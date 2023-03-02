Moody's affirms Hamline University's (MN) Baa3 issuer and revenue bond ratings; outlook stable

New York, March 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Hamline University's (MN) Baa3 issuer and revenue bond ratings. The revenue bonds were issued by the Minnesota Higher Education Facilities Authority. At fiscal year-end 2022, the university recorded $41 million of outstanding debt. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of Hamline University's (MN) Baa3 issuer rating reflects the private university's modest scale and wealth levels as well as its established brand in the Twin Cities region. Prudent expense management, combined with good overall expense flexibility, has aided Hamline in combatting budgetary pressures because of enrollment losses, with the university experiencing a 22% decline in full-time equivalent enrollment since fall 2018. Operating performance in fiscal 2022 was similar to the prior year with adequate EBIDA margins, though we expect some slight softening in fiscal 2023. Sound budgeting, including the benefit of pandemic relief aid in recent years, has aided Hamline's ability to grow total cash and investments, which have grown 25% since fiscal 2018. Management continues taking action to sustain fiscal stability via cost containment initiatives and restructuring of some academic programs. The university's leverage profile is manageable as debt is amortizing, wealth levels are rising, and debt service coverage has been sound.

Offsetting challenges include continued enrollment pressures due to a highly competitive regional market, with student charges comprising around 75% of total operating revenue in a typical year. Net tuition and fees and auxiliary revenue have declined 15% and 28%, respectively, since fiscal 2018. A rising age of plant signals potential build-up of deferred maintenance and need for capital investment.

The affirmation of the Baa3 revenue bond rating incorporates the issuer rating and general obligation characteristics of the debt.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Hamline will continue to make budget adjustments as necessary to confront ongoing enrollment and net tuition revenue headwinds, generating sufficient debt service coverage. It also incorporates moderating enrollment losses and no material weakening of liquidity through fiscal 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthened student demand, reflected by sustained growth in enrollment and net tuition revenue

- Substantial growth of cash and investments, including unrestricted liquidity, to help mitigate ongoing revenue stagnation

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Inability to align revenue and expenses, leading to weakened operations with thinner cash flow and debt service coverage

- Material decline in liquidity

LEGAL SECURITY

All of Hamline's debt is an unsecured general obligation of the university. The Series 2017B bonds have a Reserve Account funded to maximum annual debt service at the date of closing. Hamline covenants to charge tuition, fees, rentals and other legally available charges which will be sufficient to result in a debt service coverage ratio of at least 110% each fiscal year. If coverage is less than 110%, within 60 days of the notice of non-compliance Hamline must engage a consultant to achieve 110% coverage within 90 days following engagement. The university is not considered in default if it engages a consultant as required, is using reasonable efforts to implement the recommendations, and debt service coverage is not less than 100% for two consecutive fiscal years.

Hamline can incur no Funded Debt (as defined in the documents) with a maturity greater than two years unless average debt service coverage is at least 110% for the two most recent fiscal years and the liquidity ratio of the most recent fiscal year end is not less than 50%. Hamline is permitted to incur debt for refunding or refinancing debt that does not increase MADS or for capital projects for which it has secured funds on hand or written pledges of at least 80% of the project costs. As of fiscal 2022, Hamline reported 190% for its debt service coverage covenant and its liquidity coverage is 283%.

The unrated Series 2021 MHEFA note has the same debt service covenant as the Series 2017B bonds. In addition, there is a liquidity covenant to maintain at least $15 million of eligible cash and investments and cannot borrow additional debt without permission of US Bank consent except for equipment finance debt of less than $500 thousand in aggregate.

PROFILE

Hamline University, chartered in 1854 and affiliated with the United Methodist Church, is a private university located in Saint Paul, Minnesota. As of fiscal year-end 2022, the university recorded $78 million of operating revenue and as of fall 2022, enrolled 2,372 full-time equivalent students.

