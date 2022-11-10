Moody's affirms Guangxi Communications' Baa2 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Guangxi Communications Investment Group Co.,Ltd's (Guangxi Communications) Baa2 issuer rating and senior unsecured rating of the bonds issued by Sino Trendy Investment Limited, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Guangxi Communications.

The rating outlook is stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects the high strategic importance of Guangxi Communications in Guangxi province's economic and social development as the dominant toll road operator and sole platform for railway investment. Its important public policy function and the established mechanism to support key public transportation projects underpin the provincial government's propensity to support the company," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Guangxi Communications' Baa2 issuer rating is based on the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region's Governmental Capacity to Support (GCS) score of a2 and Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Guangxi government's propensity to provide support, which result in a three-notch downward adjustment from the GCS score.

Moody's assessment of Guangxi's GCS score reflects Guangxi's status as an autonomous region in China (A1 stable) with direct reporting lines to the central government; its positioning at one of the higher administrative levels in Moody's assessment of the hierarchy of China's regional and local governments (RLGs); its relatively weak economic and fiscal profile; and the moderate risks from the local banking system and state-owned enterprise (SOE) sector.

Guangxi Communications' Baa2 issuer rating also reflects the Guangxi government's propensity to support Guangxi Communications, which is based on the Guangxi government's full ownership of the company; the company's status as the province's dominant local toll road operator and sole platform for railway investment; track record of government payments and its low exposure to contingent risks related to external guarantees and third-party lending.

The three-notch downward adjustment from the GCS score mainly reflects Guangxi Communications' fast debt growth relating to its investments in transport infrastructure; the external bailout risk related to the potential need to support weaker SOEs in the province; and its vulnerability to bond market volatility because of investors' widespread risk aversion toward SOEs from regions with relatively weak fiscal metrics and high contingent liability risks.

Guangxi is located in Southern China and covers a large area of the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, which is an important link between Western China and Southeast Asia through railway networks and port facilities. As Guangxi Communications is a dominant toll road operator and sole railway investor in Guangxi, Moody's expects that the company will continue to play a vital role in executing important transportation infrastructure investments, which in turn, will promote regional economic and social development.

Guangxi Communications' investments in toll road and national rail projects are covered by a predictable government payment mechanism. In addition, given Guangxi Communications' strategic importance to the Guangxi government, Moody's expects that the company will continue to receive adequate government financial support, in the form of allocation of special purpose bond proceeds, grants, operating subsidies, and funds from vehicle purchase tax, to support its substantial investments in toll roads and railways. In 2019-21, Guangxi Communications received around RMB45 billion-RMB50 billion of total government cash payments, which were sufficient to cover around 30% of its investments.

Guangxi Communications has large investments in toll road and railway projects over the next 2 -3 years under the government's transport development plan. Moody's forecasts that Guangxi Communications will incur at least RMB80 billion of investments per year in 2023-24, and the company will raise additional debt to support these investments, leading to around a 15%-20% debt increase per year.

Given headwinds in the macro environment and credit distress events by local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) in less developed provinces (e.g. delayed payments in shadow banking products) over the past 18 months, investors have become increasingly risk averse to LGFVs in these provinces. Guangxi Communications has demonstrated resilience in access to funding, including obtaining long-term loans from policy banks and major state-owned banks as well as issuance of long-term bonds, relative to its peers in economically less developed provinces. Nevertheless, the company is not insulated from regional market volatility driven by investors' more negative regional sentiment and potential negative credit events by other LGFVs in less developed provinces.

Guangxi Communications' rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Guangxi Communications bears high social risks because it implements public-policy initiatives by building, owning and operating public infrastructure. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape its development targets and ultimately affect the Guangxi government's propensity to provide support.

Governance considerations are also significant to the rating because Guangxi Communications is subject to the oversight by and reporting requirements of the Guangxi government, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

Guangxi Communications is exposed to low environmental risks compared with companies in other industries. The primary risk is a reduction in traffic volume if more stringent emission and carbon regulations on toll roads significantly increase the cost of private vehicle commute.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook on Guangxi Communications' rating reflects the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; Moody's expectation that the Guangxi government's GCS score will remain stable; and Moody's view that the company's business profile and integration with the Guangxi government, and the Guangxi government's control and oversight of the company will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is upgraded or the Guangxi government's capacity to support strengthens as a result of a significant strengthening in Guangxi's economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support; Guangxi Communications' characteristics change in a way that enhances the Guangxi government's propensity to support, such as a narrowing in the funding gap between the company's investments and government cash payments.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if China's sovereign rating is downgraded or the Guangxi government's capacity to support weakens as a result of a significant weakening in Guangxi's economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support; there are changes in the Chinese government's policies that prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to LGFVs; Guangxi Communications' characteristics change in a way that lowers the Guangxi government's propensity to provide support, such as:

- the company's strategic importance or access to government support weakens;

- its core businesses undergo significant changes, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities, that result in substantial losses or come at the cost of public services;

- there are significant changes in the ongoing government payment mechanism, such that the company's funding gap between its investment and cash payments from the government widens further.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in 2008, Guangxi Communications Investment Group Co.,Ltd (Guangxi Communications) is wholly owned by the Guangxi government and directly supervised by Guangxi State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Guangxi SASAC). The company is the largest toll road owner and operator, and the sole platform for railway investments in Guangxi.

As of March 2022, Guangxi Communications had 45 operating toll roads with a total distance of 4,794 kilometers. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Guangxi Railway Investment Group Co., Ltd. (Guangxi Railway), has investments in 21 operating railways.

Apart from transportation infrastructure investments, Guangxi Communications also engages in several commercial businesses, including the distribution of refined oil products, sale of construction materials, mining and processing manganese, property development and financial services.

Cedric Lai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

Ivan Chung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong,

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

