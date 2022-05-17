Moody's affirms Guangzhou AMC's Baa3/P-3 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, May 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Guangzhou Asset Management Co., Ltd.'s (Guangzhou AMC) Baa3 long-term and Prime-3 short-term foreign currency and local currency issuer ratings. Guangzhou AMC's standalone assessment remains unchanged at ba3.

The entity-level outlook on Guangzhou AMC remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Guangzhou AMC's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company would maintain good capital adequacy and funding access, which will offset increasing pressure on its profitability and asset quality. Moody's also expects a continued high level of support from its ultimate parent, Guangzhou Yue Xiu Holdings Limited (Guangzhou Yue Xiu), and a continued high level of support from the Chinese government (A1 stable) via Guangzhou Yue Xiu and other strategic shareholders.

While rapid asset and business growth would weigh on Guangzhou AMC's capital position, Moody's expects the company to maintain good capital adequacy over the next 12-18 months. Guangzhou AMC raised RMB3.1 billion of new capital in 2021, consisting of RMB2.3 billion from its largest shareholder, Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (Yuexiu Financial). Consequently, Guangzhou AMC's tangible common equity to tangible managed assets (TCE/TMA) ratio increased to 23.0% as of the end of 2021 from 17.3% as of the end of 2020.

Moody's expect the company's profitability to be negatively affected by (1) increasing difficulties in disposing distressed assets and (2) higher impairment costs, amid the slowdown in China's economic growth and disruption caused by coronavirus pandemic, over the next 12-18 months. Guangzhou AMC's ROAA weakened to 1.1% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 from around 2% during 2018-21, mainly due to lower revenue.

Guangzhou AMC's asset quality risk increased due to its a high concentration to the real estate sector, which has been under stress recently. Partially tempering the increasing asset risk are the good collateral assets comprising mainly land and real estate in Guangdong province, particularly in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Moody's expects Guangzhou AMC to maintain good funding access, helping it mitigate potential refinancing risks. The company relies on wholesale funding to support its long-term assets, exposing it to refinancing risk. Nevertheless, because of its strong shareholders, the company has significant credit lines from commercial banks.

Guangzhou AMC's Baa3 long-term issuer rating also incorporates (1) a one-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of the company's high level of dependence on and high level of support from its ultimate parent, Guangzhou Yue Xiu, in times of need; and (2) a two-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of a high level of support from the Chinese government (A1 stable) via Guangzhou Yue Xiu and other shareholders, including Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding Co Ltd (Guangdong Hengjian, A2 stable), Guangdong Technology Financial Group Co. Ltd. (Guangdong TFG) and Guangzhou Hengyun Enterprises Holdings Ltd (Guangzhou Hengyun), in times of need.

Moody's assumption of a high level of affiliate support from Guangzhou Yue Xiu and a high level of support from the Chinese government reflects Guangzhou AMC's ownership structure and business operations.

Guangzhou AMC is 67.4% owned by Yuexiu Financial, a key subsidiary of Guangzhou Yue Xiu. Guangzhou AMC plays a strategic role in developing the group's financial services and distressed asset management businesses, particularly in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Guangzhou AMC has RMB4 billion in credit and liquidity facilities from Guangzhou Yue Xiu and Yuexiu Financial to support its day-to-day operations.

Moody's notes that Guangzhou Yue Xiu has a high incentive to support Guangzhou AMC, given the significant reputational risks posed to the group should Guangzhou AMC fail.

Guangzhou Yue Xiu is one of the largest local state-owned enterprises owned by the Guangzhou municipal government. For the other three strategic shareholders of Guangzhou AMC, Guangdong Hengjian and Guangdong TFG are owned by the Guangdong provincial government, and Guangzhou Hengyun is owned by the Guangzhou municipal government. As one of the three local distressed asset management companies in Guangdong Province, Guangzhou AMC carries out the important function of dissolving financial risks in the province.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Guangzhou AMC's ratings if there are signs of strengthening support from the government as the company assumes greater strategic importance and an enhanced policy role or Guangzhou Yue Xiu's credit profile improves significantly.

Moody's could upgrade Guangzhou AMC's standalone assessment if the company (1) reduces the tenor mismatch between its assets and liabilities; and (2) maintains good profitability and asset quality, with stable growth and a long track record.

Moody's could downgrade Guangzhou AMC's ratings if (1) the willingness and ability of the government and its shareholders to support the company weaken; (2) its indirect ownership by Guangzhou Yue Xiu is materially reduced; (3) the credit profile of Guangzhou Yue Xiu deteriorates; or (4) Moody's downgrades its standalone assessment.

Moody's could downgrade Guangzhou AMC's standalone assessment if the company's (1) asset quality deteriorates significantly; (2) profitability drops significantly on a sustained basis; (3) TCE/TMA ratio declines to below 12%, or (4) liquidity and funding profile weaken, including a significant reduction in its available credit lines.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Guangzhou Asset Management Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, with total reported assets of RMB41.0 billion as of the end of 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

