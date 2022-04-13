Moody's affirms HIT's Baa3 rating, downgrades SANEF to Baa2; stable outlook

Madrid, April 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Baa3 long-term senior unsecured ratings, as well as the (P)Baa3 provisional long-term EMTN senior unsecured rating, of Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport (HIT), the parent company of SANEF S.A. (Sanef). The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

Concurrently, Moody´s has downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1 the long-term senior unsecured ratings, and to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1 the provisional long-term EMTN senior unsecured rating, of Sanef. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

Moody's only maintains unsolicited ratings on Sanef and HIT.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of HIT´s ratings and change of outlook to stable from negative reflects the improved traffic prospects on Sanef´s toll road network and the expectation that the HIT/Sanef group will be able to maintain credit metrics in line with those expected for the current rating.

Given that HIT owns 100% of Sanef, we anchor the Sanef rating to the HIT rating, and we use the consolidated financial position of the HIT/Sanef group to monitor both the HIT and Sanef ratings.

The Sanef rating has a higher rating than that of HIT given that Sanef's creditors have structural priority over the cashflow of the group. Nevertheless, the rating difference has been narrowed from two notches to one notch to reflect the near-term expiry due to final repayment of an amortising senior unsecured loan facility arranged by BNP Paribas and Dexia Credit Local (the BNP/Dexia facility), which has a scheduled final maturity in November 2024. The BNP/Dexia Facility limits debt at the Sanef level through financial covenants and the expiry of this facility will create greater flexibility to manage debt levels at the operating company. The BNP/Dexia Facility, which is now a moderate proportion of Sanef's debt will, to the extent not prepaid earlier, amortise over the next two and a half years to become an increasingly small percentage of Sanef's debt.

The group's improving traffic prospects are evidenced by the fact that by year-end 2021 Sanef's annual traffic was only 10.2% below the level recorded in full-year 2019. Although the possible emergence of new coronavirus variants and the recent spike in fuel prices could result in some volatility in future traffic performance, annual traffic volumes are expected to reach a level close or slightly above those experienced in 2019 by December 2022, with a solid performance through 2023-24 expected. In this context, Moody´s expects that the HIT/Sanef group´s consolidated credit metrics will improve over the next 12-18 months, also sustained by tariff increases. More specifically, the group´s consolidated funds from operations (FFO)/debt ratio is expected to be at least around 15% by the end of 2023 while the debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) should be at or above 1.3x.

More generally, Sanef's and HIT's unsolicited ratings continue to reflect (1) the low business risk associated with the group's toll road operations, which comprise essential motorway links in France that are exposed to limited competition; (2) the strong fundamentals of Sanef's service area, which benefits from a diversified user base; and (3) a generally well-established and supportive concession and tariff framework in France. These strengths are partly offset by (1) the relatively high leverage of the HIT/Sanef group in the context of the remaining life of its concessions; and (2) the highly levered financial profile of its immediate owner, Abertis Infraestructuras S.A. (Abertis, not rated). In particular, absent specific credit protection features that would isolate HIT from the wider Abertis group, the credit profile of HIT/Sanef remains constrained by the financial profile of Abertis.

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity position of the Sanef/HIT group is strong. As of December 2021, the group's liquidity was supported by approximately EUR400 million of cash on balance sheet, of which around EUR340 million was located at Sanef. In addition, the group had a total of EUR1.1 billion of undrawn committed credit facilities with maturities ranging between October 2023 and 2026, of which EUR100 million is available to Sanef.

Sanef´s debt repayments are relatively limited through the end of 2023. Assuming dividend levels will be adjusted to company´s distribution capacity, the combination of its cash flows and committed facilities should allow the company to cover all cash requirements. Furthermore, in January 2022 HIT issued a EUR1 million bond with maturity in 2031, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance the next maturities of Sanef and SAPN bank debt.

HIT does not have any significant maturities until 2023, when a EUR500 million bond and EUR363 million of bank facilities are due. The group's cash position and cash flow generation combined with committed facilities should allow HIT to cover all cash requirements for at least the next 18 months.

STRUCTURAL SUBORDINATION

The consolidated credit quality of the Sanef/HIT group is considered commensurate with a Baa3 rating. HIT's Baa3 rating is equalised to the consolidated credit profile of the Sanef/HIT group given Moody´s expects that the majority of the debt of the group will continue to be located at the HIT level. Sanef's Baa2 rating is one notch above the Sanef/HIT consolidated credit profile on account of Sanef's proximity to the group's cash flows.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure on Sanef and HIT´s rating is unlikely in the near future. The Sanef/HIT group credit profile is currently constrained by that of its immediate owner, Abertis, which is expected to maintain a highly leveraged financial position in the near term.

Sanef and HIT's ratings could come under downward pressure following (1) a permanent deterioration in the consolidated credit quality of Abertis, such that financial metrics of the group would likely remain below those exhibited in 2019; (2) a material change in the terms and conditions of the concession agreement that could negatively affect the overall business risk profile of the Sanef/HIT group; or (3) a weakening in Sanef/ HIT group's financial profile, such that funds from operations (FFO)/debt would likely remain below 10% and Moody's Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) would likely remain below 1.2x on a sustained basis. The minimum threshold could be revised over time as Sanef/HIT´s average concession life shortens.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades:

..Issuer: SANEF S.A.

....Underlying Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Downgraded to (P)Baa2 from (P)Baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa2 from Baa1

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Holding d'Infrastructures de Transport

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

..Issuer: SANEF S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Privately Managed Toll Roads Methodology published in December 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244932. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are unsolicited.

a.With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: YES

b.With Access to Internal Documents: YES

c.With Access to Management: NO

For additional information, please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Corrado Trippa

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Andrew Blease

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Espana, S.A.

Calle Principe de Vergara, 131, 6 Planta

Madrid, 28002

Spain

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

