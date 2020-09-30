Moody's affirms Greeneden U.S. Holdings II, LLC's B3 CFR following dividend; outlook is stable

New York, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Greeneden U.S. Holdings II, LLC's ("Genesys") B3 corporate
family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR").
Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to the company's proposed
first lien credit facility, comprised of a $250 million revolver,
a $2.825 billion dollar denominated term loan, and
a $525 million euro-denominated term loan. The rating
action was driven by Genesys' announced plans to refinance the company's
existing debt [1] and partially fund a distribution to a holding
company, resulting in an increase in debt leverage of more than
1x. Upon completion of this transaction, Moody's expects
Genesys' existing debt to be repaid and ratings on these instruments
to be withdrawn. The ratings outlook is stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Greeneden U.S. Holdings II,
LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
Assignments:
..Issuer: Greeneden U.S. Holdings II,
LLC
....$2,825M Gtd Senior Secured
Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)
....$525M Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan,
Assigned B3 (LGD3)
....$250M Gtd Senior Secured Multi
Currency Revolver, Assigned B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Greeneden U.S. Holdings II,
LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Genesys' B3 CFR is principally constrained by the company's
elevated debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) of more than 7x (over
8x when expensing capitalized software costs), the competitive nature
of the contact center software market in which the company operates,
and ongoing, albeit moderating execution challenges as Genesys continues
to complete the shift of its revenue model from license sales towards
principally subscription-oriented and cloud-based sales.
Additionally, the company's concentrated private equity ownership
by Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC also constrains its credit profile,
particularly with respect to corporate governance concerns and support
of aggressive financial policies including the proposed dividend distribution
as well as potential debt-financed acquisitions.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, weak global economic
outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have
created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions.
The enterprise software sector has been negatively affected by the breadth
and severity of this shock given its sensitivity to business demand.
Genesys' exposure to uncertain near term technology spending prospects
across its end markets have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions, weighing on its credit
quality. Additionally, Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial
credit implications of public health and safety.
However, Genesys' credit rating benefits from the company's
strong market position, long-standing customer relationships,
and sizable base of recurring revenue that contributes to business predictability.
In addition, Genesys' healthy profitability margins and annual free
cash flow/debt of about 5% contribute to the company's good
liquidity and support its credit profile.
The B3 ratings for Genesys' proposed first lien bank debt reflect the
borrower's B3-PD PDR and a Loss Given Default ("LGD") assessment
of LGD3 for the bank credit facility. The B3 first lien ratings
are consistent with the CFR as the bank loans account for the preponderance
of Genesys' pro forma debt structure following the completion of the refinancing.
As proposed, the new credit facility is expected to provide covenant
flexibility that if utilized could negatively impact creditors including
(i) incremental facility capacity not to exceed the greater of $665
million and 100% of adjusted EBITDA, plus additional amounts
not to exceed the available capacity under the General Debt Basket (as
defined) plus an additional amount such that pro forma first lien net
leverage does not exceed 5x for pari passu debt, (ii) collateral
leakage permitted through the transfer of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries,
subject to carve-out capacity; there are no additional blocker
protections (iii) requirement that only wholly-owned subsidiaries
act as subsidiary guarantors, raising the risk that guarantees may
be released following a partial change in ownership. The credit
agreement requires 100% of net cash proceeds of non-ordinary
course sales or other dispositions of property to be used to repay the
credit facility, if not reinvested, with step-downs
on the prepayment/reinvestment requirement to 50% and 0%,
respectively, based upon the achievement and maintenance of Consolidated
First Lien Debt to Consolidated EBITDA Ratios equal to or less than 4.5x
and 4x.
Despite a sizable cash outflow associated with the proposed dividend distribution,
Genesys' good liquidity is supported by a pro forma cash balance of approximately
$75 million following the completion of the refinancing and dividend
in conjunction with Moody's expectation of free cash flow generation approximating
5% of debt over the next 12 months. The company's liquidity
is also bolstered by an undrawn $250 million revolving credit facility.
Genesys' proposed term loans are not expected to be subject to a financial
maintenance covenant, but the revolver will be subject to a springing
covenant of a 7x maximum first lien secured net leverage ratio that is
not expected to be in effect over the next 12-18 months as excess
availability should remain comfortably above minimum levels.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Genesys' top
line and EBITDA will increase moderately over the next 12 months as the
company enters the latter stages of the transition in its sales model
and growth in its cloud-based offerings, particularly for
mid-market clients, offset declining license revenues.
Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted for operating leases) is expected
to decline modestly, but remain above 7x (over 8x when expensing
capitalized software costs) during this period.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if Genesys reduces debt/EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted) to below 6x and sustains annual free cash flow to debt above
5%.
The ratings could be downgraded if revenue contracts materially from current
levels and the company begins to generate free cash flow deficits leading
to expectations for diminished liquidity.
Based in Daly city, CA, Genesys is a provider of customer
experience and contact center solutions through both cloud services and
software licensing, including digital channel management,
call routing, interactive voice response, and enterprise workload
management, primarily serving the 100 seat and larger contact center
market. Genesys is owned by private equity firms including Permira
and Hellman & Friedman LLC. Moody's expects the company
to generate revenue in excess of $1.5 billion in FY2021
(ending January 2021).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Terms sheet 29-Sep-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lee Zeltser
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653