Moody's affirms Greentown's Ba3 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, January 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Greentown China Holdings Limited's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured rating.

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects our expectation that Greentown will maintain its stable credit quality, adequate liquidity and access to funding over the next 6-12 months," says Daniel Zhou, a Moody's Analyst.

"We also expect the company to maintain its close linkage with, and receive strong support from, its largest shareholder, China Communications Construction Group (Limited) (CCCG)," adds Zhou.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Greentown's Ba3 CFR incorporates the company's standalone credit strength and a two-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive support from CCCG in times of financial distress.

Greentown's standalone credit strength reflects its well-established market position and long operating record in property development in Hangzhou city and Zhejiang province, its good brand name, high-quality products and adequate liquidity.

However, the company's standalone credit strength also considers its high debt leverage and significant exposure to its joint ventures (JVs).

The two-notch uplift reflects Moody's assessment that CCCG will support Greentown when needed, given CCCG's status as Greentown's largest shareholder, its significant influence on Greentown and track record of providing financial support to Greentown's offshore bond issuances. This view also factors in CCCG's strong ability to provide support, underpinned by its status as a large-scale state-owned enterprise (SOE) under the central government and its good access to funding.

Greentown's gross contracted sales rose 24% to RMB267 billion in 2021, driven by strong sales in the first half of 2021 and its quality land bank in tier 1 and tier 2 cities. This performance surpassed that of many of Greentown's peers in China. Moody's forecasts Greentown's gross contracted sales will moderate to RMB245 billion-RMB255 billion in 2022 as operating conditions in China's property market remain challenging over the next 6-12 months.

Nevertheless, Moody's expects Greentown's liquidity position to remain stable and supportive of the company's standalone credit strength. The rating agency expects Greentown's cash holdings, together with its operating cash flow, to cover its maturing debt, committed land premiums and dividends over the next 12-18 months.

Greentown's leverage, as measured by revenue/adjusted debt, will improve slightly to 43%-47% over the next 12-18 months from 42.2% for the 12 months ended 30 June 2021. This expectation is driven by an increase in revenue recognition from the company's strong contracted sales over the past two to three years, as well as its debt reduction amid slowing land acquisitions and a tight credit environment.

Meanwhile, Greentown's interest coverage, as measured by EBIT/interest, will remain largely flat at around 2.0x over the same period, compared with 2.1x for the 12 months ended 30 June 2021. The effect of revenue growth will largely be offset by a contraction in profit margin due to increased land costs and pricing pressure amid difficult market conditions. The projected financial profile supports the company's standalone credit profile.

Greentown's senior unsecured bond rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level. Despite Greentown's status as a holding company, Moody's expects support from CCCG to Greentown to flow through the holding company rather than directly to its main operating companies, mitigating potential differences in expected losses that could arise from structural subordination.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, Moody's considers the presence of strong shareholders; the disclosure of significant related-party transactions as required by the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Exchange; and the presence of four independent nonexecutive directors on Greentown's 12-member board as well as three special committees (including audit, remuneration and nomination committees) that are chaired by independent nonexecutive directors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Greentown will maintain stable financial metrics and adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months. In addition, the outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the likelihood of the company receiving support from CCCG in times of need will remain unchanged.

Moody's could upgrade Greentown's rating if the company demonstrates resilience in sales and strong financial discipline, as well as strengthens its financial position. Specifically, Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Greentown's revenue/adjusted debt exceeds 50%-55% and its EBIT/interest rises above 2.0x-2.5x, both on a sustained basis.

A significant reduction in the contingent liabilities associated with Greentown's JVs, or a lower risk of providing funding support to the JVs could also be credit positive.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Greentown's sales reduce or it aggressively grows its business such that its credit metrics and liquidity weaken. Specifically, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Greentown's EBIT/interest falls below 1.5x or its revenue/adjusted debt drops below 40% on a sustained basis; or if its liquidity deteriorates, as reflected by its unrestricted cash/short-term debt declining below 1.0x.

Any sign of weakening support from, or reduced ownership by, CCCG will also be negative to Greentown's ratings.

Moody's could also downgrade the rating if the contingent liabilities associated with the company's JVs or the risk of providing funding support to the JVs increases significantly.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Greentown is one of the main property developers in China, focused on Hangzhou city and Zhejiang province. As of 30 June 2021, the company had 251 projects with a total gross floor area of 60.3 million square meters (sqm), with 35.0 million sqm attributable to the company.

Greentown listed on the Hong Kong Exchange in July 2006. CCCG is Greentown's largest shareholder, with a 27.95% equity stake as of 31 December 2021.

