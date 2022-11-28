info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Guangxi Investment Group's Baa2 rating; outlook stable

 The document has been translated in other languages

28 Nov 2022

Hong Kong, November 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 issuer rating and ba3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of Guangxi Investment Group Co. Ltd (GXIG).

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation and stable outlook reflect our expectation that GXIG's business and financial profiles will remain stable over the next two years, due to its diversified business portfolio and enhanced regulatory supervision over its financial service businesses with an improving underlying risk profile, and high government support,'' says Yuting Liu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

RATINGS RATIONALE

GXIG's Baa2 issuer rating combines its ba3 BCA and a four-notch uplift, reflecting Moody's assessment of GXIG's high likelihood of support from and a high level of dependence on the Guangxi government, and ultimately, the Government of China (A1 stable), in times of need.

Moody's high support assessment reflects: (1) GXIG's status as the largest state-owned enterprise owned by the Guangxi government in terms of total assets; (2) the strategic importance of its underlying power and gas businesses and financial service businesses to the Guangxi and Chinese governments; (3) its close links with the Guangxi government, which fully owns GXIG; and (4) its track record of receiving government support.

Moody's expects the central government is likely to support efforts by the Guangxi government to seek ways to prevent GXIG from defaulting and, thereby, avoid the risk of disruption to regional financial markets. This support can take various forms, including government subsidies, capital or asset injections, and loans from policy banks.

Moody's assessment of a high level of dependence reflects the fact that GXIG and the central government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

GXIG's ba3 BCA reflects its diversified business portfolio, synergies among its businesses, strong government oversight and the regulated nature of its financial service and power and gas businesses, as well as good access to domestic funding. The ba3 BCA also considers the ongoing support from the government for GXIG's operations, particularly increasing government cash grants to support the formation of a financial holding company to meet regulatory capital requirements.

However, the BCA is constrained by GXIG's weak financial profile, including high leverage and low profitability.

GXIG has a diversified business profile, comprising a wide range of financial services, power and gas, aluminum, and pharmaceutical businesses. There are also synergies among these businesses. For example, the aluminum segment consumes a large proportion of the electricity generated by GXIG's power and gas segment, improving the power plants' utilization rate.

The financial services segment is the largest contributor to GXIG's business portfolio in terms of net assets, adjusted EBITDA and debt. The Guangxi government has positioned GXIG as the region's key platform to consolidate government-owned financial service businesses in the region. Moody's expects GXIG will continue to restructure the financial service business within the group to meet the requirements of China's financial holding company (FHC) regulation.

In 2021, the profitability and funds from operations of GXIG's core businesses declined on a consolidated basis. Guangxi Financial Investment Group Co., Ltd (GXFIG, Ba1 stable), a key subsidiary of the company, is being restructured as part of the FHC process and has significantly reduced its microfinance balance, by swapping microloans for land from government-related entities. As a result, GXFIG's business mix changed significantly and cash flow from operations fell 92% from 2020 to 2021.

However, GXFIG has lowered its credit risks by significantly reducing its outstanding microloan balance since 2020.  Moreover, GXFIG has good capital adequacy that benefited from multiple rounds of capital injections, as well as the injection of assets, such as shareholdings in GXIG Capital and GXIG Financial Holding, by the provincial government and GXIG. In the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, the company raised RMB5.7 billion in equity capital by issuing new shares to the Department of Finance of Guangxi, GXIG and other local enterprises owned by the provincial government.

In addition, GXIG's adjusted debt/capital ratio improved to 65% as of the end of June 2022 from 67% as of the end of 2020, due to capital and asset injections from the Guangxi government.

Moody's forecasts GXIG's adjusted funds from operations (FFO)/debt will fall below 5% in 2022 and improve to 5.3% in 2023. Such credit metrics are at the weaker end for its ba3 BCA. However, GXIG's business diversity, good access to funding, and the regulated nature of its power and gas businesses and financial service businesses provide some mitigants.

GXIG's liquidity is weak. Its reported cash balance of around RMB45 billion as of the end of June 2022 and projected operating cash flow over the next 12 months are insufficient to cover its short-term maturing debt of around RMB61 billion and projected capital spending for the same period after excluding Sealand Securities and Beibu Gulf Bank. Nevertheless, GXIG's refinancing risk is mitigated by the company's good access to domestic funding markets, backed by its state-owned status.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks, GXIG's aluminum businesses are exposed to environmental risks as well as large energy consumption. The aluminum industry is also subject to strict environmental regulations in China and the power business has a moderately negative exposure to carbon transition risk as the group has a number of thermal power projects. Nevertheless, GXIG's power generation capacity will tilt towards clean energy, especially hydropower, which could benefit from China's energy transition.

GXIG's exposure to governance risk is moderately negative. The company is not publicly listed and has a complicated organizational structure with considerable related-party transactions and frequent business restructuring. However, these concerns are mitigated by (1) GXIG's full ownership and supervision by the Guangxi government, (2) GXIG's publication of annual audited reports for its domestic bond issuance, and (3) the fact that the financial service and power and gas segments are regulated.

The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that there will be no material change in GXIG's credit profile or its strategic importance to the Guangxi government and the Chinese government over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating if GXIG's BCA improved due to a material improvement in its business profile and financial conditions.

An upgrade of the BCA could occur if (1) GXFIG's standalone assessment is upgraded (2) adjusted debt/capital falls below 62%-65% on a sustained basis.

Moody's would downgrade the rating if GXIG's BCA is lowered without any material changes in the support assessment.

A potential downgrade of the BCA could occur if (1) GXFIG's standalone assessment is lowered, (2) adjusted debt/capital rises above 70%-72% for a prolonged period.

A downgrade of GXIG's rating without a lowering of its BCA could also be triggered by a reduction in the company's importance to the Guangxi government and ultimately, the Chinese government.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Investment Holding Companies and Conglomerates published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/56472, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com  for a copy of these methodologies.

Established in 1988, Guangxi Investment Group Co. Ltd (GXIG) is a state-owned conglomerate company wholly owned by Guangxi Autonomous Region Government and under the supervision of the Guangxi State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Guangxi SASAC). It was the largest state-owned enterprise (SOE) in Guangxi by total assets as of the end of 2021.

The Guangxi government positions GXIG as an important platform to manage state-owned assets and capital on behalf of the government, aiming to securitize and maximize their value.

As of the end of 2021, GXIG reported RMB206 billion in revenue and RMB669 billion in total assets.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to https://ratings.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action, shown on the issuer/deal page, and for Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities, shown on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Yuting Liu
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong,
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Gary Lau
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong,
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077

