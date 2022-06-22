Moody's affirms HPCL's Baa3 ratings; outlook stable

Singapore, June 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.'s (HPCL) Baa3 foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings. The outlook on all ratings remains stable.

"The affirmation of HPCL's ratings reflects the company's strong market position and improving integration between its refining and marketing segments. The rating also incorporates company's exposure to the highly cyclical refining and marketing sector and the uncertain regulatory environment in India, which are currently constraining an improvement in its credit metrics despite high refining margins," says Sweta Patodia, a Moody's Assistant Vice President and Analyst.

"The stable outlook reflects our view that HPCL's earnings will normalize, and its credit metrics will return to rating thresholds once the company's net realized prices are allowed to adjust in line with international market prices," adds Patodia.

Moody's ratings on HPCL are based on full consolidation of the company's 48.9% joint venture, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL, Ba2 stable), as the latter forms an integral part of HPCL's business.

RATINGS RATIONALE

HPCL's consolidated leverage, as measured by debt/EBITDA, was around 4.3x for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2022 (fiscal 2022) compared with 4.2x in fiscal 2021. Consolidated leverage included inventory gains both at HPCL and HMEL as well as one-off losses at HPCL.

HPCL's earnings were impacted in fiscal 2022 because of its inability to increase retail selling prices of transportation fuels in India for over four months between November 2021 and March 2022 due to elections in five Indian states. Other one-off losses because of changes in excise duty and loss on the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) also lowered profitability during the year.

As the Indian government tries to limit the inflation that is passed on to the ultimate consumer, the retail selling prices of transportation and cooking fuels have not been allowed to increase at the same pace as international market prices. Consequently, HPCL's net realized prices remain at a discount to international market prices, resulting in significant marketing losses during the ongoing April-June quarter.

As per Moody's estimates, compared with international market prices, the Indian oil marketing companies' (OMCs) net realized prices for gasoil (diesel) and gasoline (petrol) have been lower, on average, by around $26 per barrel (bbl) and $16/bbl, respectively, since the beginning of the current quarter.

Based on HPCL's average quarterly sale volumes of gasoil and gasoline over the last three quarters, Moody's estimates that the current discounts will lower the company's revenue by around $1 billion-$1.1 billion for the April-June quarter. This will be partly offset by record high gross refining margin in its refining business.

Moody's believes that the discount on the sale of gasoline and gasoil are temporary and that the government will eventually allow downstream companies to adjust selling prices, but such price increases will be implemented gradually.

Until the time such price adjustments occur, OMCs in India including HPCL will remain exposed to risks from policy uncertainty and continue to incur marketing losses, which will weaken their profitability and credit metrics.

As per Moody's base-case assumptions, HPCL's EBITDA excluding HMEL, will decline to around INR55 billion-INR60 billion in fiscal 2023 before it starts to recover from fiscal 2024. Under this scenario, Moody's expects refining margins to reduce to $6/bbl from the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with around $35/bbl currently. This scenario assumes that the discount offered per barrel automatically comes down in line with refining margins such that net realized prices come in line with international market prices and profitability gradually improves towards the second half of fiscal 2023. HPCL's improving backward integration because of the ongoing capacity expansion at its Vizag refinery will also support an improvement in company's profitability.

Moody's expects HMEL's earnings to improve significantly in fiscal 2023 as it benefits from a strong refining margin environment without any marketing exposure.

HPCL's working capital requirements will remain high so long as crude oil prices remain at elevated levels and its net realized prices are lower than international market prices. Capital spending will also remain high due to ongoing capacity expansion at both HPCL and HMEL. In addition, Moody's also expects shareholder payments to remain at or near current levels, which will further constrain free cash flow generation.

Consequently, Moody's expects HPCL's consolidated debt/EBITDA will increase to around 6.7x for fiscal 2023 before it reduces to around 5.0x by fiscal 2024 and around 4.0x by fiscal 2025.

The increase in leverage could be lower if benchmark refining margins remain at or near current levels and net realized prices for OMCs rise either because of a reduction in excise duties or an increase in retail selling prices. Under this scenario, Moody's expects HPCL's consolidated debt/EBITDA to increase to around 4.7x by fiscal 2023 before reducing to below 4.0x by fiscal 2024.

HPCL's environmental, social and governance (ESG) Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting Moody's assessment that ESG attributes on an overall basis do not have a material impact on the current rating. The high environmental and social risk exposures are mitigated by the expectation that the Government of India would support the company if this were to become necessary.

HPCL's ratings incorporate Moody's expectation of a high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Government of India, through Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC), in times of need that results in a one-notch rating uplift.

Moody's support assessment reflects HPCL's vital role in India's oil and gas sector, given the company's position as the third-largest state-owned refining and marketing company in the country. HPCL accounted for 11.7% of total installed refining capacity and around 24% of the distribution of petroleum products consumed by volume in India.

Moody's support assessment also reflects the government's significant control of HPCL's business strategy through its ability to appoint all the company's board of directors, and its indirect 32.3% effective equity ownership in the company through ONGC.

HPCL maintains a low cash balance relative to its short-term borrowings, resulting in an inadequate liquidity position. As of 31 March 2022, the company (including HMEL) had INR20.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents. This, along with expected cash flow from operations, will remain insufficient to cover the company's capital spending, dividend payments, and debt maturing over the next 12 months.

However, Moody's remains comfortable with HCPL's liquidity position as the company maintains strong access to domestic and international funding markets owing to its status as a government-linked company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

HPCL's issuer rating could be upgraded if the government's or ONGC's rating is upgraded.

HPCL's standalone credit quality can improve (1) if there is a sustained improvement in the regional refining margin environment, (2) there is clarity around the government's policy regarding the oil and gas sector; (3) its credit metrics improve because of a reduction in borrowings through free cash flow generation.

Credit metrics indicative of a higher standalone credit quality include retained cash flow (RCF)/debt above 15% and debt/EBITDA below 3.0x on a sustained basis.

HPCL's issuer rating could be downgraded if (1) the government's or ONGC's rating is downgraded; (2) the company's stand-alone credit quality deteriorates by more than two notches; or (3) ONGC's ownership of HPCL declines below 51% or government control is reduced by some other means, which would require a reassessment of Moody's expectation of the extraordinary support that is currently incorporated in HPCL's rating.

HPCL's standalone credit quality will weaken if its credit metrics deteriorate. This may occur if (1) the government does not adjust excise duties or does not allow an increase in retail selling prices of its products such that the company's net realized price is in line with international market prices, (2) the company engages in large debt-funded expansion or acquisitions, or if there is a sustained weakness in refining margins or in the efficiency of its operations or (2) HPCL maintains or increases its high level of dividend payouts.

Credit metrics indicative of a weaker stand-alone credit quality include RCF/adjusted debt below 10% and adjusted debt/EBITDA above 4.0x on a fully consolidated basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74331. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) is the third-largest state-owned downstream company in India by refining capacity. It specializes in oil refining, marketing, distribution, and the retailing of petroleum products. Through its 3 refineries (including the Bhatinda refinery) that have a combined capacity of 584 thousand barrels per day, the company has a share of around 11.7% of India's refining capacity.

