters the latter stages of the transition in its sales model and growth in its cloud-based offerings, particularly for mid-market clients, offset declining license revenues. Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted for operating leases) is expected to decline modestly, but remain above 7x (over 8x when expensing capitalized software costs) during this period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Genesys reduces debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to below 6x and sustains annual free cash flow to debt above 5%.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue contracts materially from current levels and the company begins to generate free cash flow deficits leading to expectations for diminished liquidity.

Based in Daly city, CA, Genesys is a provider of customer experience and contact center solutions through both cloud services and software licensing, including digital channel management, call routing, interactive voice response, and enterprise workload management, primarily serving the 100 seat and larger contact center market. Genesys is owned by private equity firms including Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC. Moody's expects the company to generate revenue in excess of $1.5 billion in FY2021 (ending January 2021).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Terms sheet 29-Sep-2020

