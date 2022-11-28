Moody's affirms Guangxi Financial Investment Group's Ba1 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, November 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Guangxi Financial Investment Group Co., Ltd's (GXFIG) Ba1 long-term corporate family rating (CFR). Moody's has also affirmed GXFIG's Baa2 backed senior unsecured rating for its USD bond, which is guaranteed by Guangxi Investment Group Co. Ltd (GXIG, Baa2, stable).

GXFIG is a subsidiary of GXIG, which is wholly owned by the Guangxi Autonomous Region Government (Guangxi Government) and supervised by the Guangxi State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Guangxi SASAC).

The entity outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of GXFIG's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's assessment that the company's good capital position will offset risks associated with its changing business mix, geographic concentration and low profitability over the next 12-18 months. In addition, the company will remain strategically and financially important to its parent GXIG and the Guangxi Government.

GXFIG's Ba1 CFR incorporates (1) the company's b1 standalone assessment, (2) a one-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of a very high level of support from GXIG, and (3) a two-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of a high level of support from the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need.

The Baa2 backed senior unsecured rating incorporates GXFIG's b1 standalone assessment and five notches of uplift based on an affiliate-backed level of support from GXIG, reflecting the parent company's unconditional and irrevocable guarantee on the bond. The guarantee represents an unsecured and unsubordinated obligation of GXIG. Obligations under the guarantee will rank pari passu with GXIG's existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Therefore, the Baa2 backed senior unsecured bond rating is at the same level as GXIG's Baa2 issuer rating.

GXFIG has been restructuring its business mix since 2020, aiming to become a financial holding company. GXIG injected 90% ownership in Guangxi Investment Group Capital Management Company Limited (GXIG Capital) and 95% ownership in Guangxi Investment Group Financial Holding Co. Ltd. into GXFIG (GXIG Financial Holding) during 2020 and 2021. In addition, most of the nonfinancial services-related assets have been transferred out of GXFIG. Moody's expects the Guangxi Government and GXIG to inject more shareholding of financial institutions in the province to GXFIG.

Moody's expects GXFIG's profitability to remain weak over the next 12-18 months because of the change in business mix. The company's return on average assets (ROAA) amounted to 0.3% in 2021, dampened by the high loss ratio of the company's property and casualty (P&C) insurance business, low yield of its microfinance and leasing business, and an increase in impairment losses. The company's annualized ROAA improved to 0.9% in the first half of 2022, compared with 0.8% in the same period last year, due to lower finance costs and a net recovery of provision charges. The company reported large amounts of investment gains and fair value gains in 2021 and H1 2022, which were a key driver of its profitability during the period.

GXFIG has good capital adequacy that benefited from multiple rounds of capital injections, as well as the injection of assets, such as shareholding in GXIG Capital and GXIG Financial Holding, by the provincial government and GXIG. In Q1 2022, the company raised RMB5.7 billion in equity capital by issuing new shares to the Department of Finance of Guangxi, GXIG and other local enterprises owned by the provincial government. Moody's expects the Guangxi Government and GXIG to inject more capital to support GXFIG's transition into a financial holding company over the next 12-18 months.

GXFIG has lowered its credit risks by significantly reducing its outstanding microloan balance since 2020. GXFIG's outstanding guarantee balance has also declined over the past two years. At the same time, GXFIG's investment properties increased to RMB31.6 billion as of 30 June 2022 from RMB175 million as of the end of 2019, mainly because of GXFIG's swap of microloans for land from other government-related entities in the province. The value of these investment properties will be affected by the property market and local government's planned usage of the land. As of 30 June 2022, on-balance sheet loans, investment properties and off-balance sheet guarantee exposures were equivalent to 2%, 27% and 29% of its total assets respectively.

GXFIG heavily relies on wholesale funding and has large amounts of debts due over the next two years. The refinancing risk is mitigated by the parental support from GXIG. After becoming GXIG's subsidiary in December 2019, GXFIG benefited from various kinds of funding support from GXIG, including credit enhancement for its onshore and offshore funding, and shareholder loans, which lowered its refinancing risk and funding cost.

Moody's assumption of a very high level of support from GXIG is based on the company's ownership structure, management alignment, and GXFIG's strategic importance to and financial link with its parent. After its equity placement in Q1 2022, GXFIG is 71.4% owned by GXIG and 13.9% owned by the Department of Finance of Guangxi.

The high level of support from the Chinese government takes into consideration (1) GXIG's status as the largest state-owned enterprise in Guangxi in terms of total assets; (2) the strategic importance of GXIG's underlying businesses to the Guangxi Government; (3) GXIG's close links with the Guangxi Government; and (4) the strong track record of government support for GXFIG. The Guangxi Government has positioned GXFIG as the key platform for consolidating the government-owned financial services businesses in the region.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade GXFIG's Ba1 rating if the level of parental or government support for the company increases, or its standalone assessment improves.

GXFIG's standalone assessment could improve if the company (1) significantly strengthens its asset quality and profitability while maintaining a robust capital adequacy level, with its net income/average managed assets ratio above 1.0% and tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio above 16.0% on a sustained basis; (2) improves its liquidity, with a higher coverage of its debt maturities; and (3) significantly reduces the complexity and opacity of its operations by streamlining its organizational structure and stabilizing its business model.

Moody's could downgrade GXFIG's Ba1 rating if the level of parental or government support weakens because of the company's diminishing strategic importance to its parent and the regional economy, or the company's standalone assessment is lowered.

GXFIG's standalone assessment could be lowered if (1) the company's asset quality and profitability deteriorate significantly, with its net income/average managed assets ratio below 0.3% on a sustained basis; (2) its capital adequacy weakens because of aggressive asset expansion and minimal internal capital generation, with its tangible common equity/tangible managed assets ratio below 12.0% on a sustained basis; or (3) its coverage of debt maturities declines significantly, and the company faces difficulties in refinancing its maturing debt.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Comapnies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Nanning, Guangxi, Guangxi Financial Investment Group Co., Ltd reported consolidated total assets of RMB115.5 billion as of the end of June 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

