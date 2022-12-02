Moody's affirms Guangxi Beibu Gulf International's Baa3 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa3 issuer rating and b1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Co., Ltd. (GBG).

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect the growing importance and size of GBG's port operations, particularly after the elevation of the "New Land-Sea Route" to a national strategy in China. We also expect that GBG's strategic importance to the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Guangxi government) and Chinese government (A1 stable) will remain intact,'' says Yuting Liu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GBG's Baa3 issuer rating combines its b1 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and a four-notch uplift reflecting Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from and a high level of dependence on the Guangxi government, and ultimately, the Chinese government in times of need.

Moody's high support assessment reflects (1) GBG's growing strategic importance to the Guangxi government and the Chinese government, particularly after the elevation of the "New Land-Sea Route" -- a new strategic corridor that connects northwest and southwest China to Southeast Asia -- to a national strategy; (2) its close links with the Guangxi government, which fully owns GBG; and (3) the Guangxi and Chinese government's track record of extending operational and financial support mainly to facilitate the development of the ports. Support measures include government funding for the construction of large-scale infrastructure projects, including waterway, railway and toll roads, to increase GBG Port's handling capacity and attract cargo throughput; and the provision of recurring government subsidies and grants to GBG.

Moody's expects the central government to likely support efforts by the Guangxi government to seek ways to prevent GBG from defaulting and, thereby, avoid the risk of disruption to regional financial markets. This support can take various forms, including government subsidies, capital or asset injections, and loans from policy banks.

Moody's assessment of a high level of dependence reflects the fact that GBG and the central government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

GBG's b1 BCA reflects its dominant position in Guangxi's port sector, diversified business profile and good access to domestic funding. However, the BCA is constrained by GBG's weak financial metrics and high exposure to cyclical commercial businesses.

GBG has a diversified business profile, comprising port services, steel production, non-ferrous metal production, agricultural products, commodity trading, cement production, power generation and dam operations.

GBG's port operations performed strongly in 2021, with a 17.5% year-on-year increase in aggregate container throughput. The port operations accounted for about 25% of GBG's total gross profit in 2021. Container throughput increased to 6.44 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) from 5.48 million TEU in 2020. GBG is the sole port operator of the terminals for public use in the coastal area of Guangxi. According to the 14th five-year plan, the company plans to increase container throughput to 10 million TEU and bulk commodity throughput to 500 million tonnes by 2025.

However, this strength is offset by the weaker performance of GBG's industrial segments -- including stainless steel, cement, trading, non-ferrous metal and agriculture businesses. Gross margins from the industrial segment declined from 6.8% in 2021 to around 4.8% in the first half (1H) of 2022. The lower profitability reflected (1) weakened demand amid a slower economic recovery; (2) cost pressures arising from higher raw materials such as coal and rising labour costs; (3) a pullback of commodity prices from peak levels.

GBG's leverage was largely flat in the last twelve months ended June 2022, with adjusted funds from operations (FFO)/debt staying at around 4.7% versus around 5.3% in 2021. Moody's forecasts the FFO/debt will remain at around 4.7% over the next 1-2 years, as the port will contribute a growing portion of FFO that will offset weakness from the industrial segment. This leverage level is at the weaker end for its b1 BCA. However, the underlying business profile has improved because its increasing exposure to the port will provide stronger cash flow stability over the next 12-18 months.

GBG has a weak liquidity profile. Its reported cash balance of around RMB22 billion as of the end of June 2022 and projected operating cash flow over the next 12 months are insufficient to cover its around RMB41 billion of maturing reported debt and expected capital spending over the same period. Nevertheless, GBG's refinancing risk is mitigated by the company's good access to domestic funding markets, backed by its state-owned status.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, GBG is exposed to moderately negative environmental and social risks via its different investees in a variety of sectors such as port, metals and mining, steel, trading, and logistics.

GBG's exposure to governance risk is moderately negative. The governance risk reflects the company's financial policy that tolerates moderately high leverage, and its board structure featuring concentrated ownership. This is balanced by government directives for leverage control. As a non-listed entity, GBG has moderate information transparency to the public through periodical disclosure of financial information related to its publicly listed investees and in the domestic bond market for itself.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on the ratings reflects Moody's expectation that over the next 12-18 months, (1) GBG's credit profile will not materially change; and (2) its strategic importance to the Guangxi and Chinese governments, as well as the government's ability to provide support, will remain intact.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if the likelihood of government support for GBG increases, or if its BCA improves.

Moody's would upgrade GBG's BCA if the company establishes a track record of stronger business stability by significantly increasing its port operations and lowering its exposure to the cyclical commercial businesses.

Credit metrics indicative of an upgrade of the BCA include: adjusted EBITDA/interest remaining above 3.0x and adjusted FFO/debt above 8.5%-9.0% on a sustained basis.

Moody's would downgrade the rating if GBG's BCA is lowered because of a significant deterioration in its business profile or financial position, without any material changes in the support assessment.

Credit metrics indicative of a potential downgrade of the BCA include adjusted EBITDA/interest remaining below 1.5x-1.8x or adjusted FFO/debt below 4.5%-5.0% on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of GBG's rating without a lowering of its BCA could also be triggered by a reduction in the company's importance to the Guangxi government and ultimately, the Chinese government, or a weakening in the government's ability to provide support.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group Co., Ltd. (GBG) was established in 2007. It is wholly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Guangxi SASAC). It was the fourth-largest state-owned enterprise (SOE) in Guangxi by total assets as of the end of 2021.

GBG has a diversified business profile, covering port services, steel production, non-ferrous metal production, agricultural products, commodity trading, cement production, power generation and dam operations, among other segments.

As of the end of 2021, GBG reported RMB100.4 billion in revenue and RMB145.8 billion in total assets.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

