Moody's affirms Haitong International's Baa2/P-2 ratings; outlook stable

Hong Kong, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Haitong International Securities
Group Ltd's (Haitong International) Baa2 long-term and P-2
short-term local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 senior unsecured
foreign currency rating.
The entity-level outlook on Haitong International remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the Baa2 ratings with a stable outlook incorporates
the company's ba1 assigned standalone assessment and a two-notch
uplift reflecting Moody's assumption that Haitong International
would receive a high level of support from the Chinese government (A1
stable) via its parent, Haitong Securities Company Limited (Haitong
Securities), in times of need.
The ba1 standalone assessment reflects the company's high risk appetite
ratio offset by its good profitability, diversified funding sources,
as well as decreased leverage since 2019.
The company's risk appetite ratio remains high with exposure to
market and credit risks through its sizable investment and loan portfolios,
which translated to the lumpy impairment losses and volatile investment
returns in recent years. Haitong International also has considerable
exposure to the real estate sector largely through collateralized loans
and consolidated investment funds, although the company has materially
reduced its real estate exposure particularly in listed bonds since 2020.
The company is also reducing its securities and investment with total
assets declining by 13% to HKD135.5 billion as of 30 June
2021 from the peak at HKD156.3 billion as of year-end 2019.
As a result, the tangible assets/tangible common equity ratio,
Moody's leverage measure, improved to 4.7x as of 30
June 2021 from 5.8x as of year-end 2019. Total assets
decreased by another 14% to HKD116.3 billion in Q3 2021,
and Moody's expects the leverage to remain low in the next 12-18
months with a continued shift away from balance sheet-driven businesses.
Offsetting the lumpy credit costs is the company's strong revenue
propelled by its diversified income mix and growing investment banking
franchise. Within the investment banking segment, the company
also has developed a balanced mix of revenue sources across equity capital
markets (ECM), debt capital markets (DCM) and financial advisory
services.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Haitong International
will maintain good funding and liquidity positions with a low leverage
in the next 12-18 months.
As of 30 June 2021, Haitong International was 64.89%
owned by Haitong Securities. The parent company has a track record
of providing various forms of support to Haitong International,
such as capital injections, client referrals and funding support.
Moody's expects that Haitong International will receive a high level of
indirect support from the Chinese government, if needed, through
its parent, Haitong Securities, because the parent is one
of the largest securities companies in China and partially-owned
by the Shanghai Government through several Shanghai state-owned
enterprises. Given that Haitong International is the key international
business operation of Haitong Securities, any default at Haitong
International would incur significant reputational risks for both its
parent company and the government, and significantly damage their
internationalization strategy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Haitong International's Baa2 ratings could be upgraded if the company:
1) significantly reduces its risk appetite and concentration risk,
thereby lowering its balance-sheet risk; 2) further improves
its funding and liquidity ratios by using more long-term funding
sources; 3) reduces its pretax earnings volatility to less than 40%;
and 4) maintains a good franchise in the Hong Kong market.
Haitong International's Baa2 ratings could be downgraded if the willingness
and ability of its parent company or the Chinese government to support
Haitong International weakens.
The ratings could also be downgraded if the company: 1) further
expands its balance sheet to invest in risky assets, resulting in
considerable increase in risk appetite and leverage ratios; 2) experiences
significant risk management failure or investment loss that materially
weakens profitability; or 3) reports a materially smaller liquidity
pool that reduces the company's capability to withstand a liquidity
shock.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Securities Industry
Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Hong Kong SAR, China, Haitong International
Securities Group Ltd reported consolidated assets of HKD116.2 billion
as of 30 September 2021.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for
Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its
website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by
Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary
Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating
agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status
and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on
www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Lan Wang, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Sophia Lee, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
