Moody's affirms Halton's Aaa rating with stable outlook

Toronto, January 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service today affirmed the Aaa senior unsecured
debt ratings of the Regional Municipality of Halton. The outlook
is stable. The region's aaa baseline credit assessment (BCA)
was also affirmed.
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Halton, Regional Municipality of
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Halton, Regional Municipality of
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Aaa
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
aaa
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of the Aaa ratings and aaa BCA reflects Halton's
exceptional liquidity which provides strong coverage ratios and debentureholder
security, low debt levels, and the region's ability
to generate positive fiscal results despite macroeconomic pressures.
The rating also reflects strong governance and management including forward
looking operating and capital planning.
Halton maintains exceptional liquidity levels. The region's
cash and investment balances stood at CAD2.5 billion at year-end
2020, or 517% coverage of net direct and indirect debt and
282% of annual operating expense. These levels provide significant
debentureholder security and are at the upper end of Aaa-rated
municipal peer levels. Moody's projects that these balances
will continue to grow and provide rising coverage ratios given continued
growth in reserves from operating surpluses and limited debt growth.
The region maintains low levels of debt given its preference to favour
pay-as-you-go financing for capital instead of issuing
external debt. Net debt stood at 48.4% of operating
revenues in 2020, and has declined steadily over the last five years.
Moody's projects that the debt burden will continue to decline as
a result of repayment of outstanding debt, moderate debt issuance
on behalf of lower tier municipalities, and minimal reliance on
debt issuance for the region's 10-year capital plan.
The region also maintains conservative debt management policies which
limits the growth in the debt burden.
The region faces manageable pressure from elevated infrastructure costs
and funding its large-scale CAD5.7 billion 10-year
capital plan for water and wastewater infrastructure and transportation
which will require using reserves. Continued projected population
growth will require additional capital infrastructure, and will
further strain housing affordability and the region's advantage
relative to Toronto.
The region has a strong capacity of meeting fiscal targets from a robust
and growing economy and prudent and forward-looking fiscal planning.
The region's operating profile benefits from stable property taxes
and utility fees, which remain largely protected from market events
including the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, fiscal pressures
continue to be mitigated by both COVID-related expense control
measures and financial support from the provincial and federal governments.
As a result, Moody's projects that the region will maintain
strong gross operating balances over the next three years, which
averaged 24% of revenue between 2016 and 2020.
The Aaa rating takes into account the aaa BCA, which represents
the standalone credit strength of Halton, even before the application
of a high likelihood of extraordinary support coming from the Province
of Ontario.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the region
will maintain exceptional levels of liquidity and low debt levels along
with strong fiscal management, which will allow it to maintain strong
operating results over the next three years despite modest operating challenges
from the pandemic.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Halton's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2),
reflecting neutral-to-low exposure to environmental and
social risks and a positive governance profile.
The E issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (E-2).
The region is not exposed to significant climate risks and neither spending
nor revenue are materially impacted by environmental changes.
The S issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (S-2).
The region provides public services including public safety and water
and waste collection, however these services do not face material
risks given predictable demographic trends which allow for long-term
forecasting of service requirements. The region's residents have
high levels of education and have access to basic services. The
credit impact of the coronavirus pandemic has implications for public
health, however the credit impact to the region is low given that
the majority of related expenses are the responsibility of the province
and not the region.
The positive G issuer profile score (G-1) reflects Halton's very
strong budget and fiscal management practices and strong institutional
framework, multi-year forecasting of key trends, transparent
and timely financial reporting, and strict policies on debt and
investment management.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A significant decline in liquidity levels that coincides with rising debt
and interest burdens, or a sustained period of economic contraction
leading to deficits would put downward pressure on the region's rating.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local
Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
