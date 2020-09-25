Moody's affirms Gundersen Lutheran's (WI) A1; stable outlook

New York, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Gundersen Lutheran's (WI) A1 bond rating. This action affects approximately $188 million of rated debt outstanding issued by Wisconsin Health and Educational Facilities Authority. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Affirmation of the A1 is based on Gundersen's good measures of liquidity and leverage as well as solid volume and revenue recovery from the pandemic, with a return to better margins expected in fiscal 2021. Despite the system's significant expense reduction efforts and CARES Act funding, margins are expected to be measurably tempered in fiscal 2020. Nonetheless, cash reserves provide support during a period of operational weakening with sufficient headroom to repay Medicare advances and fund capital spending. With gradual deleveraging and no expectations of incremental debt, we expect cash and cash flow coverage of debt to remain solid. The system will continue to benefit from its leading market position supported by its fully integrated delivery model which includes a teaching hospital, health plan and close to fully employed medical staff as well as a network of outpatient clinics and critical access hospitals. Key credit challenges include the system's close proximity to a sizeable tertiary provider, risks associated with its increasing reliance on capitated revenue, and exposure to demand debt and swaps.
The most immediate social risk is the impact of COVID-19, which has resulted in volume and short-term operating losses. Though the organization's swift response, cost management and relief funding from the CARES Act will partially offset margin pressures in fiscal 2020, the ability to return volumes and financial performance to pre COVID-19 levels remains uncertain.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Gundersen's solid liquidity and modest leverage position which provide offsets to the impact of the pandemic on 2020 margins and assumes a rebound in 2021 to levels more consistent with fiscal 2019 results.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-Enterprise growth, clinical distinctiveness and geographic expansion
-Significant and sustained improvement in operating flow margins
-Continued strengthening of balance sheet measures and leverage ratios
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
-A sustained decline in margins that represents a new lower level of operating performance and weakens debt coverage metrics
-Material decline in liquidity
-A considerable increase in debt without a commensurate increase in cash flow
-A significant shift in market dynamics
LEGAL SECURITY
Bonds are secured by a pledge of unrestricted receivables of the obligated group. Current members of the obligated group include Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, Inc., Gundersen Clinic, Ltd., Gundersen Lutheran Administrative Services, Inc., and Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation, Inc.
PROFILE
Gundersen Health System ($1.37 billion revenue base in 2019) is a fully integrated, physician-led, healthcare system headquartered in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The system is comprised of a 269 staffed-bed flagship hospital - Gundersen Medical Center of La Crosse, which also serves as a teaching hospital, and six critical access hospitals, including newly acquired Saint Elizabeth's Medical Center, Gundersen's first hospital in Minnesota. In addition, the system has multiple medical transport companies, multi-specialty group medical practices and long-term care facilities. Gundersen also serves as the western teaching campus of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
Gundersen is also part of a health insurance joint venture with University Health Care, Inc (UHC; an affiliate of UW Health) and Unity Point Health. Gundersen has approximately 21% ownership interest in each of the following health plans: Unity Health Plans Insurance Corporation (Unity) and SPWI TPA, Inc. (d/b/a Quartz). The health plan offers a variety of products in WI, MN and IA. The health plan board has 11 members, Gundersen and UHC retain majority representation with 4 members each.
