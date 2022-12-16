Moody's affirms Guangzhou City Construction's A3 rating; outlook stable

Hong Kong, December 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd's (Guangzhou City Construction) A3 issuer rating.

The rating outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation reflects Guangzhou City Construction's high strategic importance in carrying out Guangzhou's continuous urban and industrial upgrade as the city's dominant provider of essential public services including construction of public infrastructure as well as water supply. The company has a track record of government payments and asset injections that sustain its credit quality amid large investments and across economic cycles over the years," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Guangzhou City Construction's A3 issuer rating is based on the Guangzhou government's capacity to support GCS score of a2 and Moody's assessment of how Guangzhou City Construction's characteristics affect the Guangzhou government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment from the GCS score.

Moody's assessment of Guangzhou's GCS score reflects (1) Guangzhou's status as the provincial capital of Guangdong, one of the most developed regions in China (A1 stable); (2) its relatively strong economic and financial profiles; and (3) relatively low contingent liability risks compared with other regions.

Guangzhou City Construction's A3 issuer rating also reflects the Guangzhou government's propensity to provide support to Guangzhou City Construction, which is based on (1) the Guangzhou government's ownership of Guangzhou City Construction; (2) the company's status as the second-largest quasi-welfare state-owned enterprise (SOE) by asset size; (3) its role as the designated platform for infrastructure development and industrial upgrade, and dominant water utilities service provider in Guangzhou; (4) its strong access to funding through major state-owned banks and the domestic bond market; and (5) its low contingent risk related to external guarantees and third-party lending.

However, the one-notch downward adjustment from Guangzhou's GCS score reflects the company's fast debt growth related to public policy-driven investments, and its substantial exposure to and investments in commercial businesses, in particular, equity investments and property development.

Moody's expects that government support will continue to underpin the company's credit profile at the current rating level, given Guangzhou City Construction's mandated role and the related strategic importance. Such strong government support has a proven track record over the past several years amid the company's few large equity investments and volatility in the macro environment. These supports are instrumental to mitigating the financial risks in large equity investments and ensure the company's robust liquidity across economic cycles.

The Guangzhou government has a long track record of providing cash payments including funds from special purpose bonds, subsidies and capital injections to support Guangzhou City Construction's large amount of public policy projects and government directed investments, and maintain the company's liquidity profile. Apart from cash payments, the Guangzhou government has also transferred high-quality assets to the company at no cost, such as rental properties and shares in dividend-paying companies, which enlarge the company's asset base and generate recurring cash flow. Moody's estimates that the annual income and cash dividends from these assets and equity investments are about RMB2 billion – RMB3 billion.

In addition to public infrastructure projects, the funds and asset injections by government have also supported the company's equity investments in strategic sectors and companies including those in aviation and property development. These investments are executed under the government's guidance mainly by its subsidiary Guangzhou Industrial Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd (Guangzhou Industrial Fund).

Moody's estimates that Guangzhou City Construction received around RMB5 billion of government cash payments in 2021, in addition to the transfer of good-quality cash-generating assets from the city government. These assets enlarged the company's asset base, which has materially expanded to total adjusted assets of RMB341.6 billion as of the end of 2021 from RMB240.3 billion as of the end of 2020, representing a 42% growth. Among the newly consolidated assets over the past 18 months, the largest is Guangzhou Water Investment Group Co., Ltd., which is Guangzhou's dominant water utilities service provider. These asset transfers have enhanced Guangzhou City Construction's position as the dominant provider of essential public services in Guangzhou.

Still, the government's financial support is insufficient to meet all of the company's capital spending needs. Because of Guangzhou's continued urban upgrade and industrial investments, Guangzhou City Construction's total adjusted debt increased significantly to RMB142 billion as of the end of 2021 from RMB66.5 billion as of the end of 2018. Moody's forecasts that the company's total adjusted debt will increase at an average of 15%-20% over 2022-24, mainly to support its planned public policy driven investments, including a number of social housing, shantytown upgrade and transportation hub projects.

