Moody's affirms Grossmont Union HSD, CA's GO at Aa2; outlook stable

Assigns initial Aa3 to the district's 2020 lease revenue bonds

New York, July 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Aa3 to the California School Finance Authority Lease Revenue Bonds (Grossmont Union High School District Project), Series 2020, expected in the amount of $33.2 million. Concurrently, we affirmed the Aa2 rating on Grossmont Union High School District, CA's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds, affecting about $615 million. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa2 general obligation (GO) rating reflects the district's very large and growing tax base, average resident income measures, and solid financial position, which we expect to continue given management's prudent budgeting practices and a recent reversal of the district's declining enrollment trend. While general fund reserve levels are below similar rated peers, reserves are nonetheless stable and broadened by solid funds restricted for debt service. The rating also incorporates the district's moderately elevated but manageable debt, pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities. The above average legal strength of California school district GO bonds is also incorporated.

The Aa3 rating on the Lease Revenue Bonds is one notch lower than the Aa2 GOULT rating. For a California school district, Moody's typically applies a two-notch distinction between a GO bond rating and the rating on lease-backed debt secured by a "more essential" asset. The two-notch distinction reflects both the absence of California GO bond security features, which provide uplift to the GO rating, and the weaker legal structure of a standard abatement lease, despite the more essential nature of the asset. In this case, we have narrowed the rating distinction to one notch, recognizing that the bonds materially benefit from the availability of certain special revenues, consisting of 11 redevelopment pass-through payments, which the district has covenanted to use as the primary source of funds for lease payments. Based on conservative projections of future pass-through payments, as well as a minimum account deposit of these special revenues which the district covenants to maintain, we expect these special revenues will provide moderate coverage, insulating the general fund.

The legal provisions for the Lease Revenue Bonds include that the district will provide rental interruption insurance for 24 months and will not require a debt service reserve fund, which is a negative credit factor. This negative credit factor is partly mitigated by the district identifying additional unencumbered assets that could be substituted in an abatement situation.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Grossmont Union HSD as California's Senate Bill 117 guaranteed state funding during fiscal 2020, based on average daily attendance through February 29, 2020, and waived instructional time penalties, effectively holding districts harmless. For fiscal 2021, Governor Newsom and legislative leaders reached an agreement to preserve spending for K-12 schools and rescind a 10% cut proposed in the May budget revise, a positive. Increased deferrals will pressure cash flow, however we expect Grossmont Union HSD's adequate operating liquidity position and practice of issuing tax and revenue anticipation notes, to supplement cash flow, will mitigate these disruptions.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the district will maintain an adequate financial position, despite reduced state aid growth, through prudent fiscal management. We expect the district's leverage will remain manageable, and the tax base will realize additional growth, albeit at a slower rate than prior years because of the coronavirus driven economic slowdown.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Substantial and sustained improvement in general fund reserves and liquidity

- Significant reduction in long-term liabilities

- Improved socioeconomic indicators

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Meaningful deterioration of financial reserves below current levels

- Inability to manage growing pension costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The lease revenue bonds are structured as a standard California abatement lease, secured by the district's covenant to annually budget and appropriate lease payments for the use and occupancy of the leased asset. Lease payments are made by the district to the California School Finance Authority for the use and occupancy of Valhalla High School, which we consider more essential. Upon completion of the project, the district expects to substitute the transportation yard as the leased asset, which we also consider more essential.

The district has also covenanted to utilize certain special revenues, consisting of 11 redevelopment pass-through payments, as the primary source funds for lease payments under the lease agreement. The district covenants to annually transfer all redevelopment pass through payments into a special payment account, with such amounts to be applied first toward lease payments and second to maintain a minimum account deposit of about $0.5 million each year.

The GOULT bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by San Diego County (Aaa Stable), on behalf of the district.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the bonds will be used to fund the construction and renovation of the district's transportation and bus maintenance facilities, collectively the transportation yard.

PROFILE

Grossmont Union High School District is located in eastern San Diego County and encompasses about 465 square miles. The district serves all of the cities of El Cajon, Santee and Lemon Grove, most of the City of La Mesa, a small portion of the City of San Diego (Aa2 Stable) and the unincorporated communities of Alpine, Dulzura, Jamul, Lakeside, and Spring Valley. The district currently operates nine comprehensive high schools, one continuation high school, two alternative education sites, three special education facilities, a middle college high school program, a Career Technical Education Program, an adult education program and a day care facility. The district is also the sponsoring local educational agency for three charter schools. The district is the eighth-largest high school district in California as measured by enrollment, with 16,893 students projected for fiscal 2021.

