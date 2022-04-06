Moody's affirms HDFC Bank's ratings following the announcement of the proposed merger with HDFC Limited

Singapore, April 06, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed all the ratings of HDFC Bank Limited (HDFC Bank), including the Baa3 long-term local and foreign current deposit ratings and the Ba3(hyb) Additional Tier 1 securities rating. Moody's has also affirmed the HDFC Bank's baa3 baseline credit assessment (BCA).

The rating affirmation with a stable outlook takes account of Moody's expectation that the financial fundamentals of HDFC Bank will remain stable and robust after considering the financial impact of the proposed acquisition of HDFC Limited by the bank. The two entities' solid commercial and retail banking franchises reflected in their status as the largest private-sector bank and largest non-bank finance company in India by assets will support their funding and liquidity.

The rating outlook, as applicable, is stable.

The full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

On April 4, 2022, HDFC Bank and HDFC Limited announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement whereby the business of HDFC Limited will be merged into HDFC Bank in an all-stock transaction. The boards of both entities have approved the merger and expect the transaction to close by end-2023, upon completion of closing conditions including regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The rating affirmation considers the leading market position and strong franchises of HDFC Bank and HDFC Limited, their stable operating performance through credit cycles, including asset quality, capitalization, and profitability which is supported by strong access to retail and wholesale funding. The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the HDFC Bank will continue to prudently manage its solvency and liquidity even after the transaction is complete.

The proposed transaction will significantly enhance HDFC Bank's product portfolio with a higher percentage of secured and long duration mortgage loans. HDFC Limited is the largest mortgage lender in India with a long-operating track record of over 40 years. The merger will also improve the bank's ability to cross-sell retail banking products to the customers of HDFC Limited. The increased scale and comprehensive product offering will help the combined group's drive revenue opportunities and support operating and underwriting efficiencies.

The transaction will moderately hurt HDFC Bank's profitability in the next 2-3 years driven by higher funding costs to meet the regulatory liquidity norms, including cash reserve ratio, statutory liquidity ratio as well as costs associated with compliance with the priority sector lending norms. Further, the share of market funding will increase in the near-term.

Nevertheless, Moody's expects the bank's strong retail franchise and access to low-cost depositors will help mitigate the impact. Moody's expects the combined entity's asset quality and capitalization to remain broadly stable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of HDFC Bank's long term deposit ratings is unlikely as they are at the same level as the India's Baa3 sovereign rating.

Moody's would downgrade HDFC Bank's ratings if its financials fundamentals materially deteriorate driven by sharp decline in capital and or a substantial increase in market funding or reduction in liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

HDFC Bank Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, reported total assets of INR19.4 trillion as of 31 December 2021.

..Issuer: HDFC Bank Limited

.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed baa3

.... Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed P-3(cr)

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Assessment, Affirmed Baa3(cr)

.... Short-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-3

.... Long-Term Counterparty Risk Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa3

.... Short-Term Deposit Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed P-3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program (Foreign Currency), Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock (Foreign Currency), Affirmed Ba3 (hyb)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture (Local Currency), Affirmed Baa3, Outlook remains Stable

....Long-Term Deposit Rating (Local and Foreign Currency), Affirmed Baa3, Outlook remains Stable

....Outlook, Remains Stable

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

