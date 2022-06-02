Moody's affirms Gunma Bank's ratings; outlook stable

Tokyo, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has affirmed all ratings assigned to The Gunma Bank, Ltd., including the bank's long-term domestic and foreign currency deposit ratings of A3. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.

Moody's has also affirmed the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and Adjusted BCA of baa2.

A full list of affected ratings and assessments is at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Gunma Bank's ratings with a stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Gunma Bank will maintain its moderate capitalization and strong liquidity profile over the next 12-18 months. These strengths are mitigated by the bank's improving but volatile profitability, and moderate asset risk.

The bank's capitalization is moderate but gradually improving. Moody's expects the bank to sustain its tangible common equity (TCE)/risk-weighted assets (RWAs) or TCE ratio at 10% or above, as the bank continues to accumulate retained earnings while controlling its RWA growth.

Gunma Bank's liquidity remains strong, supported by its solid deposit franchise given the bank's share of 36% of its home market as of the end of March 2021, and low loan to deposit ratio of 71% as of the end of March 2022.

Gunma Bank's profitability -- as measured by net income/tangible assets -- is improving but volatile. The improvement is a result of a gradual reduction in operating expenses and gradual increase in fee income. Further, subsidies for interest payments on government-guaranteed loans to small and medium-size enterprises will continue to support the bank's interest income.

Despite the improving trend, Gunma Bank's profitability is volatile, as seen in large profit declines during fiscal 2018-20 due to large credit costs and losses from its securities portfolio.

Gunma Bank has a concentration in the real estate sector, including apartment loans in its loan portfolio, and moderate exposure to interest rate risk in its investment securities portfolio.

The bank's A3 long-term deposit ratings incorporate a two-notch uplift from its baa2 BCA, reflecting Moody's assessment of a very high probability of support from the Government of Japan (A1 stable) for Gunma Bank in times of stress, given the bank's importance to the local economy in Gunma Prefecture, and Gunma Prefecture's importance as a regional economy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading Gunma Bank's BCA if the bank improves its profitability on a sustained basis without significantly increasing risks.

A rating downgrade is possible if (1) the bank's TCE ratio declines below 9% on a sustained basis; (2) its liquidity weakens because of an increase in the bank's reliance on market funds or investments in less liquid assets; (3) its profitability reduces because of substantially higher credit costs or losses from its securities portfolio; and (4) its asset quality materially deteriorates.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology (Japanese) published in July 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/73737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The Gunma Bank, Ltd., headquartered in Maebashi City, Gunma Prefecture, is a regional bank in Japan with total consolidated assets of JPY11.1 trillion as of the end of March 2022.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS/ASSESSMENTS

- Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA): affirmed baa2

- Adjusted BCA: affirmed baa2

- Long-term issuer ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed A3, outlook remains stable

- Long-term bank deposit ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed A3, outlook remains stable

- Short-term bank deposit ratings (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed P-2

- Long-term counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed A2(cr)

- Short-term counterparty Risk (CR) assessment: affirmed P-1(cr)

- Long-term counterparty Risk (CR) rating (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed A2

- Short-term counterparty Risk (CR) rating (domestic and foreign currency): affirmed P-1

- Outlook remains stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

