Moody's affirms Greenland Holding's and Greenland HK's ratings, revises outlooks to negative

Hong Kong, September 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the rating outlooks of the following companies to negative from stable:

• Greenland Holding Group Company Limited,

• Greenland Global Investment Limited, and

• Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the following ratings:

• The Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) on Greenland Holding;

• The (P)Ba2 backed senior unsecured rating on Greenland Global's medium-term note (MTN) program, with the notes unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Greenland Holding;

• The Ba2 backed senior unsecured ratings on Greenland Global's senior unsecured notes, which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Greenland Holding;

• The Ba2 CFR on Greenland Hong Kong;

• The (P)Ba3 backed senior unsecured rating on Greenland Hong Kong's MTN program; and

• The Ba3 backed senior unsecured rating on Greenland Hong Kong's USD notes.

The MTN program of Greenland Hong Kong and the related notes are supported by a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking and a keepwell deed between Greenland Holding, Greenland Hong Kong and the bond trustee.

"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that China's softening property and construction markets, as well as tight onshore funding and volatile offshore debt capital markets, would weaken Greenland Holding's credit quality and ability to raise new debt to meet its operational and refinancing needs over the next 12-18 months," says Kaven Tsang, a Moody's Senior Vice President.

"However, the rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Greenland Holding will have sufficient liquidity to address its refinancing needs, maintain largely stable property sales and continue to deleverage over the next 12-18 months," adds Tsang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Greenland Holding's Ba1 CFR continues to reflect the company's large scale, good geographic and product diversification in China; and good access to onshore bank funds, given its close linkage with the Shanghai government.

The Ba1 CFR rating is constrained by the company's increased exposure to the construction sector, which drags the company's overall profitability, its high refinancing needs and weakened access to debt capital market both onshore and offshore. Moody's believes Greenland Holding will face uncertainty in issuing new offshore bonds at reasonable funding costs to refinance its maturing debt over the next 6-12 months.

Moody's expects Greenland Holding to have sufficient internal resources to repay a total amount of USD2.87 billion of US dollar bonds maturing between September 2021 and December 2022. However, the repayment will reduce the funding available for its operations over the next 12-18 months. The company's financial flexibility will also be affected if weakness in the offshore debt capital markets persists.

Moody's expects Greenland Holding's financial metrics to remain modest in the next 12-18 months, as China's softening property development and construction markets will restrain the company's cash flow and EBITDA generation. This is despite Greenland Holding's focus on deleveraging, cutting its reported debt to RMB289 billion as of June 2021 from RMB323 billion as of December 2020. Moody's forecasts the company's adjusted debt/capitalization, adjusted debt/EBITDA and EBIT/interest coverage will stay at around 58%-62%, 4.7x-4.9x and 3.0x-3.3x, respectively, over the next 12-18 months, versus 64%, 4.9x and 3.2x, respectively, for the 12 months ended June 2021. These credit metrics are weak for its Ba1 CFR.

There has been no material development on Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission's (SASAC) plan to divest part of its indirect ownership in Greenland Holding. Nevertheless, Moody's expects Shanghai SASAC to exercise prudence when reducing its ownership to avoid triggering the change of control clause present in its offshore USD, which requires Shanghai SASAC to maintain control over the company. Any deviation from such expectation would warrant a reassessment of the Ba1 CFR.

The Ba2 backed senior unsecured rating on Greenland Holding's guaranteed bonds is one notch lower than it would otherwise be because of the risk of structural subordination. This risk reflects the fact that most of the claims are at the operating subsidiaries and have priority over claims at the holding company in a bankruptcy scenario. In addition, the holding company lacks significant mitigating factors for structural subordination. As a result of these factors, the expected recovery rate for claims at the holding company will be lower.

Greenland Hong Kong's Ba2 CFR reflects its standalone credit profile and a one-notch rating uplift based on Moody's assessment of the likely strong financial support from its parent, Greenland Holding, if necessary.

Greenland Hong Kong's standalone credit profile reflects its healthy credit metrics, well-located land banks, and good liquidity and access to bank funding, given its status as a key subsidiary of Greenland Holding.

