Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms GuarantCo's A1 rating, changes outlook to stable

16 Jun 2022

London, June 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed GuarantCo's A1 foreign-currency, long-term issuer rating and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The key drivers for the outlook change are as follows:

1. Key features of the callable capital provided by the government of the United Kingdom (Aa3 stable) via the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) have been strengthened in mid-2021, mitigating the credit impact of high and rising leverage.  

2. GuarantCo continues to receive significant support from existing shareholders and has also managed to diversify its funding sources by attracting new and highly-rated funders; and

The main drivers for affirming the A1 rating are GuarantCo's very strong liquidity position and prudent liquidity management and policies. Also, while further calls on its guarantees are likely this year, Moody's believes that the company's pro-active management of stressed exposures and its good track record of recoveries on called guarantees will limit the ultimate impact on capital adequacy.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR OUTLOOK CHANGE TO STABLE

STRENGTHENING OF KEY FEATURES IN CALLABLE CAPITAL MITIGATES HIGH LEVERAGE

The first driver for stabilising the outlook is that key features of the FCDO's callable capital have been strengthened in mid-2021, making it more akin to a timely payment guarantee and giving a high level of confidence that GuarantCo's capital adequacy would be strengthened in a timely manner in a situation of high calls on its own guarantees. This mitigates the credit impact of GuarantCo's high and rising leverage.

FCDO commits to providing additional capital within a short time frame upon GuarantCo's liquidity dropping below a specified level. The capital converts into ordinary shares upon being called. In addition, the maturity has been extended by 15 years to June 2041 from June 2026.

Under Moody's definition, GuarantCo's leverage has risen to close to 4x last year, after having averaged around 3.2x in the three prior years. Incorporating the FCDO capital would imply a significantly more moderate leverage, consistent with an A1 rating.

CONTINUED STRONG SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT AND DIVERSIFICATION OF FUNDING SOURCES

The second driver for the outlook change to stable is the continuation of the strong shareholder support and the diversification of GuarantCo's funding over the past year. The shareholders, and the FCDO in particular, have a strong track record of providing capital on an ongoing basis, so as to enable GuarantCo to grow its portfolio while also compensating for years with losses.

In this context, it more than tripled its callable capital to £130 million from £40 million. It also provided additional paid-in capital of $16 million in April 2022, providing some coverage for last year's substantial loss of $55 million. Other shareholders provided a combined $5.1 million in additional paid-in capital in 2021, and they will likely provide around $4.8m again this year.

In addition, the government of Canada's (Aaa stable) Department of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Development (Global Affairs Canada, GAC) provided a funded subordinated contribution of CAD30 million (equivalent to $31.8 million) in March 2021, further diversifying GuarantCo's pool of funding. In 2020, Government of France's (Aa2 stable) development agency, Agence Française de Développement (AFD) had provided a similar subordinated facility of up to 100 million ($113.8 million).

Moody's assigned the negative outlook to the A1 rating in November 2019 and affirmed the rating and maintained the negative outlook in June 2021. Since 2019, shareholders have provided $26 million in additional paid-in equity (including this year's FCDO injection of $16 million) as well as the substantial increase in FCDO's callable capital; in addition Moody's assigns 50% equity credit to the two subordinated facilities from AFD and GAC. The capital and funding contributions clearly demonstrate their strong commitment to and interest in GuarantCo's pioneering work and high development impact. GuarantCo is among the Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) with a very concentrated albeit highly rated shareholder base. The funding from AFD and GAC therefore provides an important and credit positive diversification of funding sources.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF A1 RATING

GUARANTCO'S LIQUIDITY METRICS ARE VERY STRONG

GuarantCo's key credit strengths are its solid liquidity buffers and prudent liquidity management and policies. The company has a large cushion of highly-rated treasury assets, with a large share being available at short notice if needed. Moody's also notes that GuarantCo's upcoming cashflow needs are limited due to the fact that most of its guarantees have a non-acceleration clause, allowing the company to pay out over the original time frame rather than immediately. Moody's preferred metric for assessing the availability of liquid resources is the ratio of highly-rated treasury assets to expected net cash outflows over the coming 18 months. Even in a stress scenario with elevated guarantee calls, GuarantCo's liquidity metrics would be among the strongest of Moody's rated MDBs.

ASSET PERFORMANCE TO REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE BUT PRO-ACTIVE RESTRUCTURING AND IMPROVING RECOVERIES WILL CONTAIN IMPACT ON CAPITAL ADEQUACY

GuarantCo's asset performance has become significantly stronger and more stable over the past few years, on account of a more granular and larger portfolio but also reflecting good risk management, pro-active restructuring of stressed exposures and improving recoveries under called guarantees.

The stock of called guarantees less recoveries and write-offs Moody's assessment of non-performing assets (NPA) - averaged around 4% of the total guarantee portfolio over the past three years, compared to an average of 9% in the prior three-year period. Last year, the NPA ratio stood at 4.3%, higher than the 3.5% in 2020 but similar to 2019 on a similarly sized portfolio. New guarantee calls were low at 3.1% of GuarantCo's active portfolio last year.

GuarantCo expects further guarantee calls this year, as many of its countries of operation in Africa and Asia face challenging macroeconomic conditions, and has prudently provisioned against potential calls. Moody's also considers GuarantCo's strengthening track record of recoveries under called guarantees. Write-offs of called guarantees account for a very small share of the active portfolio.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

GuarantCo's credit impact score is neutral to low (CIS-2), reflecting limited exposure to environmental and social risk, and a robust governance framework.

The company's environmental issuer profile score is neutral to low (E-2). It focuses on renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in emerging markets and frontier economies, many of which are exposed to high carbon transition and physical climate risk. Its growing portfolio size and associated improving diversification mitigate the indirect exposure though.

GuarantCo's social issuer profile score is neutral to low (S-2), reflecting its close alignment with key stakeholders as the company focuses on local-currency lending and the development of local capital markets, with high developmental impact.

GuarantCo's governance issuer profile score is neutral to low (G-2), reflecting the small size of the entity but also its increasing sophistication in risk management. Its ability to attract new and highly rated funders indicates a strengthening track record and management credibility.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP

Moody's could assign a positive outlook, and GuarantCo's rating could eventually be upgraded if shareholders provided significantly more paid-in equity, to contain GuarantCo's leverage. Positive rating momentum would also emerge if the company managed to become profitable on a sustained basis, which in turn would allow it to fund part of its portfolio growth out of retained earnings.

WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN

The rating would come under downward pressure in a scenario of significantly higher guarantee calls that would erode capital with no remedial action taken by the company or its shareholders. Similarly, signs of waning shareholder support although unlikely would exert downward pressure on the rating.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/69182. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

This rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kathrin Muehlbronner
Senior Vice President
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Alejandro Olivo
Managing Director
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

