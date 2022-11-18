Moody's affirms Haitong International's Baa2/P-2 ratings, changes outlook to negative from stable

Hong Kong, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Haitong International Securities Group Ltd.'s (Haitong International) Baa2/P-2 local currency and foreign currency long-term and short-term issuer ratings. Moody's has also maintained the company's standalone assessment at ba1.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured foreign currency rating on the bonds issued by Haitong International.

The entity-level outlook on Haitong International was changed to negative from stable, reflecting Haitong International's higher than peers risk appetite and weaker-than-expected risk management that resulted in a deterioration of its profitability which Moody's expects to remain under pressure over the next 12-18 months. The outlook change also reflects the weakening funding profile.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects Haitong International's higher than peers risk appetite and weaker-than-expected risk management which resulted in a deterioration of its profitability. Moody's expects the company's profitability to remain under pressure over the next 12-18 months. The outlook change also reflects the fact that Haitong International's funding profile has weakened because of reduction in long term funding after erosion of capital following the company's losses.

Haitong International has reported net losses for three consecutive quarters, the cumulative losses for the nine months to 30 September 2022 amounted to HKD2.5 billion, or about 9% of its total shareholders' equity at the end of 2021. The losses were mainly resulting from sizable net investment losses. Although the company has been de-risking since 2020, total investment assets - including financial assets held for trading and market making activities, investment securities, assets acquired for financial products issued, derivative financial instruments and investment properties held by consolidated investment funds - still accounted for 52% of its total assets as of 30 September 2022.

Moody's believe it will take time for de-risking efforts to bear fruition and therefore, Haitong International's profitability into 2023 will remain under strain, given the volatile market environment.

We regard the deterioration of Haitong International's profitability from high risk appetite and weaker risk management to be a governance risk under our environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given its implications for the company's financial strategy and risk management.

Nevertheless, the company's adjusted leverage ratio – measured as total tangible assets/total common equity – remained solid at 3.94x as of 30 June 2022, which is low compared to most of its international and local peers. The company also maintains adequate liquidity, supported by the undrawn committed credit facilities and diversified funding sources.

The affirmation of Haitong International's Baa2 long-term issuer rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a low leverage ratio and adequate liquidity profile. Moody's also expects the company to continue to de-risk to restore its profitability, and that the parent company, Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (Haitong Securities), will provide additional capital and liquidity support to Haitong International, without which the pressure on standalone assessment will be sustained. As at 30 June 2022, Haitong International was 65.76% owned by Haitong Securities.

Haitong International's Baa2 long-term issuer rating incorporates a standalone assessment of ba1, and a two-notch uplift based on Moody's assumption of a very high level of support from its parent, and a high level of indirect support from the Chinese government (A1 stable) via its parent, in times of need.

Moody's expects that Haitong International will receive a high level of indirect support from the Chinese government, if needed, through its parent, Haitong Securities, because the parent is one of the largest securities companies in China and partially-owned by the Shanghai Government through several Shanghai state-owned enterprises. Given that Haitong International is the key international business operation of Haitong Securities, default of Haitong International would incur significant reputational risks for both its parent company and the government.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of Haitong International's ratings over the next 12-18 months is unlikely.

Moody's could return the outlook to stable if Haitong International effectively reduces its balance-sheet risk and restore its profitability to a sustainable basis; improve its funding profile by using more long-term funding sources; and at the same time maintains a low leverage, an adequate liquidity profile and good franchise in the Hong Kong market.

Haitong International's ratings could be downgraded if the willingness and ability of its parent company or the Chinese government to support Haitong International is weaker than our expectation.

The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's standalone assessment is lowered, with sustained weak profitability and erosion of equity resulting in its leverage rising to above 5x; its liquidity and funding profile weakened substantially and reduces the company's capability to withstand a liquidity shock; or it becomes subject to regulatory sanctions that impair its franchise.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65549. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, Haitong International Securities Group Ltd reported consolidated assets of HKD103 billion as of 30 September 2022.

