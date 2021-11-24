Moody's affirms Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's ratings at Baa1/Aaa.mx; changes outlook to stable from negative

Mexico, November 24, 2021 -- Moody´s de México ("Moody´s") affirmed the Baa1/Aaa.mx (Global Scale/Mexico National Scale) issuer and debt ratings of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA). The outlook of all ratings changed to stable from negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA)

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1/Aaa.mx

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1/Aaa.mx (OMA 13)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1/Aaa.mx (OMA 21V)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1/Aaa.mx (OMA 21-2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA)

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1/Aaa.mx issuer and debt ratings affirmation and the outlook change to stable from negative reflect OMA's strong financial and liquidity performance despite the traffic drop amid the pandemic. As of September 30 2021, considering the last twelve months, OMA recorded a cash interest coverage (Funds From Operations + Interests / Interests) of 7.4x and a Funds From Operations / Debt ratio of 57.4%. OMA's cash position as of September was equivalent to MXN4.7 billion, providing ample cushion to debt maturities in the amount of MXN1.5 billion due until 2023. Moody's expects OMA's Cash Interest Coverage averaging 10.7x for the 2021 to 2022 period, while the FFO to Debt ratio will average 68.5%.

The ratings affirmation also reflects OMA's air traffic recovery during January to October 2021. Following an average 52.3% decrease in 2020, the traffic on OMA's airports registered an important recovery through October 2021, which now stands about 25% below 2019 levels. Moody's expectations regarding passenger levels consider a gradual reversion from the 2020 declining trend to a close full recovery towards 2023. OMA's traffic profile consists predominantly of domestic passengers (representing more than 85% total). As such, the pace of traffic recovery should benefit from Mexico's expected GDP growth of 6.1% in 2021 and a lower 3% in 2022. Traffic recovery also recognizes that complex pandemic evolution will prevent airlines to return to normal capacity in the next 12-18 months. One key factor for recovery is the vaccination progress.

The rating remains limited by OMA's exposure to the Government of Mexico (Baa1 negative) as a concessionaire of infrastructure services, which is partially mitigated by its access to international financing, the track record of adequate tariff setting mechanisms and regulatory decisions, and the strong financial position with ample liquidity cushion for an unexpected downturn.

The Baa1/Aaa.mx ratings affirmation for the OMA-13 certificados bursátiles also reflects the proposed change on the definition of "Change of Control" in the indenture. The new definition considers a change of control if Servicios de Tecnología Aeroportuaria, S.A. d C.V. (SETA) stops having directly and / or indirectly, Series BB shares representing a minimum of 7.65% of OMA's capital stock. SETA currently has a 14.7% participation in OMA, including the entirety of BB issued shares, and it is fully owed by Fintech Holdings, since October 2020. SETA is a strategic shareholder because of its expertise providing airport services. In Moody's opinion, this change does not have a material credit impact to the assigned ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The Global Scale ratings could be upgraded if OMA registers enplanements above pre-pandemic levels on a sustainable basis, while maintaining a strong liquidity position. In addition, an upgrade would need to be supported by our assessment that the linkages with the Government of Mexico will not have any material negative impact on OMA's credit profile.

Downward pressure on OMA´s rating could develop if (1) the company´s FFO/debt ratio were to decline to 20% on a sustained basis; (2) its liquidity position deteriorates; (3) it appeared likely that the coronavirus outbreak had a more sustained detrimental impact on traffic levels, either because of travel restrictions or potential airline failures; or (4) a deterioration in Mexico's social and economic trends.

PROFILE

OMA operates two out of the top 10 airports in the country and contributes with 14.4% (September 2021) of the total air passengers in Mexico. OMA's traffic is mostly origin and destination travelers (more than 98%), and on average for the 2015-2019 period, 12.6% were international passengers. The airport in the large metropolitan city of Monterrey, along with the tourism destination airports of Acapulco and Mazatlán, and the airports located in the municipality of Culiacan and the state of Chihuahua (total of 6 airports), contribute with more than 70% of OMA's revenues.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in September 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1092224. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx for a copy of this methodology.

The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA)'s rating is between 01/01/2018 and 30/09/2021 (source: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Financial Statements: 2018-2020).

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following: parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's information.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.

A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process, and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure tab in www.moodys.com.mx.

The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 27/04/2021.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A. de C.V accepting any liability as a result.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity, obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.

Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process.

Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and recovery.

Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available. Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it. Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further information.

Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to invest in any such security and/or issuer.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

