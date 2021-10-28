Moody's affirms Haitong International's Baa2/P-2 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Haitong International Securities Group Ltd's (Haitong International) Baa2 long-term and P-2 short-term local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured foreign currency rating.

The entity-level outlook on Haitong International remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Baa2 ratings with a stable outlook incorporates the company's ba1 assigned standalone assessment and a two-notch uplift reflecting Moody's assumption that Haitong International would receive a high level of support from the Chinese government (A1 stable) via its parent, Haitong Securities Company Limited (Haitong Securities), in times of need.

The ba1 standalone assessment reflects the company's high risk appetite ratio offset by its good profitability, diversified funding sources, as well as decreased leverage since 2019.

The company's risk appetite ratio remains high with exposure to market and credit risks through its sizable investment and loan portfolios, which translated to the lumpy impairment losses and volatile investment returns in recent years. Haitong International also has considerable exposure to the real estate sector largely through collateralized loans and consolidated investment funds, although the company has materially reduced its real estate exposure particularly in listed bonds since 2020.

The company is also reducing its securities and investment with total assets declining by 13% to HKD135.5 billion as of 30 June 2021 from the peak at HKD156.3 billion as of year-end 2019. As a result, the tangible assets/tangible common equity ratio, Moody's leverage measure, improved to 4.7x as of 30 June 2021 from 5.8x as of year-end 2019. Total assets decreased by another 14% to HKD116.3 billion in Q3 2021, and Moody's expects the leverage to remain low in the next 12-18 months with a continued shift away from balance sheet-driven businesses.

Offsetting the lumpy credit costs is the company's strong revenue propelled by its diversified income mix and growing investment banking franchise. Within the investment banking segment, the company also has developed a balanced mix of revenue sources across equity capital markets (ECM), debt capital markets (DCM) and financial advisory services.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Haitong International will maintain good funding and liquidity positions with a low leverage in the next 12-18 months.

As of 30 June 2021, Haitong International was 64.89% owned by Haitong Securities. The parent company has a track record of providing various forms of support to Haitong International, such as capital injections, client referrals and funding support.

Moody's expects that Haitong International will receive a high level of indirect support from the Chinese government, if needed, through its parent, Haitong Securities, because the parent is one of the largest securities companies in China and partially-owned by the Shanghai Government through several Shanghai state-owned enterprises. Given that Haitong International is the key international business operation of Haitong Securities, any default at Haitong International would incur significant reputational risks for both its parent company and the government, and significantly damage their internationalization strategy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Haitong International's Baa2 ratings could be upgraded if the company: 1) significantly reduces its risk appetite and concentration risk, thereby lowering its balance-sheet risk; 2) further improves its funding and liquidity ratios by using more long-term funding sources; 3) reduces its pretax earnings volatility to less than 40%; and 4) maintains a good franchise in the Hong Kong market.

Haitong International's Baa2 ratings could be downgraded if the willingness and ability of its parent company or the Chinese government to support Haitong International weakens.

The ratings could also be downgraded if the company: 1) further expands its balance sheet to invest in risky assets, resulting in considerable increase in risk appetite and leverage ratios; 2) experiences significant risk management failure or investment loss that materially weakens profitability; or 3) reports a materially smaller liquidity pool that reduces the company's capability to withstand a liquidity shock.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, Haitong International Securities Group Ltd reported consolidated assets of HKD116.2 billion as of 30 September 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Lan Wang, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Sophia Lee, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

