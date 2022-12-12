Moody's affirms Halo's B3 corporate family rating; outlook changed to stable from negative on improved performance

New York, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed its ratings for Halo Buyer, Inc. ("Halo"), including the company's corporate family rating ("CFR") and probability of default rating, at B3 and B3-PD, respectively. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed its B2 ratings on the first-lien senior secured bank credit facilities and Caa2 on the second-lien senior secured term loan rating. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects Halo's significant improvement in business performance, marked by steady revenue growth, strong bookings and a more favorable operating environment for the promotional products segment. For the last twelve months ending September 30, 2022 Halo's Debt-to-EBITDA was 6.2x and Moody's expects the company to delever below 6x by the end of 2023 (all figures are on a Moody's adjusted basis).

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Halo Buyer, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Backed Senior Secured First Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured Second Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Halo Buyer, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Halo's B3 CFR reflects the company's relatively high financial leverage, adequate liquidity and increasing but still modest scale. The credit profile is also constrained by Moody's expectations of aggressive financial policies employed by the private equity owner, which may include debt-funded acquisitions or dividends. Concurrently, Halo's credit profile benefits from its strong position in a fragmented industry, well-established long term relationships with blue chip customers, asset light business model and our expectations for continued strengthening of the promotional products segment. During 2022, the company's performance has been solid, underpinned by strong bookings and an increase in demand for promotional products. For fiscal year 2022 Moody's expects Halo's organic revenue growth to be approximately 20%, helped by the successful resolution of recent supply chain issues.

Moody's considers Halo's liquidity as adequate, underpinned by recent free cash flow generation, limited availability under the company's $80 million revolving credit facility maturing in June 2023 and tight covenant headroom. Moody's expects the company to maintain at least $45 million of total liquidity when combining balance sheet cash and revolver availability.

The B2 rating on the first lien revolving credit facility and term loan are one notch above the CFR, reflecting the priority lien with respect to substantially all assets of the company relative to the second lien term loan, which is rated Caa2, two notches below the CFR. The B3-PD probability of default rating is in line with the B3 CFR, reflecting Moody's expectation for an average family recovery level.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations of continued growth in the promotional products segment, stronger financial performance derived by Halo's improving order book and gradual deleveraging to Debt-to-EBITDA below 6x by the end of 2023. The stable outlook also is based on Moody's expectation that Halo will be able to extend the maturity of its revolver in early 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company demonstrates material growth in revenue and orders over time, decreases leverage such that debt-to-EBITDA is sustained below 6.0x, and free cash flow-to-debt is sustained above 2%. Halo's ratings could be downgraded due to declining revenue or EBITDA, or if the company's liquidity deteriorates with sustained negative free cash flow. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's EBITA-to-interest expense is sustained at 1x or below. The inability to extend the maturity of its revolving credit facility could also lead to a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Sterling, Illinois, Halo Buyer, Inc. (dba as Halo Branded Solutions and Halo Recognition) is a provider of promotional products and employee recognition solutions services. Halo was acquired by TPG Growth in May 2018. Halo is private and does not publicly disclose its financials. The company generated revenue of approximately $990 million for the twelve-month period ended 30 September 2022.

