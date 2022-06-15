Moody's affirms Guatemala's Ba1 ratings; changes outlook to stable from negative

New York, June 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Guatemala's long-term Ba1 issuer ratings and senior unsecured bond ratings and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The change to a stable outlook reflects Guatemala's demonstrated ability to cope with the pandemic shock with a minimal impact to its overall credit profile. Guatemala's economy recovered strongly from the pandemic-induced recession which combined with conservative fiscal policies limited the increase in the country's debt metrics. Moody's expects that in 2022 and 2023 continued economic growth will support the stabilization of the country's debt burden.

The Ba1 rating affirmation reflects the balance between the country's track record of conservative fiscal management and resiliency to domestic and external shocks and credit pressures derived from low per-capita income and weak institutions, evidenced by low overall government effectiveness and rule of law scores.

Guatemala's local-currency (LC) and foreign-currency (FC) ceilings remain unchanged. The Baa1 LC ceiling, 3 notches higher than the sovereign rating, reflects limited government intervention in the economy and a history of respect for the rule of law. The Baa3 FC ceiling, two notches below the LC ceiling, reflects the risk of potential transfer and convertibility controls in the event of a default given domestic dollarization.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE CHANGE IN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE

Guatemala managed the economic, fiscal, and debt shocks resulting from the pandemic without significant changes to its credit standing. The 2020 recession was among the shallowest in the region and the subsequent recovery among the strongest. The solid economic results and a conservative fiscal policy stance kept the pandemic-related increase in the debt burden to less than 5 points of GDP. The economy is expected to grow 3.7% on average this year and next which will support stabilizing the government's debt burden below 31% of GDP.

After contracting 2% in 2020, compared to a 5% average decline in similarly rated sovereigns, Guatemala's economy jumped 8% in 2021 driven by large increases in domestic consumption. Workers' remittances have been a key driver of private consumption, reaching the equivalent of 18% of GDP last year. Data from the first four months of this year shows continued strong growth with remittances rising 25% compared to the same period a year ago.

For 2022 and 2023 Moody's expects Guatemala's economy to remain slightly above the 3.5% pre pandemic trend rate and fiscal deficits to fall as well. The fiscal deficit rose to almost 5% of GDP in 2020, pushed by Covid-related outlays in health and social assistance. Fast economic growth last year led to a sharp reduction in the deficit to 1.2% of GDP and in 2022 and 2023 fiscal deficits will average close to 2% of GDP.

The strong growth and limited deficits allowed Guatemala to limit the increase in its debt burden. Government debt will remain below 31% of GDP this year, a modest increase from the 27% of GDP debt burden in 2019 before the pandemic.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE Ba1 RATING

The Ba1 rating balances Guatemala's history of prudent fiscal policies that have kept fiscal deficits comparatively low and its resiliency to domestic and external shocks with the credit challenges resulting from low per-capita income and weak institutions, evidenced by low overall government effectiveness and rule of law scores.

Guatemala has a long track record of moderate fiscal deficits. The average fiscal deficit has been close to 2% of GDP, never breaching 3.3% of GDP in the decade prior to the pandemic. Low fiscal deficits are mainly the result of spending restraint given that the government's revenue base is among the lowest in Moody's rated universe - tax evasion, a large informal sector, and low tax rates have led to modest government revenues in the order of 10% of GDP.

Guatemala further benefits from a stable economy with a history of resiliency to external shocks. Its $93 billion economy (2022 estimate) is the largest in Central America, and larger than the median of US$69 billion for rated peers. It also grows faster than peers and with less volatility, the result of a combination of reasons, including the relevance of light manufacturing aimed at the US market (compared to more traditional commodity exporters), support from remittances and a history of prudent monetary policies that have led to stable and low inflation.

Guatemala's ratings are constrained by weak institutions and low income per capita. The country's Worldwide Governance Indicators, which are incorporated as part of Moody's assessment of 'institutions and governance strength', are lower than those of most of its peers with key weaknesses in the rule of law and overall government effectiveness. And the country's per capita GDP (PPP basis) of $9,153 in 2021 is more than 30% lower than the median for rated peers. Moody's considers Guatemala's weak development indicators as structural credit constraints for the sovereign rating.

Guatemala's overall institutional scores are bolstered by the effectiveness of its fiscal and monetary institutions. But among the subset of institutional scores that more directly measure the capacity of a government to address social demands, Guatemala lags peers. In past years widespread protests against political corruption have been recurrent, raising domestic political risk including that of lower business confidence and investor sentiment.

Guatemala's society is highly unequal, further increasing potential political and policy risks. The country has one of the highest Gini coefficients (a standard measure of income inequality) in the world. Moody's considers that income inequality, while not always a differentiating factor for sovereign ratings, is associated with higher political risks, lower growth, and for some countries, weaker institutions.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Guatemala's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4) and reflects its weak governance profile and limited resilience because of low economic development, its highly negative exposure to social risks, and a moderately negative exposure to environmental risks.

Guatemala's exposure to environmental risks is moderately negative (E-3 issuer profile score) based on the country's exposure to climate change risks from recurring droughts and hurricanes, which can deplete agricultural production and harm Guatemalan exports. Exposure to physical climate risk is the major concern for the country while access to water, the depletion of natural capital, and waste and pollution are all moderately negative risks for Guatemala.

Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score) and stem from long-standing levels of poverty, economic inequality and social exclusion. Guatemala is characterized by high levels of violent crime, high levels of poverty, limited educational outcomes, and lack of sufficient access to basic services and housing. Like many other emerging economies, Guatemala benefits from a comparatively benign demographic structure.

The influence of governance on Guatemala's credit profile is moderately negative (G-3 issuer profile score) and reflects issues such as rule of law and control of corruption, which limit policy effectiveness and reduce investment and growth. In recent years, accusations of political corruption have led thousands to protest, raising the risk of domestic political turmoil.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 9,154 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 8% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 3.1% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -1.2% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 2.5% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 23.4% (2021)

Economic resiliency: ba1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 14 June 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Guatemala, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have materially increased. The issuer's governance and/or management, have materially increased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of Guatemala's rating is unlikely in the near to medium term. Upward pressure on the credit profile would require both an improvement in economic conditions that leads to higher GDP growth on a sustained basis, and a significant improvement in the country's institutional framework in general, and its governance indicators in particular.

The rating could experience downward pressure if there is an erosion in the country's long-standing commitment to prudent fiscal management, a worse-than-expected economic performance results in persistently higher debt ratios, or social development indicators weaken and domestic security challenges begin to pose a threat to political stability.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gabriel Torres

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Alejandro Olivo

MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

