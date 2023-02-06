Moody's affirms H&P's Baa1 rating, stable outlook

Approximately $550 million of sr. unsecured notes affected

New York, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Helmerich & Payne, Inc.'s (H&P) Baa1 senior unsecured rating. The rating outlook remains stable.

"This action reflects H&P's improving business outlook and financial performance through 2023 based on our expectations of a healthy US rig market backed by a moderate uptick in upstream capital spending," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Vice President.

Affirmed:

..Issuer: Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Notes, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

H&P's Baa1 rating in underpinned by its low debt level and long track record of conservative financial policies; high quality rig fleet comprised almost entirely of AC rigs that have historically commanded premium rates and long-term contracts; and leading and diversified market position in US land drilling markets. Moody's expects H&P's earnings and cash flow to jump sharply in 2023 amid strong rig demand and contract renewals at higher dayrates. US land rig count rose steadily in 2022 and was roughly 30% higher in early February 2023 than the prior year period, while leading edge dayrates for high-specification rigs were in the mid thirty thousand per day range in recent months. Consequently, H&P's contract backlog has more than doubled to $1.4 billion at December 30, 2022, from a year ago period.

H&P's credit profile is constrained by its high correlation to volatile oil and natural gas prices that drive upstream rig demand; the capital intensive and highly competitive nature of the land drilling industry; concentration in the US, which has historically experienced greater volatility compared to international rig markets; and the company's history of making significant shareholder distributions.

The company will continue to maintain excellent liquidity and deliver higher free cash flow in 2023. H&P had $1.1 billion of total liquidity at December 31, 2022, including $348 million of cash and short-term investments and an undrawn $750 million revolving credit facility. While capital expenditures, working capital usage and shareholder distributions will increase considerably in 2023, the company should be able to generate ample funds from operations to cover these cash outflows. The company does not have any near term maturities and should be able to comply with the credit facility financial covenant (debt to capitalization less than or equal to 50%) with a comfortable margin.

The stable outlook reflects H&P's low leverage and strong liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The Baa1 rating could be upgraded if H&P can meaningfully increase its exposure to international markets while maintaining the debt/EBITDA ratio below 1x under mid-cycle industry conditions and generating consistent free cash flow with a strong revenue backlog. The rating could be downgraded if the company is unable to sustain the debt/EBITDA below 2x, generates recurring negative free cash or significantly debt funds shareholder distributions or acquisitions.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. is a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based publicly traded contract drilling company with primary operations in the US as well as in South America, the Middle East and the US Gulf of Mexico.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Oilfield Services published in January 2023 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/397981. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Sajjad Alam

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Peter Speer

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