Moody's considers that Guangzhou City Construction has strong access to funding, with most of its funding consisting of long tenor loans provided by policy banks and large commercial banks at low interest costs, as well as onshore public bond issuance.

Moody's considers that Guangzhou City Construction's commercial exposure is high, which amount to 30%-35% of the company's consolidated assets as of the end of 2021. The company operates a diversified range of commercial activities, including financial investments via Guangzhou Industrial Fund, property development, property leasing and management, financial leasing and trading. The largest of these commercial segments is the financial investment business, which inherently exposes the company to long payback cycles and uncertain returns. On balance, some of these financial investments are government-directed, or invest in key infrastructure projects and strategic industries that receive government funding support. These factors could partially temper the related financial risks.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Guangzhou City Construction has moderately negative environmental risks and governance risks, alongside highly negative social risks. The likely government support can partially, but not fully, offset the effect of these considerations on the rating.

The company's moderately negative environmental risk is mainly associated with its exposure to physical climate risk, in terms of the impact of extreme weather patterns on its urban infrastructure and water utilities assets.

The company's highly negative social risk exposure is common among most local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) and relates to demographic and societal trends. The company invests in urban construction projects as it implements public policy initiatives mandated by the Guangzhou government. Population growth and demographic and societal trends shape the company's development targets and affect the Guangzhou government's propensity to support the company.

The company's moderately negative governance risk exposure is associated with its financial strategy and risk management, as well as management credibility and track record – in particular its moderate debt growth to support its investments, and its fair government payment mechanism. The company's exposure to board structure, policies and procedures is highly negative, reflecting the common features of LGFVs having concentrated ownership, board structure and that their primary activities on public policy projects prioritize public interest over commercial viability.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Guangzhou City Construction's stable rating outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that the Guangzhou government's capacity to support will remain stable; and (3) that the company's business profile and integration with and control and oversight by the Guangzhou government will remain unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded; (2) the Guangzhou government's capacity to support strengthens, which could be a result of a significant improvement in Guangzhou's economic or financial profiles, or its ability to coordinate timely support; or (3) Guangzhou City Construction's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Guangzhou government's propensity to support, such as through:

- a significant reduction in the overall risk profile of its commercial operations and investments, or a substantial reduction in its exposure to and investment in commercial activities relative to its public-policy assets; and

- an increase in government payments and an improvement in the predictability of government payment mechanisms, whereby dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of their operational and debt servicing needs.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded; the Guangzhou government's capacity to support weakens, which could be a result of a significant weakening in Guangzhou's economic or financial profiles, or its ability to coordinate timely support; or (2) there are changes in the Chinese government's policies that prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to LGFVs, or (3) Guangzhou City Construction's characteristics change in a way that weakens Guangzhou government's propensity to support, such as through:

- significant changes in its businesses, including substantial expansion into commercial activities at the cost of public services and substantial losses in commercial activities or investments;

- a decline in its position as a dominant public service provider for Guangzhou city; a rapid increase in its debt and leverage with less corresponding government payments; or

- a substantial increase in loans, guarantees or other credit exposure to external parties, where contingent liabilities will account for a high proportion of its equity base.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd (Guangzhou City Construction) was established in 2008 and is 100% owned by the Guangzhou government. It is the second-largest quasi-welfare SOE by asset size and the designated platform for infrastructure development. The company also provides water utilities services via wholly-owned subsidiary, Guangzhou Water Investment Group Co., Ltd., and undertakes financial investments via Guangzhou Industrial Fund Management Co., Ltd, which is the Guangzhou government's key investment and financing platform to facilitate urban and industrial upgrade.

The company is also engaged in property development, leasing and management, which have a strong regional focus on Guangzhou, as well as financial leasing and trading.

As of the end of September 2022, the company reported total revenue of RMB17.2 billion and total assets of RMB356.5 billion.

