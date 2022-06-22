Moody's affirms HMEL's Ba2 CFR; changes outlook to stable

Singapore, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited's (HMEL) Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba3 senior unsecured bond rating.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on the rating to stable from negative.

"The change in outlook to stable reflects our view that downside risks for HMEL's Ba2 CFR have sufficiently declined, following the completion of the construction of its petrochemical plant and an improvement in the refining margin environment. Consequently, we expect HMEL's credit metrics to continue to improve and be within our rating thresholds by March 2023," says Sweta Patodia, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"The affirmation of HMEL's Ba2 CFR is supported by HMEL's high complexity refinery and its 15-year offtake agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL, Baa3 stable), which provides good visibility into sale volumes and underpins its strong business profile. We believe that HMEL's business profile will strengthen following the integration of its petrochemical plant, which is expected to start commercial production over the next 6-12 months," adds Patodia.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Compared with the pre-pandemic historical average of around $5.3/barrel (bbl) between 2010-2019, the Singapore benchmark refining margins are currently trending at around $30-$35/bbl, which is the highest in over a decade.

A sustained demand recovery from the pandemic combined with increased demand from Europe will continue to support demand for Asian refined products. On the other hand, Moody's expects the supply side to remain tight. Lower exports from China along with low inventory levels for refined products will exacerbate supply pressures.

Moody's expects that HMEL's leverage, as measured by gross debt/EBITDA, to decline to around 4.0x by March 2023 from 6.4x as of March 2022. This is based on the agency's assumption that benchmark refining margins will average around $6/bbl during the remaining three quarters of fiscal 2023 from around $35/bbl currently. The leverage reduction could be steeper if refining margins remain at or near current levels for the rest of the year. This does not include any earnings contribution from HMEL's petrochemical project.

The construction of HMEL's 2 million metric tons per annum (MMTPA) petrochemical plant has completed and the plant is now in the commissioning stage. As per Moody's base assumptions, the company should be able to start commercial operations from fiscal 2024 and gradually ramp up capacity utilization thereafter.

The petrochemical plant's completion will reduce HMEL's capital spending significantly from historical levels.

Reduced capital spending combined with earnings from the petrochemical plant, will increase free cash flow generation and further improve the company's credit metrics.

HMEL's Ba2 CFR incorporates a two-notch uplift based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive extraordinary support from its shareholder and key offtaker, HPCL. This support assumption reflects HMEL's strategic importance to HPCL, its 49% ownership by HPCL, as well as HPCL's management oversight and track record of providing financial and operational assistance to HMEL.

As of 31 March 2022, 77% of the total debt in HMEL's capital structure was secured. As such, the claims of bondholders are subordinated to those of secured lenders. Consequently, Moody's rates the company's senior unsecured bonds one notch below its CFR.

HMEL's ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

First, HMEL is exposed to increasing environmental regulations and safety risks associated with its refining business, which is among the 11 sectors that Moody's has identified as having elevated environmental risk. However, these risks are somewhat mitigated by the company's track record of environmental compliance and its high refining complexity with increasing downstream integration.

Second, the ratings consider HMEL's aggressive financial strategy, as evidenced by its largely debt-funded petrochemicals capacity expansion. This is mitigated by the company's low shareholder return and long-dated debt maturity profile. The ratings also consider HMEL's limited public disclosure of its financial and operating performance, given its status as a private company in India.

Third, HMEL is privately owned and its ownership is concentrated in HPCL and Mittal Energy Investments, which hold a 49% stake each. HMEL's board consists of eight directors, out of which only two are independent. HPCL is in turn 54.9% owned by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (Baa3 stable), which is 58.91% owned by the Government of India (Baa3 stable). Mittal Energy Investments is a 100%-owned subsidiary of Mittal Investments SARL. The indirect, partial ownership by the Government of India mitigates some of the risks arising from HMEL's concentrated ownership structure.

HMEL has good liquidity. As of 31 March 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of INR18 billion, which along with its expected cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months, will be sufficient to cover its capital spending requirements and debt maturities over the same period.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A sustained improvement in the regional refining margin environment, relative to levels seen over the last 12-18 months, leading to a material increase in earnings and cash flow, along with a timely ramp-up of the petrochemical plant, would be key for any upward ratings momentum.

Specific metrics that would indicate upward ratings pressure include adjusted debt/EBITDA staying below 4.0x and debt/capitalization remaining below 60% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if there is a sustained decline in HMEL's refining margins or operational efficiency, resulting in a significant deterioration in its earnings and cash flow. At the same time, any (1) significant delays in the ramp-up of its petrochemical plant that defer the earnings contribution from the project; or (2) material increase in dividends prior to its consolidated debt/EBITDA falling below 3.0x-3.5x or before the stabilization of the petrochemical plant, will also exert negative ratings pressure.

Specifics metrics indicative of a downgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA staying above 5.0x and debt/capitalization staying above 65% on a sustained basis.

Moody's could also downgrade the ratings if (1) Moody's downgrades HPCL's ratings, or (2) there is a change in the relationship between HPCL and HMEL that lowers Moody's assessment of the support incorporated into HMEL's ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited, which commenced operations in 2011, owns an 11.3 million metric tons per annum (mmtpa) refinery in Bathinda, Punjab, with a Nelson Complexity Index of 12.6, making it one of the highest complex refineries in Asia. The company is currently setting up a 2 mmtpa petrochemical plant at the existing refinery.

