Moody's affirms HD Supply's Ba1 CFR; changes outlook to negative

New York, July 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed HD Supply, Inc.'s (HDS) Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Ba1-PD Probability of Default Rating. Moody's also affirmed the Ba1 rating on HDS' senior secured term loan maturing 2023 and the Ba2 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes due 2026. The SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is maintained. The outlook is changed to negative from stable.

The change in outlook to negative from stable results from ongoing economic uncertainty resulting in lower demand for maintenance and repair and operations (MRO) especially within the hospitality business. Further, Moody's expects that the potential for longer term disruption in these segments will have a more pronounced impact on the remaining HDS operations following the separation of the Construction & Industrial (C&I) business.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic contraction are creating a severe and extensive credit shock, greatly reducing demand for products used in the hospitality end market and limiting construction. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on HD Supply of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

HDS plans to separate by fiscal year-end 2020 (on or about January 31, 2021) its Facilities Maintenance and C&I businesses into two independent publicly traded companies, resulting in each company having a high degree of product and end market concentration. C&I is showing less volatility during the current economic downturn relative to the Facilities Management business. HDS will have only Facilities Maintenance once the separation is complete. Moody's believes that the hospitality segment within Facilities Management will be a drag on earnings well into 2021.

"Despite revenue and earnings pressures credit metrics will remain good," according to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst. "However, ongoing uncertainty within the hospitality business will have a greater impact on the remaining HD Supply operations following the planned separation."

The following ratings are affected by today's action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: HD Supply, Inc.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: HD Supply, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

HDS' Ba1 CFR reflects sound credit metrics despite reduced profitability. Moody's projects revenue will decline by 15% to $5.2 billion for fiscal year 2020 on a year-over-year basis. Moody's also forecasts adjusted operating margin contracting but remaining healthy at about 10.6% over the next year versus 11.5% for LTM Q1 2020. Management is reducing costs by lowering personnel expenses to meet the decline in demand. However, these efforts will be offset by decreasing volumes due to end market contraction, which reduces operating leverage and will contribute to the contraction in margin. Moody's projects leverage remaining near 3.0x through 2020. Interest coverage, measured as EBITA-to-interest expense, will fall towards 5.0x through the balance of fiscal year 2020.

HDS' SGL-1 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects Moody's view that the company will maintain a very good liquidity profile over the next year, generating free cash flow throughout the year. HDS also has abundant revolver availability and no near-term maturities. Its revolving credit facility expires in 2022 followed by the senior secured term loan maturing 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade:

(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)

» Operating margin is sustained near 15%

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is maintained near 2.0x

» EBITA-to-interest expense sustained above 7.5x

» A very good liquidity profile is preserved

» Ongoing positive trends in end markets fuel sustained organic growth

Factors that could lead to a downgrade:

(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)

» Operating margin is sustained below 10%

» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is expected to stay above 3.0x

» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates

HD Supply, Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the largest North American industrial distributors of products and services for maintenance, repair and operations, and specialty construction.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Peter Doyle

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