Its standalone credit profile also takes into consideration its moderate operating scale and the execution risks associated with its fast growth plan.

Greenland Hong Kong's negative rating outlook reflects Greenland Holding's weakened ability to extend support to Greenland Hong Kong, if needed.

Greenland Hong Kong's Ba3 backed senior unsecured rating is one notch lower than it would otherwise be because of the risk of structural subordination. This reflects the fact that most of the claims are at the operating subsidiaries' level and have priority over claims at the holding company (Greenland Hong Kong) in a bankruptcy scenario; and Moody's view that this rating, in the absence of a parental guarantee, should be lower than the Ba2 rating of the senior unsecured notes directly guaranteed by Greenland Holding.

With respect to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Greenland Holding's Ba1 CFR takes into account its state-owned enterprise (SOE) background; its disclosure of significant related-party transactions, as its parent company, Greenland Holdings Corporation Limited, is required by the relevant codes for companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange; and the presence of a diversified board of directors, with four independent non-executive directors, and four special committees to supervise the company's operations.

Greenland Hong Kong's Ba2 CFR factors in the substantial state ownership in its largest shareholder, Greenland Holding, and the company's history of related-party transactions with Greenland Holding, such as the provision of shareholder loans and payables, and asset sales. The company is also listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and follows the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Securities and Futures Ordinance in Hong Kong SAR, China in governing related-party transactions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Greenland Holding's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded given the negative rating outlook. However, the outlook could be revised to stable if the company sustains stable property sales and construction revenues; maintains prudent practices in its land acquisitions and financial management; and deleverages and improves its credit metrics, such that its adjusted debt/capitalization falls under 55%-60%, adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 4.5x and EBIT/interest rises above 3.5x on a sustained basis.

On the other hand, Greenland Holding will face downward rating pressure if the company experiences a material decline in property sales or construction revenues, or a material delay in the collection of proceeds from property sales or construction receivables; a substantial decline in its profit margin; a sizable increase in debt, arising from aggressive expansion or land acquisitions; or an increase in the risk profile of its non-property businesses.

Moody's would also consider downgrading Greenland Holding's ratings if the company records weakened credit metrics, with adjusted debt/capitalization rising above 60%, adjusted debt/EBITDA increasing above 5x, and EBIT/interest dropping below 2.5x-3.0x on a sustained basis.

A deterioration in its access to funding resulting from a significant reduction in Shanghai SASAC's ownership of Greenland Holding or other shareholders taking over the control of the company from Shanghai SASAC would also be negative for the ratings.

Greenland Hong Kong's ratings are also unlikely to be upgraded given its negative rating outlook. However, the outlook could be revised to stable if Greenland Holding's rating outlook is revised to stable. Positive rating momentum could also occur if Greenland Hong Kong's standalone credit profile significantly strengthens, indicated by a material improvement in its scale and diversification with solid credit metrics, such as debt leverage — measured as revenue/adjusted debt — staying above 85%-90% and EBIT/interest above 3.5x-4.0x on a consistent basis.

On the other hand, Greenland Hong Kong's ratings could be downgraded if Greenland Holding is downgraded; the company fails to generate operating cash flow to maintain its liquidity buffer; fails to maintain contracted sales and revenue growth; or significantly accelerates development, and executes an aggressive land acquisition plan or acquisitions, such that its debt leverage — measured as revenue/adjusted debt — falls below 65%-70% and its EBIT/interest drops below 2.5x-3.0x on a sustained basis.

Any evidence of a reduction in ownership or weakening in support from Greenland Holding will also pressure Greenland Hong Kong's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Greenland Holding Group Company Limited is a state-controlled enterprise that primarily focuses on the real estate sector, with businesses in construction, finance and auto dealerships as well. Shanghai SASAC indirectly owns 46.37% of Greenland Holding as of June 2021.

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited is principally engaged in the development of large-scale, high-quality residential communities, city center integrated projects, and travel and leisure projects that target the middle- to high-end customer segment. Greenland Holding owned 59.11% of Greenland Hong Kong as of 30 June 2021.

