Moody's affirms Grünenthal's B1 rating; changes outlook to positive

Paris, April 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Grünenthal Pharma GmbH & Co. KG's ("Grünenthal" or "the company") B1 corporate family rating (CFR), its B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the B1 rating on the backed senior secured notes issued by its subsidiary Grünenthal GmbH. At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action reflects Grünenthal's operating performance in 2021 which has been stronger than expected. This was supported by continued revenue growth of its largest-selling drugs, including Palexia which lost its regulatory exclusivity in Europe in 2021 but has not yet seen generic competition, and a good ramp-up of Qutenza in the US. This translated into total revenue growth of 15% in 2021 (also including for the first time Crestor) and strong free cash flow generation in excess of EUR200 million. Moody's-adjusted debt / EBITDA amounted to 3.3x at the end of 2021, positioning the company strongly in its rating category.

Moody's still expects that Grünenthal will start to face generic competition on Palexia in 2022, which could result in a decline in turnover and earnings , but that any revenue decline will be limited given these generics will not be initially substitutable in the company's main markets. Grünenthal has also started to take measures to reduce its costs, including commercial costs to support Palexia, with a view to protecting its earnings. Moody's projects that leverage will remain between 3.0x and 3.5x in 2022-23. This assumes that any acquisition undertaken by Grünenthal would be funded through its available cash on balance sheet and that gross debt would not increase.

The B1 rating of Grünenthal continues to incorporate (1) its diversified product portfolio of established brands which supports solid free cash flow generation; (2) its expertise in the therapeutic area of pain, including research and development (R&D) capabilities; (3) its moderate leverage, with Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA expected to be around 3.0x-3.5x in 2022-23; and (4) good liquidity.

However, Grünenthal's rating also takes into account (1) its small size, with €1.5 billion of revenue in 2021, which limits economies of scale and increases earnings volatility; (2) the expected entrance of generics of its largest-selling drug Palexia (tapentadol) in 2022, which increases risks of earnings volatility; (3) its limited late-stage pipeline, as projects under development will not generate significant earnings over the next three years; and (4) its mature drug portfolio, which could prompt the company to make acquisitions.

Grünenthal has good liquidity, underpinned by a sizable cash position of EUR327 million as of 31 December 2021, access to a EUR400 million revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2026, which is currently undrawn, and projected free cash flow of EUR110 million-EUR120 million annually in 2022-23. The next debt maturity of the company is its EUR75 million Schuldschein notes due in 2024.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Grünenthal, like most companies in the pharmaceutical sector, has a high exposure to social risks. Grünenthal's drug portfolio include several opioid products, which can result in addiction. Opioids have faced significant litigation in the US market, although the company does not commercialize opioids in the US, where the risk of litigation is highest. The company has not been subject to opioid litigation in Europe and its other markets. In Europe, the prescription of opioid drugs is much more limited and controlled than in the US, reducing the overall risk of abuse. In addition, since 2017, the company has been focusing its product acquisitions and pipeline developments on non-opioid drugs and reduced its revenue share from opioid products, a trend which will continue over the medium term. Grünenthal is also involved in litigations on thalidomide, a drug that it withdrew from the market in 1961. So far, the company has not had any final ruling against it. While the outcome of these legal proceedings is difficult to assess, their conclusion is still several years off.

Grünenthal operates with moderate leverage. The company has been active at acquisitions in recent years in order to fill its product portfolio and pipeline. It is a 100%-family-owned company, and its 19 shareholders appoint the five members of the supervisory board, who are experienced professionals and have no relationship with Grünenthal's owners.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Grünenthal's capital structure comprises EUR950 million of backed senior secured notes, EUR75 million of Schuldschein notes, and a EUR400 million RCF all issued at the level of Grünenthal GmbH, the main operating company of the group and a subsidiary of Grünenthal Pharma GmbH & Co. KG. Grünenthal GmbH represents about 60% of the group's consolidated EBITDA.

All debt instruments share the same collateral which essentially comprises share pledges on Grünenthal GmbH and offer limited protections to creditors in case of a default. Therefore, Moody's has modelled all instruments as unsecured in its Loss Given Default (LGD) analysis. Moody's rates the backed senior secured bonds at B1, in line with the corporate family rating, and ranks it in line with other financial debts and operating leases.

Moody's bases its calculation on a 50% recovery rate applicable to financing structures which include a mix of bond and bank debt.

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Grünenthal will be able to largely offset earnings erosion from generic competition on Palexia in 2022-23 and continue to grow its drug Qutenza, while advancing its late-stage pipeline. Moody's also expects that Grünenthal's leverage will remain between 3.0x and 3.5x in 2022-23.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Grünenthal if it can return to sustainable growth by strengthening its drug portfolio and its pipeline of late-stage products. Quantitatively, a positive rating action would require that Grünenthal maintains a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio of less than 3.5x and continues to generate robust free cash flow.

Conversely, Grünenthal's ratings could become under pressure if the earnings of its existing and acquired drug portfolio decline more quickly than what Moody's currently expects. The rating agency could also downgrade Grünenthal if its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA ratio exceeds 4.5x for a prolonged period, for instance, because of a debt-financed acquisition.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Aachen, Germany, Grünenthal is a family-owned pharmaceutical company focused on pain therapies. It is one of the world's largest seller of centrally acting analgesics, which are compounds that inhibit pain by acting on the central nervous system. In 2021, the company generated EUR1.5 billion of revenue. Grünenthal owns a portfolio of about 100 products that it sells in more than 100 countries.

