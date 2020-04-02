Moody's affirms Hancock Whitney's ratings, changes outlook to stable from positive

New York, April 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the ratings of Hancock
Whitney Corporation ("Hancock Whitney") and its bank subsidiary Hancock
Whitney Bank and affirmed Hancock Whitney Bank's baa2 standalone baseline
credit assessment (BCA). Hancock Whitney has an issuer rating of
Baa3 and Hancock Whitney Bank is rated A3/Prime-2 for deposits.
The ratings outlook on both Hancock Whitney and Hancock Whitney Bank's
ratings was changed to stable from positive, reflecting Moody's
assessment that the US economy will contract in 2020 as a result of the
coronavirus outbreak, which will likely have a direct negative impact
on Hancock Whitney's and other US banks' asset quality and
profitability.
Affirmed:
..Issuer: Hancock Whitney Bank
.... Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment,
Affirmed baa2
.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed
baa2
.... LT Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed Baa1(cr)
.... ST Counterparty Risk Assessment,
Affirmed P-2(cr)
.... LT Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed
Baa2
.... ST Counterparty Risk Rating, Affirmed
P-2
.... LT Deposit Rating, Affirmed A3,
outlook changed to stable from positive
.... ST Deposit Rating, Affirmed P-2
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3,
outlook changed to stable from positive
..Issuer: Hancock Whitney Corporation
.... LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3,
outlook changed to stable from positive
.... LT Subordinate Rating, Affirmed
Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Hancock Whitney Bank
.... Outlook, changed to stable from
positive
..Issuer: Hancock Whitney Corporation
.... Outlook, changed to stable from
positive
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's said the affirmation of Hancock Whitney Bank's baa2 BCA and the
ratings for both Hancock Whitney Corporation and Hancock Whitney Bank
reflects the firm's strong funding profile and adequate capitalization
which Moody's believes will support the bank's resilience
to unexpected losses. Furthermore, the ratings affirmation
reflects Hancock Whitney's reduced energy exposure, which
nevertheless, Moody's expects will experience stress under
the current low oil prices.
Hancock Whitney has a strong funding profile evidenced by its minimal
reliance on confidence-sensitive market funding owing to its sizeable
core deposit funding. Its strong deposit base fully funds its loan
portfolio. Hancock Whitney has demonstrated good deposit market
share in its primary markets in Louisiana and Mississippi.
Moody's views Hancock Whitney's capitalization as adequate for the risk
profile of its loan portfolio, evidenced by its resilience under
Moody's energy stress scenario. Moody's also views
the bank's capital management as prudent, demonstrated by
its past bondholder-friendly capital actions. In 2016 and
2017, Hancock Whitney refrained from share repurchases due to reduced
net income stemming from elevated loan loss provisions related to the
prolonged energy cycle. In December 2016, the bank also raised
fresh common equity to fund future acquisition activity.
Moody's noted Hancock Whitney's improved asset risk profile evidenced
by its reduced energy concentration. Hancock Whitney's energy portfolio
accounted for 39% of its Moody's adjusted tangible common
equity (TCE) at year-end 2019, down significantly from 90%
at year-end 2015. While the bank's energy portfolio
is skewed towards the energy services subsector, which has faced
higher losses, Hancock Whitney has reduced the portion to 52%
of its total energy portfolio at year-end 2019, down from
62% reported at year-end 2017. The reduced energy
concentration and reduced exposure to higher risk energy services companies
benefit the bank's standalone credit profile, in Moody's view.
In changing the rating outlook to stable from positive, Moody's
cited the rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak,
deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock
across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. The energy sector
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to demand and oil prices. The rapid and abrupt
decline in demand resulting from the broad global shutdown of economic
activity will create stress conditions for the world oil market,
peaking in the second or third quarters of 2020. Without knowing
the severity or duration of the shortfall in demand, Moody's
expects low oil prices to persist in 2020 followed by a more meaningful
recovery in 2021 as economic activity, international trade and supply-chain
disruptions normalize over time. Even so, Moody's said
the stable outlook reflects Hancock Whitney's improved resilience
to expected stress in its energy portfolio owing to its reduced energy
concentration level and adequate capitalization.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality
it has triggered.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given Moody's economic outlook for 2020, upward ratings movement
is unlikely at this time. Upward rating pressure will consider
Hancock Whitney's financial performance relative to US bank peers
through the economic volatility caused by the coronavirus and over the
long-term. Demonstrated resilience of its asset quality
and profitability metrics along with maintenance of its capitalization
and liquidity could lead to upward movement of the BCA and ratings.
Downward ratings movement could occur if we believed Hancock Whitney's
capitalization, profitability and asset quality were to materially
weaken beyond current expectations amidst the global economic shock from
the coronavirus and low oil prices.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Megan Fox
AVP - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653